Gold Movie Quotes
Gustav Müller
[Speaking in German, with English subtitles, to the group at a campfire]
Let's drink to a successful voyage.
Wilhelm Laser
Müller, we'd agreed on a bare minimum of provisions.
Gustav Müller
There's no need for pettiness, Laser. No one could object to a good beer. The sooner we've drunk it, the lighter my load will be. Here's to the gold. It's waiting for us.
