Estelle [inside a helicopter, after shooting Henry several times, Henry falls and she kneels down to him] How could you do this to me, Henry? How could you fucking do this to me? Answer me! Answer me!

Henry [places a bloody palm on wall and writes over his blood 'EZ']

[shoots Henry one more time, Henry blocks the bullet with his hand and it ricochets, hitting her on her chest]

Estelle [surprised] What happened, Henry?

[drops gun, starts to walk, stumbles]

Estelle [weak and faintly] You were supposed to love me.

[keeps walking, trips, screams and is now hanging on the exterior part of the edge of the helicopter where the entrance to the door is]

Estelle [begging and pleading] Henry! Henry! Listen to your heart.

Henry [ignores her, slides helicopter door down to close it where her fingers are and she is heard screaming as she falls to her death]