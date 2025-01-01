/**/ ?>
Lena Schneider
You're such a good kisser!
Cem Öztürk
That's my nose.
[subtitled version]
Cem Öztürk
There I crash one time on a lonely island and no hot chicks around.
[subtitled version]
