[On the Poor and Giving]

Charles Dickens Last night, I sat next to a gentleman at dinner, and he asked me in some fury why it was that our city should help those who do not help themselves.

Charles Dickens By "those" he meant the many fallen women that we see around us every day, and their offspring, many who rely on this hospital today.

Charles Dickens I replied, "The two grim nurses, poverty and sickness, bring these children before you and preside over their births, rock their wretched cradles, nail down their little coffins, pile up the earth above their graves. Their unnatural deaths form one third of the annual deaths in this great town."

Charles Dickens "But what of God?" he piously replied.

Charles Dickens "What Of him?" I said. "I feel sure God looks leniently on all vice that proceeds from human tenderness and natural passion."