Samson
Miriam, you're further above me than the moon.
Miriam
But not as hard to reach. Only stretch out your hand.
Samson
I don't want to hurt you, Miriam. You're like a sparrow, so gentle and...
Miriam
That's a very gentle way of telling me that you're in love with someone else?
Samson
You always see through people as if they were cobwebs.
Miriam
I hear you saw a woman in Timnath.
Samson
Yes... and I can't forget her.
Miriam
You did the same with me. I can't forget you.
[Miriam walks to the door]
Samson
[approaches Miriam at the door]
Miriam.
Miriam
I'll always be here.
[Miriam closes the door]