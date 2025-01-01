WilliamI fought for Harold against the Danes. I saved a Duke's life. I fought for him until he died. Fought for Spain against the Franks. Fought for the Franks against the Boulogne. I fought for the Pope. Many flags.
Strategist WangThere's only one. Kill the Queen. Kill the Queen, or we all die.
Tovar[to William]You think they see you as some kind of hero? A man of virtue? Maybe you can fool them, but I know what you are. You know what you are. A thief, a liar, and a killer. You can never undo things you have done. And you will never be anything.