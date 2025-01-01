 /**/ ?>
Fantastic Four Movie Quotes

[from trailer]
Dr. Franklin Storm How did we get this far? Human beings have an immeasurable desire to discover, to invent, to build. Our future depends on us furthering these ideals, a responsibility that rests on the shoulders of generations to come. But with every new discovery, there is risk, there is sacrifice... and there are consequences.
Victor Domashev You've opened a door you don't know how to close. You don't know anything about what's coming.
Reed Richards What is coming?
Victor Domashev Doom!
Harvey Elder You're counting on these guys? A guy who can stretch, a girl I can't see, a human torch...
[looks at Ben]
Harvey Elder I don't even know what he is.
[last lines]
Reed Richards We're a team now, and there's four of us, so we should come up with a name for it.
Johnny Storm Like, "The Human Torch and the Torchettes."
The Thing Ugh.
Reed Richards No. Are you kidding me?
The Thing How about "The Big Brain and His Neurons"?
Sue Storm How about "The Big Brain and Her Neurons"?
Johnny Storm How about "Two Guys, a Girl, and the Thing that Nobody Wanted"?
Reed Richards [calming The Thing] Hey, we both know that you could take him.
Sue Storm Hey.
Johnny Storm Hey. What?
Reed Richards We've come a long way since the garage.
The Thing Gotta say, it's fantastic.
Reed Richards Say that again...
The Thing It's fantastic.
Reed Richards Yes, it is. Guys, I got it. Ready?
Johnny Storm Yeah...
Reed Richards Does it hurt?
Ben Grimm I'm used to it.
Reed Richards I'm sorry.
Ben Grimm That's what you said when you left.
Reed Richards I'm going to fix this.
Ben Grimm You can't fix this. Nobody can.
Reed Richards I promise you. I'm going to fix this.
Ben Grimm I stopped believing in your bullshit a long time ago.
Reed Richards You were my best friend.
Ben Grimm Look at me. I'm not your friend. You turned me into something else.
Dr. Franklin Storm Victor, stop! We are not gods, just people. And we are stronger together than we are apart.
[from trailer]
Victor Domashev Be ready for what's coming.
Reed Richards What is coming?
Victor Domashev The answers.
[from trailer]
Harvey Elder Dr Storm, we gave you six years and billions of dollars, and you gave us nothing. What's different, now?
Dr. Franklin Storm Reed Richards. He knows answers to questions we don't even know to ask.
Reed Richards Victor, don't do this!
Victor Domashev There is no Victor... there is only Doom!
Johnny Storm I need a heat-resistant workshop, and a big-ass sunroof!
Dr. Franklin Storm You put a lot of faith in these guys... I put all of my faith in them.
Victor Domashev [looks at Reed's research] This is basically a child's drawing.
Dr. Franklin Storm You know what Albert Einstein said: if you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough.
Sue Storm Music is just a series of altered patterns. The musician creates the pattern and makes us anticipate a resolution... then holds back. Makes you wait for it. There's patterns in everything and everyone.
Victor Domashev The end of your world... is the beginning of mine!
Ben Grimm Don't let any of these labcoats give you any crap, alright?
Reed Richards Well, if they do I know who to call. The muscle.
[from trailer]
Dr. Franklin Storm All I want to know is: where are my children?
[from trailer]
Sue Storm You want to be famous?
Reed Richards I just want my work to make a difference.
Johnny Storm You said I had the potential to be something important. Who's to say this isn't it? Sometimes things just happen for a reason.
Dr. Franklin Storm Johnny, you have no idea what they are planning to do to you...
Johnny Storm They're not doing anything to me, I'm doing it for them!
Dr. Franklin Storm Johnny, listen to me!
Johnny Storm I did, that's why I'm here in the first place!
[in the quantum gate]
Reed Richards Please don't blow up, please don't blow up...
Johnny Storm Oh, yeah, that's what I want to hear when going into another dimension!
Ben Grimm Don't worry, he does that.
Sue Storm We can't beat him. He's stronger than any of us.
Reed Richards Yeah, he is. But he's not stronger than all of us.
[last words]
Dr. Franklin Storm [to Sue and Johnny] Promise me... you'll look after each other.
Ben Grimm [punches Victor] It's clobberin' time!
Victor Domashev I knew you would come back.
Young Reed I want to be the first person in human history to teleport himself.
[clears throat over class laughter]
Mr. Kenny I'm sorry, what?
Young Reed It's already possible to transport quantum information from one location to another. Right now there are supercomputers that can transport Quantum information through space. So why not a machine that can send people through space?
Mr. Kenny Well, even if you could build the thing, which you can't...
Young Reed I've already built it. Well, I'm building it. In my garage.
Mr. Kenny Is it next to your flying car?
[more class laughter]
Victor Domashev Strap in and get comfy, kids. We're about to make history.
Ben Grimm Yeah, or die. Either/Or.
Johnny Storm What if it takes more time to get it right? We could be talking years.
Sue Storm I am not going to be a tool.
Reed Richards [keys clacking] I'm gonna need ten minutes.
Dr. Allen To do what?
Reed Richards I need to make a couple adjustments to the source code. You have a few steps that are out of order.
Dr. Allen It can't be that simple.
Reed Richards It might not be ten minutes. It could be a little less.
Dr. Doom You want to know how I survived? That place kept me alive. Gave me strength. Power.
Dr. Allen What kind of power?
Dr. Doom The kind men like you must never possess.
[blows out the lab window]
Dr. Doom You couldn't resist coming back. It's not enough to ruin your world. Now you want to ruin mine. Victor. If this world must die so that mine may live, so be it.
[first lines]
Boy Ever since I was three, I wanted to play quarterback for the New York Giants... like my personal hero, Eli Manning. Annual salary is between 10 and 20 million dollars a year.
Jimmy Grimm Hey! Clobbering time.
[slaps Ben in the head]
Victor Domashev I gotta say, it's pretty impressive...
Reed Richards Thank you.
Victor Domashev ...that you nearly destroyed our entire planet with speaker cable and aluminum foil.
Reed Richards Yeah, that was an accident.
