Lord Portley-Rind[after learning that Snatcher was lying about the Boxtrolls being monsters, and lying about the Trubshaws being killed, he addresses the crowd]Snatcher lied to us, and to poor Madame Frou Frou.
Archibald Snatcher[as Madame Frou-Frou, singing, verse 1]Ten years ago a plot was hatched, Where evil was with cunning matched. Whoever left their doors unlatched, Would find their infant children snatched by Boxtrolls. Ooh, no, Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher[verse 2]Trubshaw Senior loved his kid, The same as regular fathers did. If you don't want to share his plight, Make sure that you are locked up tight from Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher[verse 3]For this night, baby's dad Trubshaw, Quite forgot to lock the door. And as soon as he began to snore, The Boxtrolls came in to withdraw poor baby! Those vile Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher[verse 4]So lock your windows, bolt your doors, or Boxtrolls with their creepy claws, Will take your children in their paws, And drag them down to feed their jaws. Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher[verse 5]Mr. Trubshaw went quite wild, When he found out he'd lost his child. He did what any dad would do. He ran off swiftly to pursue those Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher[verse 6]Help, help, help me, please, won't you? But the Boxtrolls did what Boxtrolls do. They snatched him up and began to chew, Until there was no residue of Trubshaw's.
Archibald Snatcher[verse 7]They pulled him down into their nest, Hardly pausing to digest. They left his bones, but ate the rest. Never be a dinner guest of Boxtrolls. Oh, those Boxtrolls!
Archibald Snatcher[verse 8]So that's the story of the Trubshaw Kid. Don't do what Father Trubshaw did. If you see Boxtrolls don't placate them, Catch them and exterminate them- the Boxtrolls! Kill those Boxtrolls! Kill those Boxtrolls! Kill those Boxtrolls!
Archibald SnatcherTHEY'LL MAKE ME THE MOST RESPECTED MAN IN THIS TOWN! They'll have no choice but to give me a white hat, they'll parade me. They'll take me up on their shoulders. And I'm NOT gonna let that be ruined by some little Boxtroll sewer rat!
Mr. Pickles[Noticing that Snatcher is having an allergic reaction to a piece of cheese he just ate. Whispering to Mr. Trout]Someone's got the cheese fits again.
Mr. Trout[to Mr.Gristle]Oh, quickly, quietly get the leeches.
Mr. Gristle[while silently sneaking around Snatcher]Quietly. Quietly.