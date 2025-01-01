[Michelle's iPad plays Bryan Ferry's "Slave to Love" at the pub]
Dean
Michelle, turn that shit off. It's doing my nut in.
[Michelle is about to turn off the iPad when Eggsy, now a full-fledged Kingsman agent, arrives]
[Dean turns off the iPad]
Dean
Mugsy's back. You've finally come to have that word with me, have you, son? Or are you gonna run away again and pretend you're going to court, dressed like that?
Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin
Oh, you mean this? No. I know this bloke who's just taken over a tailor shop on Savile Row. He's given me a job, Mum. Comes with a lot of perks, including a house. Come and live with me there, Mum. Come on.
[Michelle is about to stand up when Dean interrupts them]
Dean
Sit down, you! Only place she'll be visiting is you in fucking hospital, d'you hear?
Michelle Unwin
Just leave him alone, Dean! Eggsy, go, please. Just go, babe.
[Eggsy turns around toward the door]
Dean
That's it, do as Mummy says. Why don't you ask that tailor friend of yours to knock up a nice chicken costume! It'll suit you, you mug!
[Eggsy stops at the front door]
[Eggsy bolts the left door]
[bolts the right door]
[locks the latch]
Poodle
Dean...
Dean
Shut the fuck up. Eggsy, I'm gonna shove your manners up your fuck...
[Eggsy hooks a beer mug with his umbrella and flings it, knocking out Dean. He then approaches the rest of the gang]
Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin
So, are we going to stand around here all day, or are we going to fight?