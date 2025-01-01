Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Invisible Woman The Invisible Woman Movie Quotes

The Invisible Woman Movie Quotes

Charles Dickens A wonderful fact to reflect upon, that every human creature is a profound secret and mystery to every other.
Nelly Until that secret is given to another to look after. And then perhaps two human creatures may know each other.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Actress This is a tale of woe. This is a tale of sorrow. A love denied, a love restored, to live beyond tomorrow. Lest we think silence is the place to hide a heavy heart, remember, to love and be loved is life itself without which we are nought.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Dickens When the day is creeping up on us and we must put in order the chaos of the night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Speaking angerly to Charles Dickens]
Nelly But I did not realize that I was to be your whore.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Mr. George Wharton Robinson Our boys' curriculum is very wide. They perform a short play at the end of every term. Theater's an abiding interest of my wife... Ah, Mary, tea if you please.
Mary [arriving late] Yes, sir.
Mr. George Wharton Robinson Through the open door... Nelly, where were you? Mr. Benham has been here since 3:00.
Nelly I'm so sorry. Mr. Lambourne has been organizing the boys best he can.
Mary I lost all sense of time...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nelly She is the mother of your children, how could you be so cruel to her?
Charles Dickens And for that I shall always be grateful. But I do not love her. She comprehends nothing. She sees nothing. I thought that if she saw you, then she would understand that I have nothing with her. I wanted her to see it.
Nelly It? What is "It", Charles? What is it that we are? When your wife asked me if I was fond of you, I could not honestly reply.
Nelly [screams] I wanted to say no!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[On the Poor and Giving]
Charles Dickens Last night, I sat next to a gentleman at dinner, and he asked me in some fury why it was that our city should help those who do not help themselves.
Charles Dickens By "those" he meant the many fallen women that we see around us every day, and their offspring, many who rely on this hospital today.
Charles Dickens I replied, "The two grim nurses, poverty and sickness, bring these children before you and preside over their births, rock their wretched cradles, nail down their little coffins, pile up the earth above their graves. Their unnatural deaths form one third of the annual deaths in this great town."
Charles Dickens "But what of God?" he piously replied.
Charles Dickens "What Of him?" I said. "I feel sure God looks leniently on all vice that proceeds from human tenderness and natural passion."
Charles Dickens I hope we will, too, and give generously tonight.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Dickens Tell me a secret.
Nelly What kind of secret?
Charles Dickens Anything...
Nelly My middle name is Lawless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Meeting Dickens in secret]
Nelly Everyone has their secret. And this is ours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after visiting his grave]
Nelly Charles understood that however painful it is: we're alone; Whoever we're with, we are alone. He was right. Great Expectations.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nelly Stand guard once more, ready for life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Catherine Dickens 'Tis a Fiction designed to entertain.
Nelly Surely it's more than that. It changes us.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more