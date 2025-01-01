Charles DickensA wonderful fact to reflect upon, that every human creature is a profound secret and mystery to every other.
NellyUntil that secret is given to another to look after. And then perhaps two human creatures may know each other.
[last lines]
ActressThis is a tale of woe. This is a tale of sorrow. A love denied, a love restored, to live beyond tomorrow. Lest we think silence is the place to hide a heavy heart, remember, to love and be loved is life itself without which we are nought.
Charles DickensWhen the day is creeping up on us and we must put in order the chaos of the night.
[Speaking angerly to Charles Dickens]
NellyBut I did not realize that I was to be your whore.
[first lines]
Mr. George Wharton RobinsonOur boys' curriculum is very wide. They perform a short play at the end of every term. Theater's an abiding interest of my wife... Ah, Mary, tea if you please.
NellyI'm so sorry. Mr. Lambourne has been organizing the boys best he can.
MaryI lost all sense of time...
NellyShe is the mother of your children, how could you be so cruel to her?
Charles DickensAnd for that I shall always be grateful. But I do not love her. She comprehends nothing. She sees nothing. I thought that if she saw you, then she would understand that I have nothing with her. I wanted her to see it.
NellyIt? What is "It", Charles? What is it that we are? When your wife asked me if I was fond of you, I could not honestly reply.
Charles DickensLast night, I sat next to a gentleman at dinner, and he asked me in some fury why it was that our city should help those who do not help themselves.
Charles DickensBy "those" he meant the many fallen women that we see around us every day, and their offspring, many who rely on this hospital today.
Charles DickensI replied, "The two grim nurses, poverty and sickness, bring these children before you and preside over their births, rock their wretched cradles, nail down their little coffins, pile up the earth above their graves. Their unnatural deaths form one third of the annual deaths in this great town."