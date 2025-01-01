AkanEach year one hundred thousand baseball bats are sold in Russia, and at most 50 baseballs. Gives an idea for great Russian pastime.
Henry's Father"You... little... pussy." That's what my old man called me. It stuck with my name. And I proved him right. By killin' all the wrong people. I love you, Henry. I'll never call you anything, but your name, but you gotta decide: Are you gonna lay there, swallow that blood in your mouth? Or, you gonna stand up, spit it out, and go spill theirs?
JimmyLike my father always said, a grenade a day keeps the enemy at bay.
Slick DimitryYou're half machine, half pussy!
Estelle[inside a helicopter, after shooting Henry several times, Henry falls and she kneels down to him]How could you do this to me, Henry? How could you fucking do this to me? Answer me! Answer me!
Henry[places a bloody palm on wall and writes over his blood 'EZ']