[Harry is in a hate group church]

Church Leader And I say to you, bear witness! Watch the news. Watch the news. AIDS! Floods! The blood of the innocent, spilled! And yet, there are those who doubt this is the wrath of God. Our filthy government condones sodomy, divorce, abortion! And yet, some still doubt this is the work of the antichrist! You do not have to be a Jew, a nigger, a whore or an atheistic, science-loving evolution spouter...

Merlin [watching the sermon] Charming sermon. Can you see Valentine anywhere?

Church Leader So, my friends although he is a just God, he is justly a vengeful one and there can be no turning back from the almighty wrath...

Valentine Are you sure we're out of range?

Valentine We're over 1,000 feet away. What's wrong?

Gazelle What if the calculations are wrong?

Valentine You just have to trust me.

Church Leader ...Jew, nigger, fag lovers, and the devil is burning them for all eternity.

Harry Hart Would you excuse me?

Church Blonde Woman Where are you going?

[Harry tries to leave the church]

Church Blonde Woman Hey! What's your problem?

Harry Hart I'm a Catholic whore, currently enjoying congress out of wedlock with my black, Jewish boyfriend who works at a military abortion clinic. So, hail Satan, and have a lovely afternoon, madam.

Valentine Oh, shit. He's leaving. I'm starting the test now. Let's hope enough of these freaks have our SIM cards.

[the church leader continues his sermon]

Church Blonde Woman I kindly ask you to sit down, my friend! Just leave this church! You just leave this church like the infidel you are! Satan cannot save you now! You will eat your babies. You will drown in the blood of the Lord! He will not save you!

[as Harry is about to shoot the woman Valentine starts his test and Harry, under the effects of the test, shoots the woman and everyone in the church attacks each other]

Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin [surprised at what happened] Holy fuck!