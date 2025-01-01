Menu
Kinoafisha Films Are You Here Are You Here Movie Quotes

Are You Here Movie Quotes

Steve Dallas That's the thing about friendship - it's a lot rarer than love; there's nothing in it for anybody.
Terri Coulter What would you do if you couldn't have children?
Felty Yoder I would pray to God to send them to me.
Terri Coulter What if you don't believe in God?
Felty Yoder Maybe that's why you can't have children.
Terri Coulter Steve, I would prefer to forego your input since it most recently resulted in my brother becoming fat, unemployed and growing that supremely anti-social beard.
Ben Baker How can you live here without looking for a high place to jump from?
Steve Dallas [after agitating Ben] The best way to get the soda out of the bottle is to shake it and shake it and shake it.
Steve Dallas [passing an Amish cart stopped on the shoulder] Uh-oh, look, he blew a foot. Can you imagine if you had to shoot your car every time you got a flat?
Dave Harken You think you're going to move to a bigger market? Not with that nose.
Steve Dallas You know, I could just as easily demean your job, if I had any idea what it entailed.
Steve Dallas Every time I think you're crazy, along comes the justice system.
[first lines]
Steve Dallas I mean, I'm that guy. I've got enough of everything I need. I'm single. I like a party. And I'm old enough to enjoy it. Young enough to enjoy it. I want to do something, and I do it.
Blond Date [giggles]
