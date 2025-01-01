Demetrius We traveled here together from Galilee, persuading people to give up their lives for a beautiful dream.

[he attempts to hand a goblet of wine to Peter]

Demetrius Take it Peter. It's real... hot spiced, with cinnamon and cloves.

[chuckles and looks towards Messalina]

Demetrius Did you know that Jesus could turn water into wine? And that was only one of his tricks.

Peter Yes, only one. Anything that was base, He could make noble. He found a leper and made him clean. He found death and He made life. He found you a slave, and He made you free.

Demetrius Get out!