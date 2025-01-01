 /**/ ?>
Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Drinking Buddies Drinking Buddies Movie Quotes

Drinking Buddies Movie Quotes

Kate That's the problem with heartbreak, to you it's like an atomic bomb and to the world it's just really cliche, because in the end we all have the same experience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate I just needed a smaller place because my place is meant for two, and I am meant for one, so I am moving to a little place. It's good; it's got just enough room for me and my imaginary cat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris Sometimes things that are really hard can be really rewarding because they're hard, you know!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate I was full of shit, yesterday, I don't know... ugh, whatever.
Luke Hey, here's the truth: I am done giving you shit, and I am sorry. I have no place. You are a grown woman, and if you want to have sex with a disgusting, bad brewer with a terrible attitude...
Kate I don't love Dave.
Luke You smell good.
Kate Really?
Luke Yeah. Surprised you got all the Dave off you.
Kate Maybe you're smelling Dave?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
Akiko, the Flying Monkey
2024, Germany, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more