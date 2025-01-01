Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Now Playing
Cinemas
New Releases
Trailers
Площадки
Kinoafisha
Films
Are You Here
Are You Here Movie Quotes
Are You Here Movie Quotes
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
Trailers
Similar
Quotes
Steve Dallas
That's the thing about friendship - it's a lot rarer than love; there's nothing in it for anybody.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terri Coulter
What would you do if you couldn't have children?
Felty Yoder
I would pray to God to send them to me.
Terri Coulter
What if you don't believe in God?
Felty Yoder
Maybe that's why you can't have children.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Terri Coulter
Steve, I would prefer to forego your input since it most recently resulted in my brother becoming fat, unemployed and growing that supremely anti-social beard.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Baker
How can you live here without looking for a high place to jump from?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Dallas
[after agitating Ben]
The best way to get the soda out of the bottle is to shake it and shake it and shake it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Dallas
[passing an Amish cart stopped on the shoulder]
Uh-oh, look, he blew a foot. Can you imagine if you had to shoot your car every time you got a flat?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dave Harken
You think you're going to move to a bigger market? Not with that nose.
Steve Dallas
You know, I could just as easily demean your job, if I had any idea what it entailed.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Steve Dallas
Every time I think you're crazy, along comes the justice system.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Steve Dallas
I mean, I'm that guy. I've got enough of everything I need. I'm single. I like a party. And I'm old enough to enjoy it. Young enough to enjoy it. I want to do something, and I do it.
Blond Date
[giggles]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Owen Wilson
Amy Poehler
Zach Galifianakis
Pol Shultse
Now Playing
New Releases
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree