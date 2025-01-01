Dr. Franklin StormHow did we get this far? Human beings have an immeasurable desire to discover, to invent, to build. Our future depends on us furthering these ideals, a responsibility that rests on the shoulders of generations to come. But with every new discovery, there is risk, there is sacrifice... and there are consequences.
Victor DomashevYou've opened a door you don't know how to close. You don't know anything about what's coming.
Johnny StormI need a heat-resistant workshop, and a big-ass sunroof!
Dr. Franklin StormYou put a lot of faith in these guys... I put all of my faith in them.
Victor Domashev[looks at Reed's research]This is basically a child's drawing.
Dr. Franklin StormYou know what Albert Einstein said: if you can't explain it simply, you don't understand it well enough.
Sue StormMusic is just a series of altered patterns. The musician creates the pattern and makes us anticipate a resolution... then holds back. Makes you wait for it. There's patterns in everything and everyone.
Young ReedIt's already possible to transport quantum information from one location to another. Right now there are supercomputers that can transport Quantum information through space. So why not a machine that can send people through space?
Mr. KennyWell, even if you could build the thing, which you can't...
Young ReedI've already built it. Well, I'm building it. In my garage.