Malcolm[Writing in a journal]Is Agouhl... the same demon... that possessed Kisha? When... are the republicans gonna slip... and call Obama the N-word? When... are they gonna stop making scary movies... without the Wayans? They fucking suck!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Tough Voice GuyYou need to hang up that computer call, come over here and kiss me on my hot mouth, I'm feeling romantical...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Malcolm[Screams, after lifting the safe off of a dead Shiloh]MY FUCKING DOG IS A PANCAKE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Professor Wilde[Farts loudly on the toilet]Ow, Fuck!
Malcolm[Dives for Cover, then sits up moments later]Nigga, I thought somebody was shootin'.
Professor WildeThai food, it's spicy going in but it's TWICE as spicy going out, that's scientifically impossible!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Wyatt[Walking toward the cellar]Tony, where are you?... Smells like that OG Kush.