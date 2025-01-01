RedIt's not what I want, it's what you want, and how bad you want it. 'Cause it's gonna cost you. Can't show it to you right now, but it's about 5'5", 115 pounds, three or four of that just pure tit. Nice curly brown hair, upstairs and down. Interested?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy[reading a doughnut package]If you win this mail-in contest, you can choose between 90,000 dollars, or 90,000 donuts. What would you do with 90,000 donuts?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red[Jeff forces Red and his family to get into the cellar]You better remember this, fella cuz no matter where you go...
[kicks him in the face, sending him falling down the cellar]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red BarrNow, before you get any half-baked ideas about calling in the cavalry, just remember we're gonna be watching you every step of the way. And we'll be listening to our police scanners. And if we see anything unusual, an unmarked car or truck, or if we see you talking to anyone who even remotely smells like a cop... well, you can just keep your fucking money, Jeff, and I'll keep your wife. And I'll mail you pieces of her from time to time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl[Struggling to breathe after being gagged to the passenger seat of his pick-up truck]Stop... stop...
Jeff TaylorWhat's that? You want me to stop? You really want me to stop? Coz I'll bet this baby stops on a FUCKING DIME!
Sheriff BoydWell, for starters, maybe there's a possibility that she could have left you.
JeffI don't - I don't believe this! My wife did not leave me!
Sheriff BoydMr Taylor, I've seen it a hundred times. You put two people in a car long enough, they're gonna go at it. Lovers, married couples, gay guys- hell, I've seen men dump their women on the side of the road and vice versa.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl[after realizing Jeff has filled the ransom money bag with single dollar bills]These ain't nothing but God damn singles, you lyin' son of a...!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy, Gang Member[to Jeff]If some hotshot fuck like you ain't watching his bottom line, it'd be the FIRST time in history!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff[pointing a gun at Red]You'd better pray she's still alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl[after collecting the ransom money from Jeff]You gotta be the dumbest motherfucker yet. You think we just picked you out of the clear blue? Shiny new car, Massachusetts plates. It'll be a week before anyone even misses you. Should've got that bumper sticker that goes with that car - Rich assholes looking for trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bartender[Pointing a revolver at Jeff]Mister... I've had just about enough of you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barfly[Overhearing Jeff looking for his wife in the diner]It ain't none of my business mister, but if I were you, I'd check the ladies room!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy, Gang Memberwell now youre the dummy well dont you get it? the police are the ones in on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
RedThis guy comes out no where forces me off the road starts yelling and holler ring about his missing wife I swear I've never seen him before.
BartenderAre you nuts? I don't have to show you jack shit!
JeffIf my wife came in here, then her name is in that pile.
BartenderYou calling me a liar?
Jeff[Getting aggressive and trying to snatch the slips out of the bartender's hands]I wanna see these fucking slips!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red[about to lock Amy into a freezer in the basement to die]Aww c'mon baby, it's not as bad as it sounds. It'll take you about 10 minutes to suck all that air out, then you probably won't even feel it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy[after their jeep breaks down and they're stranded in the desert]This could be the worst decision we've made.
Sheriff BoydMr Taylor, do yourself a favour. Go see my deputy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Len CarverWe'll certainly do our best, Mr Taylor. Y'know, there's over 100,000 people that go missing in this country every year. Runaways, deadbeat dads, dropouts, folks hiding from the IRS. All vanishing without a trace.