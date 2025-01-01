Stonebanks [after Barney punches him] Woah, ha ha! Good morning. Are these your students? Hey, what happened to the old crew? Oh, that's right. They stuck their noses into other people's worlds and got fatally injured. Now they're The Deleteables. Hey, you hear that kids? Take note - that's what you are right now.

Smilee [to Barney] You want me to shut his mouth?

Stonebanks You're talking pretty tough for a guy that incapacitated, which is good for you.

Smilee Is it?

Stonebanks Why don't you cut me loose, I'll open your meat shirt and show you your own heart. Hey Barn, why don't the two of us just end this. What do you say? Mix it up, you snapping my spine or me snapping yours. You know, make it snappy.

Stonebanks [Barney keeps staring] He thinks I'm joking. I'm not joking. You should see me when I'm angry. You'd be very impressed. And very dead. So come on pal. Anything you want to get off your chest? Come on, lay it out. I'm a good listener. You're going to take me back to the Has-been-crew, carve me up around a fire. Very tribal.

Barney Ross [snarls] When we stop, I'm gonna break every bone in your body and drop what's left at The Hague.

Stonebanks [laughing] The Hague! Well, I fucking made the big time! I'm a war criminal!

Barney Ross Keep laughing.

Stonebanks [stops laughing] Do you think that you can just deliver me, like a package? We were close once. See, we started this whole Expendables thing together. See, I got the markers.

Stonebanks [shows his 'Expendable' tattoos] A bit faded but, we had a falling out.

Barney Ross You went dark.

Stonebanks It's a dark business, Barney, don't pretend you're not in it! The baddest survive, those are the rules. I didn't make them up! You see, Barney here was content to work for the small-end money, as an employee. But being a boss is more lucrative, but that is a concept that somehow eluded you. Plus, you had that pesky moral conscience. God, that stuff gets in the way! He thinks he's the good guy!

Barney Ross Keep talking while you can.

Stonebanks Sure, you got a conscience that makes you weak. Success, real success, is being willing to do the things that other people are not.

Barney Ross Not everyone is as sick as you.

Stonebanks Oh, but you are! You kill anyone today, Barn? Blow any shit up? How about you kids, kill anyone? Before you all start grabbing bricks and stoning me at The Hague. You might want to check your own hands for blood. Ah, but I digress, where was I? Yes, business is booming right? A chopper here, a missile there, guns, whatever. When suddenly a competitor - if you can call Uncle Sam a competitor - hires my own team, Barney and the whole gang to whack me. Things got ugly real fast, and a lot of people got real dead. Three former brothers in arms.

Barney Ross [angry] You shut your mouth!

Stonebanks [furious] Three expendables, our brothers, men we ate with, fought with, bled with, DEAD! He puts three slugs into my chest. Thank God for body armor, even I thought I was dead. Then he boogies out with the casualties, all dead because you couldn't stay out of my business!

Barney Ross [attacks Stonebanks and aims a gun at his head while Smilee and Thorn restrain him] Shut your mouth!

Stonebanks Go on, do it! Go on!

Smilee That's what he wants.

Stonebanks [Barney begrudgingly released him] It's hard to fathom, I can't believe you forgot.