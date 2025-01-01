Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Breakdown Breakdown Movie Quotes

Breakdown Movie Quotes

Jeff Give me the key.
Red Mister...
Jeff Don't "mister" me you son of a bitch. My wife is locked up in a hole in your fucking barn, and if you don't give me the key, I'm gonna blow your fucking head off!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl What a man needs out here is a CB radio.
Jeff Taylor Is that right?
Earl 'Course, if you use a CB, you gotta have a handle. I'm thinking for you, "Shit For Brains."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red You're a tough man to get a hold of, Jeffery.
Jeff What do you want?
Red It's not what I want, it's what you want, and how bad you want it. 'Cause it's gonna cost you. Can't show it to you right now, but it's about 5'5", 115 pounds, three or four of that just pure tit. Nice curly brown hair, upstairs and down. Interested?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy [reading a doughnut package] If you win this mail-in contest, you can choose between 90,000 dollars, or 90,000 donuts. What would you do with 90,000 donuts?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red [Jeff forces Red and his family to get into the cellar] You better remember this, fella cuz no matter where you go...
Jeff You fuck!
[kicks him in the face, sending him falling down the cellar]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red Barr Now, before you get any half-baked ideas about calling in the cavalry, just remember we're gonna be watching you every step of the way. And we'll be listening to our police scanners. And if we see anything unusual, an unmarked car or truck, or if we see you talking to anyone who even remotely smells like a cop... well, you can just keep your fucking money, Jeff, and I'll keep your wife. And I'll mail you pieces of her from time to time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl [Struggling to breathe after being gagged to the passenger seat of his pick-up truck] Stop... stop...
Jeff Taylor What's that? You want me to stop? You really want me to stop? Coz I'll bet this baby stops on a FUCKING DIME!
[Slams the brakes]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy, Gang Member [to Jeff] You the fella looking for his wife?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Al If I never see another couple from Massachusetts it'll be too soon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy, Gang Member Y'know, none of this would've happened if you'd gotten that jerk the same time as his wife.
Red Wouldn't get in the fucken truck! I suppose you just pick up a gun and chase him out into the desert? Fucken idiot!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [Answering a ringing payphone after collecting the ransom money] It's me.
Red Barr No shit, I can see that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sheriff Boyd Mr. Taylor, did you, uh, by any chance, have a beef with your wife today?
Jeff What has that got to do with anything!
Sheriff Boyd Well, for starters, maybe there's a possibility that she could have left you.
Jeff I don't - I don't believe this! My wife did not leave me!
Sheriff Boyd Mr Taylor, I've seen it a hundred times. You put two people in a car long enough, they're gonna go at it. Lovers, married couples, gay guys- hell, I've seen men dump their women on the side of the road and vice versa.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl [after realizing Jeff has filled the ransom money bag with single dollar bills] These ain't nothing but God damn singles, you lyin' son of a...!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy, Gang Member [to Jeff] If some hotshot fuck like you ain't watching his bottom line, it'd be the FIRST time in history!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [pointing a gun at Red] You'd better pray she's still alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Earl [after collecting the ransom money from Jeff] You gotta be the dumbest motherfucker yet. You think we just picked you out of the clear blue? Shiny new car, Massachusetts plates. It'll be a week before anyone even misses you. Should've got that bumper sticker that goes with that car - Rich assholes looking for trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bartender [Pointing a revolver at Jeff] Mister... I've had just about enough of you!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Barfly [Overhearing Jeff looking for his wife in the diner] It ain't none of my business mister, but if I were you, I'd check the ladies room!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Billy, Gang Member well now youre the dummy well dont you get it? the police are the ones in on it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red This guy comes out no where forces me off the road starts yelling and holler ring about his missing wife I swear I've never seen him before.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Taylor Where is she?
Earl Fuck you!
Jeff Taylor Nah... fuck you!
[Strikes Earl in the face with his gun]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [after managing to get the Jeep started himself] Tow truck my ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [Managing to get Red to pull over] Hey, man!
Red Barr What the hell you doin', buddy?
Jeff I was trying to get you to pull over, didn't you see me?
Red Barr Yeah.
Jeff Well...? Never mind. Listen, I'm looking for my wife.
Red Barr What?
Jeff My wife, where is she?
Red Barr How should I know where your wife is?
Jeff I'm the guy with the jeep. You gave my wife a ride, you were supposed to drop her off at Belle's Diner.
Red Barr Not me, sorry.
[Starts walking away]
Jeff What do you mean "sorry"? This was like a half hour ago, you don't remember?
Red Barr Look, I don't know how to tell you this, but I've never seen you before in my life!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [Jeff is starting to panic looking for his wife - he looks inside the window of Red's truck] Amy? Amy are you in there?
Red Barr Look mister, I dunno what you want...
Jeff I want my wife back, is what I want!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Arleen [Jeff is holding a gun at Red and his family] Warren, what's going on?
Red I don't know, Arleen. Just stay calm.
Jeff Taylor Your husband is a murderer and a kidnapper is what's going on!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff I wanna see your order slips.
Bartender What?
Jeff You write down the names, I wanna see 'em.
Bartender Are you nuts? I don't have to show you jack shit!
Jeff If my wife came in here, then her name is in that pile.
Bartender You calling me a liar?
Jeff [Getting aggressive and trying to snatch the slips out of the bartender's hands] I wanna see these fucking slips!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red [about to lock Amy into a freezer in the basement to die] Aww c'mon baby, it's not as bad as it sounds. It'll take you about 10 minutes to suck all that air out, then you probably won't even feel it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy [after their jeep breaks down and they're stranded in the desert] This could be the worst decision we've made.
Jeff What are you doin'?
Amy Just listen... we're changing jobs. Our finances... are pretty well fucked! And here we are... in the middle of nowhere!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy [Attempting to hitch a ride whilst Jeff is looking at their jeep which broke down] Good luck, 'coz I'm goin' to California!
Jeff No problem, just leave me the moon pies!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red [Looking at the engine bay of Jeff's jeep which has broken down] Y'know, it used to be you give these things a kick and a holler, and they start right up. Now they've got computers and chips...
Jeff It *is* a new car.
Red Y'know, that could be it. You've been riding this thing pretty hard? 'Coz they tend to overheat when they're new.
Jeff [Sheepishly] Yeah, a little... .
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sheriff Boyd Mr Taylor, do yourself a favour. Go see my deputy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Deputy Len Carver We'll certainly do our best, Mr Taylor. Y'know, there's over 100,000 people that go missing in this country every year. Runaways, deadbeat dads, dropouts, folks hiding from the IRS. All vanishing without a trace.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff Did my wife come in?
Bartender Didn't see her.
Jeff You didn't see her, or she didn't come in?
Bartender Like I told you last time, maybe she was in, maybe she wasn't. All I'm saying is, I didn't see her!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jeff [On a payphone] When do I see my wife?
Red Barr Soon enough Jeff. Just start walkin'.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red Look, I don't mean to butt in, but maybe you've confused my truck with somebody else's.
Jeff Go to hell, you son of a bitch!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Red [Red is with his gang and has just revealed Amy wrapped in a bag and she's not responsive] Dead? Must've died from the exhaust. Suicide!
[laughs]
Red Couldn't be any cleaner than that now, could ya?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
2024, Germany, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more