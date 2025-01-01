RonThe internet may be a threat to those in charge but it's also their greatest weapon. Every single thing you do on the internet is monitored: every e-mail you send, every website you visit, every picture you look at on your wife's Facebook - all of it. And George Orwell predicted that Big Brother would be watching us one day, but what he didn't predict is that we'd create Big Brother ourselves and then willingly give ourselves over to it.
Nicole HigginsYou see, the thing about the belief in conspiracy theories is that you can't disprove them. You can't prove that there aren't secret masters trying to control and manipulate us.
TerranceThat's the genius of these rulers, that they've created this society that's conditioned to deny what's right in front of its eyes.