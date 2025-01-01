Veronica MarsSo if we're to believe this police report, Weevil left the reunion, dropped off his foxy wife and his "most changed" trophy and, still wearing his dress shirt and slacks, teamed up with the motorcycle gang he left a decade ago to harass the richest divorcée in Southern California?
Keith MarsWell, when you say it like that, I start to see some holes in it.
Veronica MarsI want to ask you about the night Susan Knight died.
Veronica MarsGive it to me, Vinnie. Or I'll tell 50 Cent's security team where they can find the guy who posted video of Fifty baking lemon cakes while singing "Afternoon delight".
Veronica Mars[last line- in voiceover]Dad always said this town could wreck a person. It's what happens when you're playing a rigged game. I convinced myself winning meant getting out. But in what world do you get to leave the ring and declare victory? This is where I belong, in the fight. It's who I am. I've rolled around in the mud for so long, wash me clean and I don't recognize myself. So how about I just accept the mud and the tendency I have to find myself rolling in it? My name is Veronica, and I'm an addict. Hello Veronica.
Cindy 'Mac' Mackenzie[Explaining her taking a new job with former local adversary Kane Software]... and they pay me so much!