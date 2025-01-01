/**/ ?>
Hell Baby
Marjorie
Wait a minute. I didn't know you were circumcised, Jack.
Jack
Really? We never covered that at Thanksgiving?
Jack
I think you're safer here than in any of the murder-free places we've ever lived at.
Father Padrigo
I'm not going to make it. Do it my friend.
Father Sebastian
[shoots him in the head]
Father Padrigo
I meant, not going to make it, so call an ambulance p-please.
Father Sebastian
Why do you pause right in the middle of the first part of the important part?
Vanessa
Curly Bear left her.
Jack
Navajo guy?
Vanessa
He stole all her credit cards and her car.
Jack
Oh, my God. That's crazy. Marjorie has credit cards?
Jack
[coughing]
Is there marijuana in there?
Marjorie
Uh-huh, yeah.
Jack
Is that what usually goes in there?
Marjorie
No, it's usually just tobacco, but tobacco is so bad for you.
[first lines]
Vanessa
Home.
Jack
Home.
Vanessa
Here's the low-balling the seller and still getting $50,000 off after the home inspection.
Vanessa
Vanessa, Jack: [hi-five each other]
Jack
We could paint this place today, sell it tomorrow, and still make money.
Vanessa
Yes, we could. I love you, Jack Watson.
Jack
I love you. Now, let me carry you over that goddamn threshold.
Father Padrigo
Never intervene when I am being tested by nature's creatures!
Riki Lindhome
Rob Corddry
Thomas Lennon
Robert Ben Garant
Leslie Bibb
