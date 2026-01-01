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Kinoafisha Films The Killer's List

The Killer's List

, 2012
The Killer's List
Australia / Thriller / 18+

Cast

Vinnie Jones
Vinnie Jones
Director Phillip Avalon
Writer Brian Vining
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Australia
Runtime 0 minute
Production year 2012
Also known as
The Killer's List

Film rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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