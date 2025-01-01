Menu
[first lines]
Professor Nolan ...which creates an ethical conundrum. But remember, you are defending his right to be a free citizen, not his right to kill.
Alex Layton You have to kill parasites before they suck you dry.
Sara Ryan The system doesn't serve people. It serves people with power.
Alex Layton We're already criminals. We may as well add littering, huh? We're modern day Bonney and Read.
Sara Ryan Who?
Alex Layton Anne Bonney and Mary Read... Two of the most famous lady pirates of the 17th century.
[last lines]
Sara Ryan [in email] Today we're going to the last place our mom was alive. I only hope we found some peace for her - if that's even possible. Thank you again for everything. Sara.
Sam Anderson
Madeline Zima
Agnes Bruckner
