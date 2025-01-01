Mr. Donaldson There is no reason you can't do something for your people. You could do something really great. Historic, maybe. I mean, we're talking the Obamas. The Williams sisters. And like Tiger Woods.

Langston Well, if, uh... you're referring to the American people... then, yes, I have every intention of making the American people very proud.

Mr. Donaldson Well, I was thinking specifically of your people, the black people.

Langston Well, I live in Georgetown, so I guess these... these would be my people. And Tiger Woods lives in Florida, so those would be his people.

Mr. Donaldson Are you saying that where Tiger Woods lives makes him irrelevant to people of the same skin color?

Langston You'd first have to determine Tiger Woods' skin color.

Mr. Donaldson He's black.

Langston Well, I think... what would make Tiger Woods black... would be his passion for things, uh, that... are related to the African-American race as a whole. Which he has not yet proven to have.