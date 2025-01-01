Jeff [Managing to get Red to pull over] Hey, man!

Red Barr What the hell you doin', buddy?

Jeff I was trying to get you to pull over, didn't you see me?

Red Barr Yeah.

Jeff Well...? Never mind. Listen, I'm looking for my wife.

Red Barr What?

Jeff My wife, where is she?

Red Barr How should I know where your wife is?

Jeff I'm the guy with the jeep. You gave my wife a ride, you were supposed to drop her off at Belle's Diner.

Red Barr Not me, sorry.

[Starts walking away]

Jeff What do you mean "sorry"? This was like a half hour ago, you don't remember?