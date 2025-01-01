/**/ ?>
Kinoafisha
Films
Drinking Buddies
Drinking Buddies Movie Quotes
Drinking Buddies Movie Quotes
Kate
That's the problem with heartbreak, to you it's like an atomic bomb and to the world it's just really cliche, because in the end we all have the same experience.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate
I just needed a smaller place because my place is meant for two, and I am meant for one, so I am moving to a little place. It's good; it's got just enough room for me and my imaginary cat.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Chris
Sometimes things that are really hard can be really rewarding because they're hard, you know!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate
I was full of shit, yesterday, I don't know... ugh, whatever.
Luke
Hey, here's the truth: I am done giving you shit, and I am sorry. I have no place. You are a grown woman, and if you want to have sex with a disgusting, bad brewer with a terrible attitude...
Kate
I don't love Dave.
Luke
You smell good.
Kate
Really?
Luke
Yeah. Surprised you got all the Dave off you.
Kate
Maybe you're smelling Dave?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Olivia Wilde
Ron Livingston
Jake Johnson
