Larry Harvey Community is a pain in the ass, because you have to deal with all kinds of drama, y'know. And as you get older, you're kind of less patient with drama. But really, the reason for me to keep doing this, is a very sound one; I know myself. And if I detest and quit this thing... it would kill me. My life would not have meaning. I wouldn't be forced out of myself. I wouldn't be in contact with people. I would... I'd be just this wretch. I'd be this lonely guy. This is the best thing that ever happened to me.