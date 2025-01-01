Hossein You come upstairs with me for an interview.

Janice Kent Like hell, let go of me.

Hossein You want Hossein, no?

Janice Kent No, Hossein is an asshole.

Hossein WHAT DID YOU CALL ME?

Janice Kent Do you want me to spell it out for you?

Frank Dux [prevents Hossein from smacking Janice Kent] Leave the girl alone.

Hiro He's the American shithead who makes tricks with bricks!