Witch[singing]You're not good, you're not bad, you're just nice. I'm not good, I'm not nice, I'm just right. I'm the witch. You're the world.
Little Red Riding HoodIsn't it nice to know a lot... and a little bit not...
Witch[singing]Careful the wish you make, wishes are children. Careful the path they take, wishes come true, not free. Careful the spell you cast, not just on children. Sometimes the spell may last past what you can see, and turn against you. Careful the tale you tell, that is the spell. Children will listen...
Witch[magically appearing]WHO CARES! Cow's gone! Get it back! Get it back!
Baker's WifeJust remembering you had an 'and,' when you're back to 'or,' makes the 'or' mean more than is did before.
Little Red Riding Hood[singing]Do not put your faith in a cape and a hood, they will not protect you the way that they should. And take extra care with strangers, even flowers have their dangers, and though scary is exciting, nice is different than good.
Baker's Wife[singing]Oh, if life were made of moments, even now and then a bad one - But if life were only moments, then you'd never know you had one.
Jack[singing]And you scramble down, and you look below at the world you left, and the things you know. The roof, the house, and your mother at the door.The roof, the house, and the world you'd never thought to explore. And you think of all of the things you'd seen. And you wish that you could live in-between. And you're back again, only different than before.
Witch[singing]It's the last midnight, it's the last wish, it's the last midnight soon it will be boom squish.
Cinderella[to her prince]My father's house was a nightmare; your house was a dream. Now I want something in between.
Baker[he tells a story to the baby, Jack, Little Red Riding Hood and Cinderella]Once upon a time, in a far-off kingdom, there lived a small village at the edge of the woods. And in this village, there lived a young maiden, a carefree young lad, and a childless baker... with his wife. And one day, the baker and his wife were in their shop when a witch burst in, blowing the door off the place. And she said, the curse upon her and they have to get four items. One, the cow as white as milk, two, the cape as red as blood, three, the slipper as pure as gold...