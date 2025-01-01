Menu
Kinoafisha Films The Great Wall The Great Wall Movie Quotes

The Great Wall Movie Quotes

William I've been left for dead twice... it was bad luck.
Ballard For who ?
William The people who left me!
William I fought for Harold against the Danes. I saved a Duke's life. I fought for him until he died. Fought for Spain against the Franks. Fought for the Franks against the Boulogne. I fought for the Pope. Many flags.
William We are honored, to be honored.
Tovar Is that the best you've got ?
Tovar Amigo, only you would carry a stupid magnet through the desert.
William I can use it to make a compass.
Commander Lin Mae I set you free.
William And here I am.
William Is there a chance?
Strategist Wang There's only one. Kill the Queen. Kill the Queen, or we all die.
Tovar [to William] You think they see you as some kind of hero? A man of virtue? Maybe you can fool them, but I know what you are. You know what you are. A thief, a liar, and a killer. You can never undo things you have done. And you will never be anything.
Commander Lin Mae Why did you go over the Wall?
William Xinren... did I say it right?
Commander Lin Mae Thank you.
William The last time I saw you, you left me for dead.
Tovar The time before that I saved your life!
Ballard The TaoTei will return... when the drums call to battle, the guards leave their posts and take their positions on the Wall... that is our moment.
William Look at this army... have you ever seen anything like this ?
Tovar Incredible.
Commander Lin Mae [about William] Men like him have many things they can teach us.
Ballard [about William and Lin] He should be careful, she's very powerful here.
Tovar Then it's a fair contest.
Commander Lin Mae Why are you here?
William We came to trade.
Commander Lin Mae You lie. You are thieves!
Commander Lin Mae A man must learn to trust before he can be trusted.
