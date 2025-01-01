Dr. LewisWhat, is there some kind of curfew here for apologies?
Murray FrenchYeah, well, the truth is, it's been years since the fishing dried up here. Years! We line up every month and collect welfare checks. You ever collect welfare, Paul? Well, you collect more than your money, let me tell you that much. You collect shame. You collect a good deal of shame. Money only lasts fifteen days, but you get enough shame to last a whole month - and it's killin' us.
Mayor Tom FitzpatrickI offered them full tax exemption forever, and I threw in your daughter's virginity.
Henry TilleyWhat the hell are you talkin' about?
SimonOh, Henry, Tom is pulling your leg. Everyone knows Lucy gave that away long ago.
Simon[watching a cricket match on TV]It's like watching baseball, only longer.
[first lines]
Murray FrenchWhen I was a boy, Tickle Head was a proud fishing harbor. Back then, people from Tickle Head were strong, dignified, brave. Their days were filled with purpose. By no means was this life for the faint of heart, for the weak or the lazy, but as I look back now, I can truly say life was a thing of beauty.
Murray French[at town gathering]Are you all completely mad? The doctor said he saw forty-three patients in one day. He said he witnessed things he'd never seen before in his entire medical career. He said, and I quote, "I felt like I'd been transported back to medieval times."
VeraWouldn't be too much, would it, if I asked what in the name of God you're doing here in our bed?
Henry Tilley'Cause the doctor might find it a bit peculiar they're all dressed up as cricket players, and we're playing with equipment that looks like cricket equipment, but we have absolutely no idea how to play cricket!
[last lines]
Murray French[voiceover] I can't begin to explain the joy we feel at the end of the day just to be... a little tired.
Barbara FrenchMm, Murray.
Towns People[sounds of sexual pleasure all around the village, followed by one collective...] Ahh.
Murray French[handing out info]Okay. Now, it is your civic duty to study these rules. We must all become cricket aficionados. Hand 'em out there. Here we go. It's kinda like baseball, but it's only got two bases and, uh, no one wears gloves.
Henry Tilley[looking at the pictures]One guy wears a glove.
Murray French[narrating]None of us got rich, but we're comfortable again. We can take holidays, send our kids back to university or trade school, but the most important thing the people of Tickle Head have now is our pride.
Dr. Lewis[puking over the side of the boat]It's this fresh air. I just... I'm just used to, like, this dense, dense smog, you know? It's why I never left the city. I get these anxiety attacks when I'm not mugged by a homeless person on a daily basis, you know?