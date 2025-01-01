Frank Dux[shakes his head]But you have so much to teach.
TanakaYou don't understand. During the war, I lost my first family. My son, daughter, and wife. I left Japan because of the war. War was wrong. I came to America to start over, to have a new family, and a son. For 2,000 the teachings passed, father to son, father to son. When Shingo died, it stopped.
Frank DuxChong Li's weak in the gut. That's how Parades surprised him.
Victor[nods curtly with a look of grim encouragement]
Frank DuxHey. You listening to me? Go for the stomach. And stay away from his right leg.
Ray JacksonWill you stop worrying, Frankie? I've got it under control. You sound like my mother. Man alive.
VictorNow remember, it's full contact. There are three ways to win. One, You knock your opponent out. Two, the other guy quits, and shouts 'Mate.' It's like saying 'Uncle.' Three, You throw the fucker right off the runway!
Title Card[Last Lines] From 1975 to 1980, Frank W. Dux had 329 matches. He has retired undefeated as the Heavyweight class Kumite champion. He still holds records to this day. Quickest knockout: 32 seconds. Quickest punch in a knockout: 3.2 seconds. Fastest Kick in a knockout: 72 MPH. Total knockouts: 92.
Official[reads invitation]It says, he represents the Tanaka clan
[pause & stares at Frank up and down]
Official... You don't look like Tanaka
Helmer[eating not so good looking food at an open air restaurant]Inspector Chen, what a welcome surprise! Please join us.
Captain ChenNo, I never eat here.
Young FrankHow come you coach him but not me?
TanakaI brought you here to help me train my son. Don't question me!
Young FrankIf you expect me to be his punching bag, you can forget about our deal!
Helmer[to Frank Dux]I'm just glad you're on our side, kid.
Frank Dux[after turning the tide holds Chong Li in a neck hold]Say it...! Say it! SAY IT!