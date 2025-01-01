 /**/ ?>
Kinoafisha Films Hell Baby Hell Baby Movie Quotes

Hell Baby Movie Quotes

Marjorie Wait a minute. I didn't know you were circumcised, Jack.
Jack Really? We never covered that at Thanksgiving?
Jack I think you're safer here than in any of the murder-free places we've ever lived at.
Father Padrigo I'm not going to make it. Do it my friend.
Father Sebastian [shoots him in the head]
Father Padrigo I meant, not going to make it, so call an ambulance p-please.
Father Sebastian Why do you pause right in the middle of the first part of the important part?
Vanessa Curly Bear left her.
Jack Navajo guy?
Vanessa He stole all her credit cards and her car.
Jack Oh, my God. That's crazy. Marjorie has credit cards?
Jack [coughing] Is there marijuana in there?
Marjorie Uh-huh, yeah.
Jack Is that what usually goes in there?
Marjorie No, it's usually just tobacco, but tobacco is so bad for you.
[first lines]
Vanessa Home.
Jack Home.
Vanessa Here's the low-balling the seller and still getting $50,000 off after the home inspection.
Vanessa Vanessa, Jack: [hi-five each other]
Jack We could paint this place today, sell it tomorrow, and still make money.
Vanessa Yes, we could. I love you, Jack Watson.
Jack I love you. Now, let me carry you over that goddamn threshold.
Father Padrigo Never intervene when I am being tested by nature's creatures!
