A Haunted House 2 Movie Quotes

Malcolm [Writing in a journal] Is Agouhl... the same demon... that possessed Kisha? When... are the republicans gonna slip... and call Obama the N-word? When... are they gonna stop making scary movies... without the Wayans? They fucking suck!
Tough Voice Guy You need to hang up that computer call, come over here and kiss me on my hot mouth, I'm feeling romantical...
Malcolm [Screams, after lifting the safe off of a dead Shiloh] MY FUCKING DOG IS A PANCAKE!
Professor Wilde [Farts loudly on the toilet] Ow, Fuck!
Malcolm [Dives for Cover, then sits up moments later] Nigga, I thought somebody was shootin'.
Professor Wilde Thai food, it's spicy going in but it's TWICE as spicy going out, that's scientifically impossible!
Wyatt [Walking toward the cellar] Tony, where are you?... Smells like that OG Kush.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Marlon Wayans
Marlon Wayans
Rick Overton
Steele Stebbins
