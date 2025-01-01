Menu
Films
Escobar: Paradise Lost
Escobar: Paradise Lost Movie Quotes
Pablo Escobar
I help you out because I come from poor beginnings.
Pablo Escobar
[Commenting about the murder of Roldano Brother]
Cause God has done nothing to do with it.It was you, Nick.It was your intervention that got those people killed. You're as guilty as I am.
