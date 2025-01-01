Lady Ashford[to Lady Mansfield]Do you feel I have any lesser need to ensure my child's well being and future than you?
[everybody remains silent]
Lady Ashford[looks around, then loudly referring to Dido Elizabeth Belle]Does she still have a tongue?
Dido Elizabeth BelleI have a tongue, madam. Though yours explains well enough why I may not marry your son. You view my circumstances as unfortunate, though I cannot claim even a portion of the misfortune to those whom I most closely resemble. My greatest misfortune would be to marry into a family who would carry me as their shame, as I have been required to carry my own mother - her apparent crime to be born negro, and mine to be the evidence. Since I wish to deny her no more than I wish to deny myself, you will pardon me for wanting a husband who feels forgiveness of my bloodline is both unnecessary and without grace.
John DavinierReligion cannot be the only guardian of our morality. Of course not. There is self-responsibility. And failing that, does the law not have a duty? Does the bench and parliament not have a duty to uphold and create the laws that progress our morality, not... not retard it, if not to protect us from others, then to protect us from ourselves? Laws that allow us to diminish the humanity of anybody are not laws. They are frameworks for crime. And, quite frankly, I really do not care if you, as an individual, are without character or conscience, but a land whose laws sanction, not control, the barbarous among its citizens, that is a country whose hope is lost.
Dido Elizabeth BellePapa, how may I be too high in rank to dine with the servants and too low to dine with my family?
John DavinierYou utterly misunderstand me. I am saying that no man may have the value of cargo. Human beings cannot be priced since we are priceless - free men and slaves alike. I am with others here. All students in law, applying pressure on the insurance companies to refuse from hereon to insure slaves on any ship.
John DavinierThat you will never have. Not until you cease from judging the entire world as those above and those below, and begin to see people as people. Human beings who think and feel no more or less than you do.
Lord MansfieldI know there is a lady in Belsize who is waiting to be your wife.
John DavinierNo, I have an ambitious aunt in Belsize. Who, like you, assume that wealth and reputation are all that life depends on, and despises love as though it were the devil's own creation!
Elizabeth MurrayIf I were in your place, I would choose the man I love. I only hope he's worth it.
Lord MansfieldSociety has a habit of disregarding one of its own even when opportunity provides.
Elizabeth MurrayAren't you quietly relieved that you shan't be at the caprice of some silly sir and his fortune? The rest of us haven't a choice - not a chance of inheritance if we have brothers, and forbidden from any activity that allows us to support ourselves. We are but their property.
John DavinierShould not any lady be flattered to be such a subject?
Dido Elizabeth BelleHow should any male know the ways of a lady when he has not even mastered the ways of a gentlemen?
John DavinierQuite. Though one should be forgiven for thinking he is in the presence of a lady, when she is in fact still a juvenile.
Lord MansfieldWhat do you want, Dido? What precisely are you looking for? I have enabled every rule of convention so that you would know exactly where you belong. And yet, little appears enough for you.
Dido Elizabeth BelleAnd what if there were not a rule, Papa? What if the rule that allowed you to take me did not exist? Would you have returned me to the slums? You *are* courageous. When it comes to the matters you believe in, society is inconsequential. You break every rule when it matters enough, Papa. I am the evidence.
[first lines]
Captain Sir John LindsayHow lovely she is. So much of her mother. Do not be afraid. I am here to take you to a good life. A life that you were born to. Here.
[offers a candy]
Young Dido[tries it with curiosity]
Lady Mary MurrayYou should not always insist on speaking your mind, you know. You'll end up an old maid with only your own company as entertainment.
Young ElizabethLike you, Aunt Mary? That's what the maids say.
John DavinierWith due respect, I should question whether human life should be insurable as cargo at all.
Lady AshfordYou will refrain from any intercourse with the negro. Lord and Lady Mansfield may find it fascinating to have a Lady Mulatto running around in their house, but I will not have one running around in mine.
Elizabeth MurrayYou are illegitimate! Have you never wondered why you were not permitted to eat with our guests?
Dido Elizabeth BelleMy mother and father never married, you are correct. But my father acknowledged me as his child. It is yours who refuses to legitimize your position, Bette, and that is why you are poor. And that is why it is not me who is beneath Mr. James, Bette. It is *not* me.