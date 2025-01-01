 /**/ ?>
Cinderella's Prince I was raised to be charming, not sincere.
Witch Stay a child while you can be a child.
Witch [singing] You're not good, you're not bad, you're just nice. I'm not good, I'm not nice, I'm just right. I'm the witch. You're the world.
Little Red Riding Hood Isn't it nice to know a lot... and a little bit not...
Witch [singing] Careful the wish you make, wishes are children. Careful the path they take, wishes come true, not free. Careful the spell you cast, not just on children. Sometimes the spell may last past what you can see, and turn against you. Careful the tale you tell, that is the spell. Children will listen...
Cinderella's Prince Anything can happen in the woods. May I kiss you?
[Goes in for a kiss]
Baker's Wife Uh...
Cinderella's Prince Any moment we could be crushed. Don't feel rushed
[Kisses the Baker's wife]
Baker's Wife This is ridiculous, what am I doing here? I'm in the wrong story!
[the prince tried kissing her again]
Baker's Wife Wait, we can't do this! You have a princess!
Cinderella's Prince Well, yes, I do.
Baker's Wife And I have... a baker.
Cinderella's Prince I shall always love the maiden that ran away.
Cinderella And I the faraway Prince.
Baker's Wife You got the cape?
Baker What have you done with the cow?
Baker's Wife ...She ran away.
Baker What?
Baker's Wife Never reached home. I've been looking for her all night!
Baker How could you!
Baker's Wife Well she might just as easily run away from you.
Baker But she didn't.
Baker's Wife But she might've done!
Baker But she didn't!
Baker's Wife BUT SHE MIGHT'VE DONE!
Baker BUT SHE DIDN'T!
Witch [magically appearing] WHO CARES! Cow's gone! Get it back! Get it back!
Baker's Wife Just remembering you had an 'and,' when you're back to 'or,' makes the 'or' mean more than is did before.
Little Red Riding Hood [singing] Do not put your faith in a cape and a hood, they will not protect you the way that they should. And take extra care with strangers, even flowers have their dangers, and though scary is exciting, nice is different than good.
Baker's Wife [singing] Oh, if life were made of moments, even now and then a bad one - But if life were only moments, then you'd never know you had one.
Jack Magic what type of magic?
Baker's Wife Tell him.
Baker Magic that, uh, defies description.
Jack [singing] And you scramble down, and you look below at the world you left, and the things you know. The roof, the house, and your mother at the door.The roof, the house, and the world you'd never thought to explore. And you think of all of the things you'd seen. And you wish that you could live in-between. And you're back again, only different than before.
Witch [singing] It's the last midnight, it's the last wish, it's the last midnight soon it will be boom squish.
Cinderella [to her prince] My father's house was a nightmare; your house was a dream. Now I want something in between.
Baker's Wife I wish, more than anything...
Baker's Wife You've changed. You're daring. You're different in the woods.
Baker As the Prince anxiously waited, the stepmother took matters, and Florinda's foot, into her own hands.
Florinda Careful, my toe!
Stepmother Darling, I know!
Florinda What will we do?
Stepmother It'll have to go/but when you're his bride/you can sit or ride/you'll never need to walk!
[cuts off Florinda's toe and Florinda screams in pain]
Baker Minus one toe, Florinda mounted the Prince's horse, unaware of the blood dripping from the slipper. Lucinda was next...
Lucinda Why won't it fit?
Stepmother Darling, be still/cut off a bit of the heel and it will/and when you're his wife/you'll have such a life/you'll never need to walk!
[cuts of Lucinda's heel and Lucinda screams in pain]
Baker Minus a heel, Lucinda did her best to swallow the pain.
Stepmother It's a perfect fit your highness!
[Lucinda faints]
[last lines]
Baker [he tells a story to the baby, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella] Once upon a time, in a far-off kingdom, there lived a small village at the edge of the woods. And in this village, there lived a young maiden, a carefree young lad, and a childless baker... with his wife. And one day, the baker and his wife were in their shop when a witch burst in, blowing the door off the place. And she said, the curse upon her and they have to get four items. One, the cow as white as milk, two, the cape as red as blood, three, the slipper as pure as gold...
[singing monotone]
Little Red Riding Hood Oh dear, how uneasy I feel.
