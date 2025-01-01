Menu
Demetrius and the Gladiators Movie Quotes

Demetrius We traveled here together from Galilee, persuading people to give up their lives for a beautiful dream.
[he attempts to hand a goblet of wine to Peter]
Demetrius Take it Peter. It's real... hot spiced, with cinnamon and cloves.
[chuckles and looks towards Messalina]
Demetrius Did you know that Jesus could turn water into wine? And that was only one of his tricks.
Peter Yes, only one. Anything that was base, He could make noble. He found a leper and made him clean. He found death and He made life. He found you a slave, and He made you free.
Demetrius Get out!
Peter And now you've won a great victory over Him, haven't you tribune ? You've made yourself a slave again.
Claudius Men do not kill what they despise - only what they fear.
Messalina Why did you run? I don't think you're a coward. You had no real chance of escaping, you must have known that!
Demetrius This is a place where men are trained to kill each other like animals!
Messalina And men aren't animals?
Demetrius No!
Messalina We admire a magnificent animal who fights. Why not a man who fights ?
Demetrius Because God did not put man on earth to destroy his own kind. Nor a woman to enjoy their agonies as they die.
Messalina What is your name?
Demetrius Demetrius.
Messalina You spoke of a god, Demetrius. Which god?
Demetrius There is only one God.
Claudius He's one of "them". This is very interesting. A Christian!
Messalina Are you a Christian?
Demetrius Yes.
Messalina And you won't fight?
Demetrius No.
Claudius He can't my dear. It's against his religion to kill.
Glycon Listen to me. The worst sort of life is better than the best kind of death. Forget your religion for just one day. Kill him. He is no good. Your god will thank you for it.
Caligula [hallucinating] Do you see her Claudius ? The Goddess Diana. Every night she comes to me. My arms. There there she goes. Now do you see her ?
Claudius No, sire.
Caligula [angrily] Why not ?
Claudius Only you gods are privileged to see each other.
Caligula Christian. Do you renounce your false god ? This king of an invisible kingdom... who expects to come back some day and rule the earth ?
Demetrius [after a long pause] There is no other king but Caesar. There is no power greater than his, in this world, or any other.
Caligula By the mercy of Caesar, you are a free man.
Paula You must be a famous warrior.
Demetrius I'm a potter.
Paula Only a potter? And they're sending you into the arena tomorrow? You must have done something awfully bad.
Demetrius I did. I'm a Christian.
Messalina Don't you find him interesting?
Claudius He's a remarkable young man. He has something that Rome has lacked since the early days of the republic, something to believe in - faith. Our early conquests weakened it. My family, we Caesars killed and buried it. Strange if the memory of a dead Jew should bring it to life again. Messalina, don't hurt him. Don't destroy what he has.
Messalina [arrogantly] You'll never get him back. What can you offer him ? The company of slaves and beggars ? The refuse of Rome ? Poverty and self-denial ? Prayers ? Tears ? Death ? You see, I've studied your teachings, and I, Fisherman, I can give him the world. If he has to choose between us, do you think he'd hesitate for one minute ? Of course not. And that's why you hate me. I can see it in your eyes.
Peter What you see in my eyes is pity.
[she tosses her goblet of wine in his face]
Messalina Get out !
Caligula I have the power of life and death over every being in the empire! My power is as great as any god's! True?
Claudius True, sire.
Caligula Why should I have to die? Who should I have to suffer death like any plebeian, any slave? Is that logical? Is it?
Claudius No, sire.
Caligula Philosophers! Their brains are full of mildew!
Messalina There's one thing about your religion that still puzzles me: why should one want to live out a dull life forever?
Demetrius To be a Christian these days is anything but dull.
Demetrius [reflectively] We were friends once, Glycon.
Glycon I know. I suppose I should blame myself for what has become of you. When I put that sword in your hand, it killed more than Dardanius and the others. It killed you. I hope you sleep well, sir. Good night.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Victor Mature
Michael Rennie
Barry Jones
Susan Hayward
William Marshall
Jay Robinson
Anne Bancroft
