Kinoafisha Films Hardcore Henry Hardcore Henry Movie Quotes

Jimmy Hold on for just a second.
[Steps out into an open courtyard at Akan's fortress]
Jimmy [shouting] Akan's a cunt!
Jimmy [pauses] Ok, coast is clear.
Akan Each year one hundred thousand baseball bats are sold in Russia, and at most 50 baseballs. Gives an idea for great Russian pastime.
Henry's Father "You... little... pussy." That's what my old man called me. It stuck with my name. And I proved him right. By killin' all the wrong people. I love you, Henry. I'll never call you anything, but your name, but you gotta decide: Are you gonna lay there, swallow that blood in your mouth? Or, you gonna stand up, spit it out, and go spill theirs?
Jimmy Like my father always said, a grenade a day keeps the enemy at bay.
Slick Dimitry You're half machine, half pussy!
Estelle [inside a helicopter, after shooting Henry several times, Henry falls and she kneels down to him] How could you do this to me, Henry? How could you fucking do this to me? Answer me! Answer me!
Henry [places a bloody palm on wall and writes over his blood 'EZ']
Estelle [stands up, angrily] Motherfucker!
[shoots Henry one more time, Henry blocks the bullet with his hand and it ricochets, hitting her on her chest]
Estelle [surprised] What happened, Henry?
[drops gun, starts to walk, stumbles]
Estelle [weak and faintly] You were supposed to love me.
[keeps walking, trips, screams and is now hanging on the exterior part of the edge of the helicopter where the entrance to the door is]
Estelle [begging and pleading] Henry! Henry! Listen to your heart.
Henry [ignores her, slides helicopter door down to close it where her fingers are and she is heard screaming as she falls to her death]
[film ends]
Jimmy All you got to do, is break in there, kill him, open up his ribcage, take out his beating heart, and fucking eat it! I'm kidding! I'm kidding, you don't have to fucking eat his heart!
Henry's Father You... little... pussy.
Jimmy [during end credits] Hello, Henry. Well, if you're hearing this, there's one more thing I need you to do.
Jimmy If you can hear them, but you can't shoot them, you can probably grenade them. Drop a 'nade down there laddy.
Jimmy [sees mercenary with flamethrower walk past bus] That has got to be the gayest jacket I've ever seen.
[opens window]
Jimmy [in Russian] Hey, great jacket. Where can I get one?
[Jimmy gets set on fire by the flamethrower]
Jimmy [Jimmy the soldier to Henry before he send the cripple down with the elevator] Well... home is where the battle is.
Jimmy It's me, Jimmy.
