Films
Breaking the Girls
[first lines]
Professor Nolan
...which creates an ethical conundrum. But remember, you are defending his right to be a free citizen, not his right to kill.
Alex Layton
You have to kill parasites before they suck you dry.
Sara Ryan
The system doesn't serve people. It serves people with power.
Alex Layton
We're already criminals. We may as well add littering, huh? We're modern day Bonney and Read.
Sara Ryan
Who?
Alex Layton
Anne Bonney and Mary Read... Two of the most famous lady pirates of the 17th century.
[last lines]
Sara Ryan
[in email]
Today we're going to the last place our mom was alive. I only hope we found some peace for her - if that's even possible. Thank you again for everything. Sara.
