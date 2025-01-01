Macbeth[after slaying someone in battle]Thou wast born of woman!
MacbethTomorrow, and tomorrow, and tomorrow creeps in this petty pace from day to day to the last syllable of recorded time; and all our yesterdays have lighted fools the way to dusty death. Out, out, brief candle! Life's but a walking shadow, a poor player who struts and frets his hour upon the stage and is heard no more. It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing.
Lady MacbethThings without all remedy should be without regard. What's done is done.
Blind WitchBy the pricking of my thumbs, something wicked this way comes!
Three WitchesFair is foul and foul is fair, hover through the fog and filthy air.
MacbethSo foul and fair a day I have not seen.
Three WitchesDouble, double toil and trouble; fire burn and cauldron bubble.
Lady MacbethLook like the innocent flower but be the serpent under't.
Lady MacbethAll the perfumes of Arabia will not sweeten this little hand! Oh, oh, oh!
MacbethMy name's Macbeth!
Young SiwardThe devil himself could not pronounce a title more hateful to mine ear.
MacbethLIAR AND SLAVE!
MacbethTo know my deed 'twere best not know myself.
MacbethI will not yield, To kiss the ground before young Malcolm's feet, And to be baited with the rabble's curse. Though Birnam wood be come to Dunsinane, And thou oppos'd, being of no woman born, Yet I will try the last. Lay on, Macduff; And damn'd be him that first cries, "Hold, enough!"
MalcolmReceive what cheer you may. The night is long that never finds the day.
SeytonDoubtful it stood... For brave Macbeth-well he deserves that name-Disdaining fortune, with his bradisht steel
Three WitchesDouble double, toil and trouble
Three WitchesFire burn and cauldron bubble
MacbethStars, hide your fires. Let not light see my black and deep desires.
Lady MacbethOut, damned spot! Out I say!
MalcolmNothing in his life became him like the leaving it.
MacbethBetter be with the dead than on the torture of the mind to lie in restless ecstasy. Duncan is in his grave. After life's fitful fever, he sleeps well. Treason has done his worst. Not steel, nor poison, malice domestic, foreign levy, nothing can touch him further.
MacbethWhy should I play the Roman fool and die on mine own sword while I see lives that gashes do better on them?
MacbethI almost forgot the smell of fear.
MacbethFalse face must hide what false heart doth know.
GentlewomanBless you fair dame.
MacbethIs this a dagger which I see before me, the handle toward my hand?
DuncanThere's no art to find the mind's constuction in the face.
MacbethIf thou couldst, doctor, cast the water of my land, find her disease and purge it to a sound and pristine health, I would applaud thee to the very echo that should applaud again.
MacbethCome, seeling night, scarf up the tender eye of pitiful day. And with thy bloody and invisible hand cancel and tear to pieces that great bond which keeps me pale. Light thickens, and the crow makes wing to the rooky wood. Good things of day begin to droop and drowse while night's black agents to their prey do rouse.
MalcolmLet us not be dainty of our leave-taking.
MacduffDo not bid me speak; see, and then speak yourselves.