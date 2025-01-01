Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Samson and Delilah Samson and Delilah Movie Quotes

Samson and Delilah Movie Quotes

Samson You came to this house as wedding guests. Fire and death are your gifts to my bride. For all that I do against you now, I shall be blameless. I'll give you back fire for fire, and death for death!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson The oldest trick in the world. Silk trap, baited with a woman.
Delilah You know a better bait, Samson? Men *always* respond.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hisham [to Delilah] The trouble you brew today, you'll drink tomorrow.
🧡 2
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Teresh Out of the strong came forth sweetness? Hah! The fruit of the date palm! The tree is strong, and the fruit is sweet.
Semadar Teresh, what on earth you feed date palms to make them eaters?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah You love him. Women cannot deceive each other. It is in your face when you look at him. You want him for yourself.
Miriam Yes, I love him. In his face, I see all that is strong and good. His name is like a cry of hope for us. I've dreamed that someday Samson would take me for his wife. But he's never looked upon me as a woman.
Delilah His face... his name... shadows on the wall. You think that is love? You worship him with prayers and downcast eyes. I love him as a man of flesh and blood!
Miriam He is not leaving you for me. There is a higher voice that speaks through him, and he will always answer its call. Even your treacherous beauty cannot turn him from it.
Delilah I cannot fight against his god. But no woman will take him from me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson Your arms were quicksand. Your kiss was death. The name Delilah will be an everlasting curse on the lips of men.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza Tell this council the weapon used against you. Well, tell them. Speak.
Prince Ahtur [hesitates] The jawbone of an ass.
Saran of Gaza [laughs] Lord Athur, Military Governor of Dan, Prince of Philistia, Emir of Armies, beaten with the jawbone of an ass!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tubal [holding Delilah and trading her for Semadar] Look! Here! Samson. My other daughter. Take her. She'll make you a much better wife. She's fairer than Semadar, and much, much more beautiful.
Samson You give me a turnip for a...
Tubal Wait, wait Samson. This one is a queen among women. Samson, look. Look. Have you ever seen eyes like that? So full of love for you? See the whiteness of her skin, smooth as a young dove's. Oh she'll grow into a rare blossom.
Samson She'll grow into a thornbush!
Delilah [grasps Samson] Did a thornbush steal the chariot that took you to the lion? Did a thornbush tell the Saran how you killed it with your bare hands? No, I did, and he believed me, then you chose Semadar.
Samson Take your claws out of me!
Delilah You'll never get them out of you. I made Ahtur steal the riddle's secret from Semadar. I lied to stop you from marrying her. I'll kill to keep you. You're the only thing in the world I want.
Samson [to Tubal] Hold this fork-tongued adder before I put a heel on her.
Delilah If you crush the life out of me I'd kiss you with my dying breath!
Samson [to Tubal] And you want me to marry this wild cat?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza He was not captured by force of arms, but by their softness.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson Miriam, you're further above me than the moon.
Miriam But not as hard to reach. Only stretch out your hand.
Samson I don't want to hurt you, Miriam. You're like a sparrow, so gentle and...
Miriam That's a very gentle way of telling me that you're in love with someone else?
Samson You always see through people as if they were cobwebs.
Miriam I hear you saw a woman in Timnath.
Samson Yes... and I can't forget her.
Miriam You did the same with me. I can't forget you.
[Miriam walks to the door]
Samson [approaches Miriam at the door] Miriam.
Miriam I'll always be here.
[Miriam closes the door]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson A man must marry where his heart leads him, little mother.
Hazelelponit A man's heart can be blind, son.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Narrator Before the dawn of history, ever since the first man discovered his soul, he has struggled against the forces that sought to enslave him. He saw the awful power of nature rage against him. The evil eye of the lightning... The terrifying voice of the thunder... The shrieking, wind-filled darkness enslaving his mind with shackles of fear. Fear bred superstition, blinding his reason. He was ridden by a host of devil gods. Human dignity perished on the altar of idolatry. And tyranny arose, grinding the human spirit beneath the conqueror's heel. But deep in man's heart still burned the unquenchable will for freedom. When this divine spark flames in the soul of some mortal, whether priest or soldier, artist or patriot, lover or statesman, his deeds have changed the course of human events and his name survives the ages. In the village of Zorah, in the land of Dan, one thousand years before the birth of Christ, lived such a man. In him, the elements had fused greatness and weakness, strength and folly. But with these, was a bold dream... liberty for his nation. The man's name was Samson. For forty years the Philistines had held his people in bondage.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza [to Delilah] Even a ruby loses luster besides your lips. It will take a sapphire and an emerald together to match your blue-green eyes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah No man leaves Delilah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Samson has chosen Semadar over Delilah as his bride]
Delilah I hate him.
Tubal Because he's a Danite?
Delilah Because he's a fool!
Tubal Most men are, Delilah. There's nothing you can do about it.
[leaves]
Delilah [smiles craftily] Sometimes a bee can move an ox.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Philistines are in shock as Samson gets his strength back]
Lord of Ashkelon The man has the strength of a devil.
Saran of Gaza No. The strength of a God.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah [looking upon Samson in the gristmill, not knowing that he has been blinded] He has not dared to look at me.
Saran of Gaza He cannot see you.
Delilah I'll make him see me.
[stands in front of Samson, slowly noticing his blinded eyes, which fill her with deep remorse]
Delilah He's blind. He can never see me again.
Saran of Gaza Does that disturb you?
Delilah I had your promise.
Saran of Gaza No blade has touched his skin. No drop of his blood was shed.
Delilah [sobs] You... you played with words to rob him of his eyes.
Saran of Gaza It was you who betrayed him, not I.
Delilah He was captive, in chains, yet the Lord of the Five Cities could not show him mercy?
Saran of Gaza Did you show him mercy, Delilah? You wanted vengeance. You have it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah [being tormented by the Saran's words that she "cannot undo" her betrayal of Samson, his subsequent blinding, and his bondage of grinding grain in the gristmill] I can! I can! Round and round, day after day, month after month. He never stops! I'm being crushed like the grain beneath the stone. This night must end sometime. O God of Samson, help me. He said you are everywhere. That you are almighty. Hear me. Give back the light to his eyes. Take my sight for his. O god of Samson... Help me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lord of Ekron [to Delilah] With a queen like you in Ekron, I could master the Earth.
Saran of Gaza If you could master Delilah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson I prayed for an angel of the Lord and the Devil sent me you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson How long will your forget me, o Lord? How long will your hand be set against me? l call out through the long nights, but you do not hear me. O Lord, god of my fathers, they called unto you and were delivered. Do not forsake me, o Lord.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza Such devotion is very touching. But what would you gain from his capture?
Delilah My lord's favor.
Saran of Gaza Is that all you want?
Delilah Uh, no.
1st Prince of Gaza Name your price and you shall have it. Perhaps some little bauble in the street of jewelers?
Delilah [smiles] You're very generous.
[to Sohrab]
Delilah Tell me, Sohrab, what value did you set upon your last caravan Samson raided near Gath?
Sohrab Eleven hundred pieces of silver. Here is the reckoning.
Delilah Then that is my price. Eleven hundred pieces of silver.
1st Prince of Gaza Eleven hundred? Your price is high!
Lord Sharif A pharaoh's ransom for a shepherd?
2nd Prince of Gaza Better silver than blood.
[to Delilah]
2nd Prince of Gaza We'll pay it.
Delilah Eleven hundred pieces of silver, uh, from each of you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson What is sweeter than honey?
Semadar What is stronger than a lion?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah They're devils.
Saran of Gaza No, they're very human. The weak always ban together to pull down the strong.
Lord of Gath Your lion has become a mouse.
Saran of Gaza Changed by the magic of love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tubal Your rich gifts rob me of words, Ahtur.
Prince Ahtur They'll rob you of a daughter, Tubal, and enrich me with a wife.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson [reaching for a cluster of grapes that Semadar has held up high] A man shouldn't have to reach at his own wedding feast.
Semadar The most desirable grapes are always out of reach.
Samson [reaches again] Not if you reach high enough.
Prince Ahtur [grabs the cluster of grapes from Semadar's hand] Or wait long enough.
Semadar You waited too long, Ahtur.
Samson For what?
Prince Ahtur Entertainment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Semadar Why should our guests care about a stupid game of words?
Prince Ahtur It's no game to them. It's Danite against Philistine.
Semadar The wine has dulled their senses.
Prince Ahtur It hasn't dulled their anger.
Semadar You're trying to frighten me because you don't want me to marry Samson.
Prince Ahtur I don't want you to marry Samson but... there's hatred down there at your wedding feast. They think you've joined Samson against us.
Semadar But I haven't. Tell them I haven't.
Prince Ahtur No. You tell them the answer to the riddle.
Semadar But I don't know it.
Prince Ahtur Unfortunate.
Semadar Ahtur, Samson has told me nothing.
Prince Ahtur Surely he'll share the answer with so lovely a bride.
Semadar But if he won't?
Prince Ahtur Get it... or death may solve the Danite's riddle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza Every cup of water, every morsel of food, must be guided into his hands. The mighty Samson, betrayed by a woman.
Delilah No.
Saran of Gaza Blinded, ridiculed, pitied.
Delilah No, I did not blind him!
Saran of Gaza [Delilah tries to go to Samson, but the Saran holds her back] Are you going to be as big a fool as you've made of him? He'd kill you. You cannot undo what has been done.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Saul He was so strong. Why did he have to die?
Miriam His strength will never die, Saul. Men will tell his story for a thousand years.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hisham [From afar, Delilah observes her home going up in flames] Turn away, little mistress. Don't look anymore. All you have in the world is ashes and death.
Delilah [turns around and sobs] Samson lives.
Hisham May his flesh rot from his bones.
Delilah Be still, old fool. If it takes all my life, I'll make him curse the day he was born.
Hisham He called you a fork-tongued adder.
Delilah He's going to feel its sting.
Hisham [holds Delilah's hand] What strength can these hands have against him?
Delilah Perhaps greater than a lion's and softer than a dove's. I'll find strength, Hisham. Strength to destroy him!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Prince Ahtur This Samson has some unknown power, some secret that gives him superhuman strength. No man can stand against him.
Delilah Perhaps he'll fall before a woman. Even Samson's strength must have a weakness. There isn't a man in the world who would not share his secrets with some woman.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sohrab Delilah, do you know a woman who can entice this barbarian, this killer?
Delilah Yes, my lords. I can deliver Samson to you.
Sohrab You, Delilah?
Lord Sharif You, capture Samson?
Sohrab This devil?
1st Prince of Gaza Heaven protect her!
2nd Prince of Gaza A dove against a bull.
Lord Sharif Bring in a woman and you bring in trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson O Lord, God of my fathers... O Lord, I'm despised by all men. They mock me, saying, ''He trust his God to deliver him.'' You are my God. Be not far from me. For there is no other help. My strength has melted like wax. My heart is dry of hope. l'm blinded and among enemies. O Lord, o my strength. Send me your sign.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson Delilah...
Delilah No, I will not listen.
Samson But you asked me to...
Delilah I don't want to hear you.
Samson Three times you plagued me to tell you.
Delilah And three times you've lied to me. You said new ropes that had never been used would hold you.
Samson Who knows the strength of a rope that's never been used?
Delilah Then you told me your strength would go if I wove your hair to the web of my loom. Now look at my loom.
Samson I'd rather look at you.
Delilah It's no use, Samson. You'll always find a new trick to deceive me. The night I came to the Valley of Sorek, you wanted to send me away. You were right. It is better that I go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson Look about you, Delilah. The moon that lights this oasis by night and the sun that lights it by day are not there by chance. In the beginning, there was only darkness. Until one power created light, shaped the earth and all the things that live upon it.
Delilah Your invisible God.
Samson My strength comes from Him.
Delilah But how does His power reach you? Is He here with us now?
Samson He's everywhere. The wind, the sea, the fire. In your heart if you believe in Him. His is the only power in the world that can break open a seed and raise it into that great tree.
Delilah And can I share this power with you?
Samson Anyone can share it. It's a gift that makes men greater than themselves. With it, some can stir the soul with music. Others can read the truth in men's hearts and forgive them. To me, it's the strength to break any bonds that can be put upon me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Targil [about Samson's riddle] That scurvy riddle has no answer.
Delilah Every riddle has an answer, only you are all to stupid to find it.
Gammad Find it? Where?
Delilah [pours wine into Gammad's cup] Not in your wine cup, Gammad.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah The wine of parting is bitter, Samson.
Samson Not as bitter as blood.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Hazelelponit What did I tell you? He wants to marry a Philistine!
Manoah Samson, you would not bring this shame upon us.
Samson There's no shame in marriage, father.
Manoah To a Philistine woman?
Samson Father, Semadar pleases me. Go to Tubal of Timnath and say I will take his daughter to wife.
Manoah The law forbids it.
Samson A Philistine law?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson Of all the women in Gaza, why did the Saran send you?
Delilah I asked to come.
Samson Why?
Delilah Because I knew you'd yield to any other woman.
Samson And you came here to save me.
Delilah No. I came to betray you.
Samson By the four winds you have courage, Delilah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson You could bind a man tighter than the Saran's chains.
Delilah Could I bind you?
Samson No, Delilah. You're going back to the Saran the only way you can be trusted.
Delilah Oh? Will you kill me yourself? You could crush me between these two hands. Why don't you? I told you once I'd kiss you with my dying breath.
Samson Your kiss has the sting of death.
Delilah I don't believe you could kill me. You could try. You're afraid to kill me.
Samson I'll let the Devil do that.
Delilah I know you will, but don't make me eat supper alone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah [to Samson] I could have loved you with a fire to make all other loves look like ice. I would have gone with you to Egypt, left everything behind, lived only for you. But one call from that milk-faced Danite lily, and you run whining at her heels!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza [Delilah has just disrupted the council by declaring that she will capture Samson only if each Prince of Gaza pays her 1,100 pieces of silver] Silence! Calm yourselves.
[to Delilah]
Saran of Gaza You drive a sharp bargain, Delilah.
Delilah From you, my lord, I ask only a promise.
Saran of Gaza A promise for a promise. What is yours?
Delilah To bring you Samson, bound and helpless.
Saran of Gaza [caresses Delilah's arm] Bound by these white arms? No. Too high a price for me to pay.
Delilah My thoughts will be only of you.
Saran of Gaza I suggest the Princes of Gaza find some other way to capture Samson.
Delilah [looks at the Princes of Gaza] You've tried all other ways!
[stands before the Saran]
Delilah When my father and sister lay dead in the ashes of our home, because of Samson, he laughed at my tears. You cannot refuse me, my lord.
Saran of Gaza What promise do you ask?
Delilah I will learn the secret of his strength. But when he stands captive and is weak as other men, no drop of his blood shall be shed, no blade shall touch his skin.
Prince of Gaza By the sacred pillars of the temple, we demand his death!
Delilah [stands and confronts the council] I want his life. Chain him in the gristmill; let him grind our grain like a beast. Let the people mock him and make sport of him until he draws his breath in agony and every word he speaks is a prayer for death!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza What is your plan, Delilah?
Lord Sharif Would you drive a tent peg through his head, like Jael the Canaanite?
Delilah [laughs] No, that was not my plan, Lord Sharif.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Saran of Gaza Well, Delilah, you have your price and your promise.
Delilah [Delilah is sitting beside the Saran, caressing his knee] My lord is the wisest of kings and the greatest of men.
Saran of Gaza As a king, I have no choice. As a man, I'm letting you leave because you want to.
Delilah [Delilah turns and looks at the Saran] King of my love, I go to destroy your enemy and mine.
Saran of Gaza Delilah, Delilah.
Delilah My love is only for you.
Saran of Gaza A man who could stop the heart of a lion might stir the heart of a woman.
Delilah [turns around and sits beside the Saran, with a serious look on her face] I will deliver Samson to you before the month of harvest.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson Even sparrows don't travel this far from their trade routes. Why did you?
Delilah The jewel box is in that silver chest.
Samson Where's your husband?
Delilah I have no husband.
Samson Then call your master.
Delilah I have no master.
Samson The table is laid for two.
Delilah I'm expecting a caller.
Samson Yes? Who?
Delilah You, Samson.
Samson You know my name?
Delilah All Gaza knows yours name.
Samson They don't like it, I'm told.
Delilah They respected it, before the mighty Samson became a common robber.
Samson And Delilah became the great courtesan of Gaza.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Delilah I'm stupid, Samson, to think I could deceive you. Steal what you like.
Samson This is not stealing. These are taxes. Your Saran taxes us, I tax the Philistines.
Delilah What pretty Danite girl will wear these taxes?
Samson They'll buy armor...
[looks at Delilah]
Samson They'll buy armor to protect us against Philistine spears.
Delilah You need protection?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Fat Philistine Merchant Wearing No Robe He stole my cloak, Delilah! Let him feel the mark of your whip!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson [to Semadar, after she had thrown a javelin near the tail of a lion's skin] That's a good throw. But the lion's heart is at the other end.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Semadar Have you lost your senses? The whole hunting party will be here! The Saran himself is coming from Gaza.
Samson I know. I came to help him kill the lion.
Semadar You'd rather help the lion kill the Saran.
Samson Not until he gives us permission for our marriage.
Semadar Our marriage? You have lost your senses.
Samson And my heart.
Semadar You've whispered that in a lot of pretty ears.
Samson None as pretty as yours.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Semadar [Delilah flicks a plum pit at Samson] My sister does her lion hunting with plum pits.
Samson [to Delilah] Be good, now, or the game may eat the hunter.
Semadar I can't really blame her for hunting you. Samson, you are rather like a lion.
Samson Then you should learn more about lion hunting.
Semadar Proud and strong and fearless.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Samson You like to have people bow to the might of spears. I like to have spears...
[bends spear]
Samson bow to people.
[looks at Semadar]
Samson Especially beautiful women.
Prince Ahtur You destroy a weapon that you lack skill to use.
Samson Perhaps Semadar will teach me. After our marriage.
Prince Ahtur Marriage?
[chuckles]
Prince Ahtur Your humor is even greater than your strength.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Semadar has left with Ahtur. Delilah throws a plum at Samson so he will notice her]
Delilah I don't like Ahtur, either.
Samson [unbends the javelin and pokes it into the ground near Delilah] Hunt your lions with that, nimrod.
Delilah If you killed the lion, they'd call you great.
Samson I can bend their spears but I cannot run their horses.
Delilah I can get you there first. We have stables.
Samson What's your price?
Delilah Take me with you.
Samson You're a bold little monkey. What's your name?
Delilah Delilah.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Victor Mature
Hedy Lamarr
Hedy Lamarr
Julia Faye
Angela Lansbury
Angela Lansbury
Doug Sanders
Henry Wilcoxon
Fay Holden
Sesil B. DeMill
Frank Wilcox
Fritz Leiber
Russ Tamblyn
Moroni Olsen
Charles Evans
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
2024, Germany, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more