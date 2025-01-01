Menu
Tom A Guilt is a powerful thing. It compels... it becomes an obsession... and You have a choice... you can either wallow in it or you can change.
Minnie [computer voice] Tom, time for your daily reminder. Start when you want.
Tom My name is Tom Jacobs. Born 2 November 1972. My parents are called Mark and Judith. My wife is called Abby. I would do anything to hear her voice. I am a prisoner in a prison, I have created.
