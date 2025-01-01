Menu
Kinoafisha Films Bloodsport Bloodsport Movie Quotes

Bloodsport Movie Quotes

Official [after performing the Dim Mak] We honor your invitation.
Jackson No shit you honor his invitation.
Chong Li Very good. But brick not hit back!
[first lines]
Boxer Jackson, you going to go to Hong Kong?
Jackson I love anything full contact. I need a few more scars on my face.
Boxer But I heard you can get killed at that Kumite.
Jackson Only if you fuck up.
Ray Jackson Aren't you a little young for full-contact?
Frank Dux Aren't you a little old for videogames?
Chong Li You break my record, now I break you, like I break your friend.
Frank Dux Shingo and I were close friends. Brothers. And you and Mrs. Tanaka have treated me like a son. What will happen now?
Tanaka No more training. Stop now.
Frank Dux [shakes his head] But you have so much to teach.
Tanaka You don't understand. During the war, I lost my first family. My son, daughter, and wife. I left Japan because of the war. War was wrong. I came to America to start over, to have a new family, and a son. For 2,000 the teachings passed, father to son, father to son. When Shingo died, it stopped.
Frank Dux Teach me. I can do it.
Tanaka You are not Japanese! You are not a Tanaka!
Frank Dux You told me to use any tactic that works, never to commit yourself to one style, to keep an open mind!
Tanaka Why?
Frank Dux To honor you, shidoshi.
Victor What's the hold-up?
Official He says Senzo Tanaka is his shidoshi.
Victor What's the difference if Bruce Springsteen is his shidoshi?
Official If Senzo Tanaka is his shidoshi, then show us the Dim Mak.
Ray Jackson [turns to Frank] What the hell is a Dim Mak?
Official Death touch.
Ray Jackson Who the hell are these scumbags?
Rawlins Stay out of this, pal.
Ray Jackson I ain't your pal, dickface.
[Frank has just won his first fight in record time]
Jackson His first fight in the kumite and he broke the fucking world record!
Victor I'm Lin. You Jackson? You look like a Jackson. That must make you Frank Ducks.
Frank Dux No, it's DUX.
Victor Oh, right, like put up your dukes.
Jackson [Frank is doing splits between two chairs] That hurts me just lookin' at it. You'd better stop doing that. You might wanna have kids one of these days. Are you ready?
Frank Dux I am ready!
Jackson Choose a brick. I know, bottom one, right?
[Jackson takes a deep breath and smashes the top brick. Dusting off the bottom one, he holds it up]
Jackson See? Not a scratch on it.
Official [chuckles] Not Dim Mak.
Jackson Yeah? Well, neither is this.
[Jackson smashes the brick against his forehead]
Jackson [giving the pieces to the official] For you.
Tanaka You cannot take Katana Sword by stealing, it is very special sword, you must earn it.
Young Frank I wasn't going to steal it!
Tanaka [slices off the front of Frank's hat] You didn't Flinch! You have fighting spirit!
Young Frank You not gonna call the cops?
Tanaka MMM, Not if we make a deal.
Young Frank What kind of a deal?
Hossein You come upstairs with me for an interview.
Janice Kent Like hell, let go of me.
Hossein You want Hossein, no?
Janice Kent No, Hossein is an asshole.
Hossein WHAT DID YOU CALL ME?
Janice Kent Do you want me to spell it out for you?
Frank Dux [prevents Hossein from smacking Janice Kent] Leave the girl alone.
Hiro He's the American shithead who makes tricks with bricks!
Ray Jackson Guess the Kumite starts one day earlier this year, huh fellas?
Ray Jackson So you stomped him real good, huh, Frankie?
Janice Kent Even worse.
Ray Jackson What do you mean?
Janice Kent He made him say mate.
Ray Jackson All right, Frankie! But you'd better watch out - you might have to face me next time!
Janice Kent You guys are out of your minds!
Ray Jackson I'll drink to that!
Hossein Now I show you some trick or two!
Jackson Time to separate the men from the boys.
Victor Just be sure Chong Li doesn't separate your head from your body.
Chong Li You are next!
[Jackson is getting ready to fight Chong Li]
Frank Dux Go for the gut. He's soft there.
Ray Jackson What the hell are you talking about?
Frank Dux Chong Li's weak in the gut. That's how Parades surprised him.
Victor [nods curtly with a look of grim encouragement]
Frank Dux Hey. You listening to me? Go for the stomach. And stay away from his right leg.
Ray Jackson Will you stop worrying, Frankie? I've got it under control. You sound like my mother. Man alive.
Victor Now remember, it's full contact. There are three ways to win. One, You knock your opponent out. Two, the other guy quits, and shouts 'Mate.' It's like saying 'Uncle.' Three, You throw the fucker right off the runway!
Jackson Piece o' cake.
Title Card [Last Lines] From 1975 to 1980, Frank W. Dux had 329 matches. He has retired undefeated as the Heavyweight class Kumite champion. He still holds records to this day. Quickest knockout: 32 seconds. Quickest punch in a knockout: 3.2 seconds. Fastest Kick in a knockout: 72 MPH. Total knockouts: 92.
Official [reads invitation] It says, he represents the Tanaka clan
[pause & stares at Frank up and down]
Official ... You don't look like Tanaka
Helmer [eating not so good looking food at an open air restaurant] Inspector Chen, what a welcome surprise! Please join us.
Captain Chen No, I never eat here.
Young Frank How come you coach him but not me?
Tanaka I brought you here to help me train my son. Don't question me!
Young Frank If you expect me to be his punching bag, you can forget about our deal!
Helmer [to Frank Dux] I'm just glad you're on our side, kid.
Frank Dux [after turning the tide holds Chong Li in a neck hold] Say it...! Say it! SAY IT!
Chong Li Mate!
[At that, Frank Dux is declared the winner of the kumite]
