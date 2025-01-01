Julia LambertI've decided to retire and let myself go. I'll have potatoes for lunch and potatoes for dinner and beer. God, I love beer! And treacle pudding and cherry tart and cream, cream, cream, cream, cream, cream... as god is my judge, I'll never eat a lettuce leaf again.
Julia LambertI always lay a place for him at the table, just in case he turns up.
Jimmie LangtonI've lived in the theatre since I was a kid, what I don't know about acting isn't worth knowing. Now, you may be 20 years old and just beginning, but I think you're a genius. You've got magnetism, but no idea how to use it. You have to grab the audience by the throat and say "Now, you buggers, you pay attention to me!" and remember this, when you're on the stage acting, theatre is the only reality, everything else, the world outside, what civilians call the real world, is nothing but fantasy and I bloody well won't let you forget it.