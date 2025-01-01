Menu
Kinoafisha Films Veronica Mars Veronica Mars Movie Quotes

Veronica Mars Come back to me.
Logan Echolls Always.
Madison Sinclair Veronica! You must be so proud. Just because you were an unpopular bitch, you had to ruin it for everybody else.
Veronica Mars I'd stop there.
Madison Sinclair Oh, would you? What are you gonna do? Use your stun gun on me? Don't you think that's gotten a bit old?
Veronica Mars [punches Madison] Original enough for ya?
Wallace Fennel When Logan said 'jump', did you actually say 'how high' or was there just an understanding that you would achieve max verticality?
Dick Casablancas Oh, look who it is!
[points to Mac]
Dick Casablancas Most Likely to Blog...
[points to Veronica]
Dick Casablancas and Class Buzzkill. Or was it Cutest Smile?
Veronica Mars Best Personality. You are just who I was looking for, Most Likely to Know Where I Can Find the Bar.
Dick Casablancas Well, look no further, pilgrim.
[gyrates hips]
Dick Casablancas Doosh.
[plucks flask from his belt and offers it to Veronica and Mac]
Veronica Mars Gross.
Cindy 'Mac' Mackenzie No.
Veronica Mars So if we're to believe this police report, Weevil left the reunion, dropped off his foxy wife and his "most changed" trophy and, still wearing his dress shirt and slacks, teamed up with the motorcycle gang he left a decade ago to harass the richest divorcée in Southern California?
Keith Mars Well, when you say it like that, I start to see some holes in it.
Veronica Mars I want to ask you about the night Susan Knight died.
Dick Casablancas Of course you do, it's a party!
Dick Casablancas [opens the door, belches loudly, and sees Veronica] What's this? Wait a minute. No. I specifically told the agency "an eager-to-please brunette." Why is that so hard?
Veronica Mars Dick.
Dick Casablancas Ah, just kidding, Ronnie. Long time.
[turns his head]
Dick Casablancas Hey, Logan! That girl who follows you around is here!
[to Veronica]
Dick Casablancas Hey, you get some work done? Your boobs look bigger.
Veronica Mars So do yours.
Logan Echolls I need your help, Veronica.
Veronica Mars I don't really do that anymore.
Logan Echolls Listen. It's 180 days, Veronica. What's 180 days to us? Our story is epic. Spanning years, continents.
Veronica Mars Lives ruined, bloodshed.
Logan Echolls Yeah.
Veronica Mars Come back to me.
Logan Echolls Always.
Wallace Fennel In case it slipped your mind, Piz is the one without the baggage and the drama.
Cindy 'Mac' Mackenzie Hmm... I will say this for him, he almost never gets charged with murder.
Veronica Mars Just one of the things I love about Piz. No drama.
Gayle Buckley You were issued a private investigator's license for your 18th birthday? Heh. Is that something California kids do?
Veronica Mars My dad is a PI. I worked for him. It was more answering phones and handling his travel than anything else.
Gayle Buckley Really? Before you were 20, your name popped up on LexisNexis in 14...
Leonard March 15
Gayle Buckley Fifteen separate articles or briefs in cases ranging from multiple homicides to dognapping. You have a degree in psychology, Miss Mars. What do you think that says about a person?
Veronica Mars Compulsive, clearly. Addictive personality. Possible adrenaline junkie.
Veronica Mars Hey, Mr. C. You miss me yet?
Principal Van Clemmons It's been 10 years of peace and quiet, Veronica.
Veronica Mars If you like that sort of thing.
Principal Van Clemmons Veronica. It's been... boring.
Veronica Mars [First words] A teenaged private eye. Trust me. I know how dumb that sounds.
Veronica Mars Do I get a chip for this? Pouring the drink, swishing it, smelling it, leaving the bar without taking a sip. Is this what getting clean feels like?
Logan Echolls [on a date with an obsessed woman] So... this is happening.
Vinnie Van Lowe I'm the reason people know that Anne Hathaway has a vagina.
Veronica Mars Give it to me, Vinnie. Or I'll tell 50 Cent's security team where they can find the guy who posted video of Fifty baking lemon cakes while singing "Afternoon delight".
Veronica Mars [last line- in voiceover] Dad always said this town could wreck a person. It's what happens when you're playing a rigged game. I convinced myself winning meant getting out. But in what world do you get to leave the ring and declare victory? This is where I belong, in the fight. It's who I am. I've rolled around in the mud for so long, wash me clean and I don't recognize myself. So how about I just accept the mud and the tendency I have to find myself rolling in it? My name is Veronica, and I'm an addict. Hello Veronica.
Cindy 'Mac' Mackenzie [Explaining her taking a new job with former local adversary Kane Software] ... and they pay me so much!
Veronica Mars Ooh! $10,000 Pyramid! Things a whore says!
Logan Echolls I've let her draw finger hearts on my upper thigh for the last 10 minutes, so, yeah, I get the stakes.
Vinnie Van Lowe Well, if it isn't Neptune's very own Angela Lansbury.
Veronica Mars You know the difference between a lawyer and a prostitute?
Veronica Mars The prostitute stops screwing you when you're dead.
Veronica Mars Her alibi is solid. I don't know, let's mull this over while we're wearing lobster bibs.
Cindy 'Mac' Mackenzie Uhm, Actually...
Keith Mars When number one daughter was young her skills were sharp like blade of sword, now brain dull like blade of plow.
Veronica Mars Dumb question, but I have to ask : Did you know you were being filmed?
