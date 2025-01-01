Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Baggage Claim Baggage Claim Movie Quotes

Baggage Claim Movie Quotes

William Wright The magic isn't in getting married; it's in staying married.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mr. Donaldson There is no reason you can't do something for your people. You could do something really great. Historic, maybe. I mean, we're talking the Obamas. The Williams sisters. And like Tiger Woods.
Langston Well, if, uh... you're referring to the American people... then, yes, I have every intention of making the American people very proud.
Mr. Donaldson Well, I was thinking specifically of your people, the black people.
Langston Well, I live in Georgetown, so I guess these... these would be my people. And Tiger Woods lives in Florida, so those would be his people.
Mr. Donaldson Are you saying that where Tiger Woods lives makes him irrelevant to people of the same skin color?
Langston You'd first have to determine Tiger Woods' skin color.
Mr. Donaldson He's black.
Langston Well, I think... what would make Tiger Woods black... would be his passion for things, uh, that... are related to the African-American race as a whole. Which he has not yet proven to have.
Montana Moore What I think would make Tiger Woods black is the fact he drives an Escalade and his daddy's name is Earl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frankie Do her husband gotta be a man
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more