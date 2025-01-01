Young Reed I want to be the first person in human history to teleport himself.

[clears throat over class laughter]

Young Reed It's already possible to transport quantum information from one location to another. Right now there are supercomputers that can transport Quantum information through space. So why not a machine that can send people through space?

Mr. Kenny Well, even if you could build the thing, which you can't...

Young Reed I've already built it. Well, I'm building it. In my garage.

Mr. Kenny Is it next to your flying car?