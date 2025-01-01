Menu
The Boxtrolls Movie Quotes

Eggs Don't do it. You won't change who you are. Cheese, Hats, Boxes. They don't make you. "You" make you.
Winnie BoxTroll Exterminators? They live down in Curds Way.
Eggs How do I get there?
Winnie Curds Way?
[pointing at street sign "Milk Street"]
Winnie Milk turns into it.
[rimshot is heard]
Winnie [explaining to Eggs, who has been raised as a Boxtroll since he was a baby, how to act around humans] When you meet someone, you must look them in the eye, and shake hands.
[a confused Eggs does jazz hands]
Winnie What are you doing?
Lord Portley-Rind [after learning that Snatcher was lying about the Boxtrolls being monsters, and lying about the Trubshaws being killed, he addresses the crowd] Snatcher lied to us, and to poor Madame Frou Frou.
Lord Portley-Rind [accusingly, at Snatcher] Snatcher!
Archibald Snatcher [using Madame Frou Frou's voice, and exaggerated female gestures] We could have been something special, but you have broken our agreement.
Lord Portley-Rind [confused] Why is he talking like Madame Frou Frou?
Lord Portley-Rind [suddenly realizes that Snatcher IS Madame Frou Frou, he gasps] Oh my god! I regret so much.
Winnie [she has fallen down a deep hole, that leads to the Boxtrolls underground hide-out] Where are the rivers of blood, and the mountains of bones? I was promised mountains of bones!
Herbert Trubshaw [chained up, hanging upside-down, and swinging back and forth] Jelly. Jelly. When I'm good, I get jelly. I like jelly. JELLY!
Winnie [When Eggs states that he is a Boxtroll] Oh... really? Then let's see you fit into your box!
Eggs Err... I can't right now.
Winnie [nods head] Ummhmm.
Eggs I'm long boned.
Archibald Snatcher [as Madame Frou-Frou, singing, verse 1] Ten years ago a plot was hatched, Where evil was with cunning matched. Whoever left their doors unlatched, Would find their infant children snatched by Boxtrolls. Ooh, no, Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher [verse 2] Trubshaw Senior loved his kid, The same as regular fathers did. If you don't want to share his plight, Make sure that you are locked up tight from Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher [verse 3] For this night, baby's dad Trubshaw, Quite forgot to lock the door. And as soon as he began to snore, The Boxtrolls came in to withdraw poor baby! Those vile Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher [verse 4] So lock your windows, bolt your doors, or Boxtrolls with their creepy claws, Will take your children in their paws, And drag them down to feed their jaws. Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher [verse 5] Mr. Trubshaw went quite wild, When he found out he'd lost his child. He did what any dad would do. He ran off swiftly to pursue those Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher [verse 6] Help, help, help me, please, won't you? But the Boxtrolls did what Boxtrolls do. They snatched him up and began to chew, Until there was no residue of Trubshaw's.
Archibald Snatcher [verse 7] They pulled him down into their nest, Hardly pausing to digest. They left his bones, but ate the rest. Never be a dinner guest of Boxtrolls. Oh, those Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher [verse 8] So that's the story of the Trubshaw Kid. Don't do what Father Trubshaw did. If you see Boxtrolls don't placate them, Catch them and exterminate them- the Boxtrolls! Kill those Boxtrolls! Kill those Boxtrolls! Kill those Boxtrolls!
Winnie You bit me. With your mouth.
Winnie [on seeing Eggs rubbing his crotch] No!... You don't scratch there in public. That's why they're called
[whispers]
Winnie privates.
Mr. Pickles We're exterminators! Of justice!
Mr. Gristle We exterminate justice!
Eggs I told you, we don't eat people.
Winnie [challenging] Why do you keep saying "we"? You're not one of them. You're a BOY.
Eggs [denying it] No I'm not, I'm a Boxtroll.
Winnie Oh, really? Let's see you fit in your box.
Eggs [making excuses] I can't right now. I'm long-boned.
Winnie And you don't talk like them.
Eggs I have a speech impediment.
Winnie Your ears aren't pointed.
Eggs I slept on them funny.
Winnie [when Eggs keeps insisting he's a Boxtroll] Oh, for goodness sake, give me your hand. I don't bite.
Winnie [compares Eggs' hand to that of a Boxtroll's hand, who only has 3 fingers, and the middle finger is huge] See? You're not like them.
Winnie [places her hand against his hand, and their fingers line up] You're one of us. You're a boy, Eggs.
Archibald Snatcher [first line, Snatcher to Butler at the front door] Wake his Lordship. The unspeakable has happened, We must speak of it immediately!
[struggles with Butler, trying to slam the door on him]
Lord Portley-Rind [Frustrated] What is is, Snatcher?
Archibald Snatcher BOXTROLLS HAVE COME AND STOLEN A CHILD!
Lord Portley-Rind Gasp, no.
Archibald Snatcher There no doubt, picking their teeth with his adorable baby bones, by now.
Lord Portley-Rind Horribly tragedy.
[in a non-interested tone]
Lord Portley-Rind Lets deal with it in the morning.
Archibald Snatcher [while butler aggressively presses the door on Snatcher] STOP, that's not the worst of it. They'll come after...
[Butler slams the door in Snatcher's face, and is now talking through the mailslot of the mansion]
Archibald Snatcher our cheeses!
Lord Portley-Rind [SCARED] MY GOUDA?
Archibald Snatcher They'll stop at nothing.
Lord Portley-Rind Oh you're the town exterminator, I'll pay whatever it takes.
Archibald Snatcher Oh I don't want money, I want one of those
[pointing at Portly Rind's hat]
Lord Portley-Rind A white hat? you? ABSURD!
Archibald Snatcher Alright then, by prepare to say bye bye to your brie, cheerio to your cheddar, good bye...
Lord Portley-Rind Hey, Have every boxtrolls gone, with proof.
Archibald Snatcher For a white hat? I WILL DESTROY EVERY LAST BOXTROLL IN THIS TOWN!
Eggs It won't change who you are. Cheese, hats, boxes-they don't make you who you are. You make you.
Eggs [when Winnie tells him to get in his box] Err... I can't right now
[Winnie clears her throat]
Eggs I'm big boned
Winnie [Eggs is examining himself in a full-length mirror, he is now dressed in human clothes] You look more like a proper boy.
Eggs [bemused] Me, proper boy?
Winnie You're the worst pickpocket I've ever seen.
Winnie [Eggs is cowering in a trashcan, Winnie drops a coin on his nose] Here. Buy a book on how to be a better thief.
Archibald Snatcher I have been reasonable, and I can be unreasonable.
Archibald Snatcher You really think Portly-Rind and his mob will help a nobody like you? In this town, you want help, you gotta help yourself. That's what a man does.
Eggs You're a liar, when I tell Winnie's father the truth, he'll...
[Snatcher knocks Eggs to the wall with a baseball bat]
Archibald Snatcher HE'LL THANK ME. Because... all your little Boxtroll friends... are going to die. TONIGHT!
Eggs WHAT?
Archibald Snatcher THEY'LL MAKE ME THE MOST RESPECTED MAN IN THIS TOWN! They'll have no choice but to give me a white hat, they'll parade me. They'll take me up on their shoulders. And I'm NOT gonna let that be ruined by some little Boxtroll sewer rat!
Mr. Pickles [Noticing that Snatcher is having an allergic reaction to a piece of cheese he just ate. Whispering to Mr. Trout] Someone's got the cheese fits again.
Mr. Trout [to Mr.Gristle] Oh, quickly, quietly get the leeches.
Mr. Gristle [while silently sneaking around Snatcher] Quietly. Quietly.
Archibald Snatcher [Noticing that Trout's leaving the table] Where's he going?
Mr. Gristle Quietly.
Archibald Snatcher Is he getting more cheese?
[Snatcher's lower lip swells up. Making Mr. Pickles and Mr. Trout shocked]
Archibald Snatcher What?
Mr. Pickles I think you've had enough for today, boss.
Eggs Please help us.
Winnie [exhales resignedly] If I agree to help, you have to do exactly as I say.
Eggs I promise.
Winnie All right, first things first. Off with the box.
Winnie [Eggs recoils in shock; quick cut to all the Boxtrolls screaming at Eggs not wearing his box] Stop that!
Winnie [to all the Boxtrolls] Alright, you petty thieves, bring me your loot.
Archibald Snatcher [eats a tiny bit of cheddar, and swallows] Mmmm!
Mr. Trout [surprisingly] Oh!
Archibald Snatcher I say, old chaps, it's quite, um
[pause]
Archibald Snatcher It's, um
[pauses]
Archibald Snatcher It's quite, um.
Mr. Trout [breaking in] Aromatic? Oaky? With an undertone of a mother's smile on a warm spring day? Hmmm.
[smiling thoughtfully]
Archibald Snatcher Yes! Those things. Et cetera, et cetera, big words, chummy banter.
[Said as he breaks into an allergic reaction to the cheese]
Archibald Snatcher When I destroy every last Boxtroll in this town, I shall EARN my white hat, and join you in the Tasting Room.
Lord Portley-Rind [facetiously] Good Lord! I don't know who should be more terrified: the Boxtrolls or us.
Winnie [addressing the outdoor audience, standing on the same stage that Madame Frou Frou used to] And there I was, trapped in his sweaty armpit, until he swelled like a balloon and POP!
Winnie [audience applauds] An ocean of guts exploded over us like a hurricane of yuck!
Winnie You were with the Boxtrolls last night?
Eggs Yes.
Winnie [gets real excited] Oh. I knew it. I knew it! I knew it! Father didn't believe me, but I knew it! How did you escape?
Eggs We went underground.
Winnie Did they drag you down to their hideous cave?
Eggs [shocked by her question] Huh?
Winnie [morbidly excited] Were there mountains of baby bones? And rivers of blood?
Eggs [aghast by her questions] What?
Winnie Did they eat your family, and did they let you watch?
Eggs What?
Winnie I mean, MAKE you watch? Tell me everything!
Eggs [practicing his manners] It's a pleasure to meet you! It's a pleasure to meet you.
