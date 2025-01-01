Menu
Kinoafisha Films Being Julia Being Julia Movie Quotes

Florence I think I used to know your father in Jersey, he was a doctor, wasn't he? He used to come to our house quite often.
Julia Lambert Actually, he was a vet, he used to go to your house to deliver the bitches. Your house was full of them.
Julia Lambert Michael and I live separate lives. That's why we're so happy... more or less.
Julia Lambert Real actresses don't make films.
Tom Fennel Beautiful actresses do.
Julia Lambert I've decided to retire and let myself go. I'll have potatoes for lunch and potatoes for dinner and beer. God, I love beer! And treacle pudding and cherry tart and cream, cream, cream, cream, cream, cream... as god is my judge, I'll never eat a lettuce leaf again.
Julia Lambert I always lay a place for him at the table, just in case he turns up.
Michael Gosselyn He's been dead for 15 years.
Julia Lambert Yes, but, you never know.
Evie [to Julia] I wouldn't say this to your face, so I'll say it to your back... I missed you.
Julia Lambert [to Evie] If you're thinking what I think you're thinking, stop thinking!
Mr. Turnbull I'm sorry about the photo, it won't happen again.
Julia Lambert [blissfully] I FORGIVE YOU!
[Julia passionately kisses Mr. Turnbull before running off]
Mr. Turnbull [shocked] What's WRONG with her...?
Julia Lambert I'm tired, I'm utterly exhausted and I need holiday.
Jimmie Langton Your only reality is the theater. Anything else, what civilians call the real world, is nothing but fantasy and I bloody well won't let you forget it.
Julia Lambert Rubbish.
Jimmie Langton I've lived in the theatre since I was a kid, what I don't know about acting isn't worth knowing. Now, you may be 20 years old and just beginning, but I think you're a genius. You've got magnetism, but no idea how to use it. You have to grab the audience by the throat and say "Now, you buggers, you pay attention to me!" and remember this, when you're on the stage acting, theatre is the only reality, everything else, the world outside, what civilians call the real world, is nothing but fantasy and I bloody well won't let you forget it.
Michael Gosselyn [speaking of Tom] He's awfully good-mannered... for an American.
Julia Lambert Everything is so tedious. I want something to happen!
Michael Gosselyn What?
Julia Lambert I wish I knew!
[repeated line]
Julia Lambert T-O-M !
Lord Charles I play for the other side.
Julia Lambert As a matter of fact, there is a play that interests me. It's about an older woman has an affair with a younger man.
Lord Charles Oh, a farce!
Julia Lambert Why do you say that?
Lord Charles Well, because everyone laughs at the older woman.
