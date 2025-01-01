Tubal [holding Delilah and trading her for Semadar] Look! Here! Samson. My other daughter. Take her. She'll make you a much better wife. She's fairer than Semadar, and much, much more beautiful.

Samson You give me a turnip for a...

Tubal Wait, wait Samson. This one is a queen among women. Samson, look. Look. Have you ever seen eyes like that? So full of love for you? See the whiteness of her skin, smooth as a young dove's. Oh she'll grow into a rare blossom.

Samson She'll grow into a thornbush!

Delilah [grasps Samson] Did a thornbush steal the chariot that took you to the lion? Did a thornbush tell the Saran how you killed it with your bare hands? No, I did, and he believed me, then you chose Semadar.

Samson Take your claws out of me!

Delilah You'll never get them out of you. I made Ahtur steal the riddle's secret from Semadar. I lied to stop you from marrying her. I'll kill to keep you. You're the only thing in the world I want.

Samson [to Tubal] Hold this fork-tongued adder before I put a heel on her.

Delilah If you crush the life out of me I'd kiss you with my dying breath!