Galgo[starts cursing in Spanish]"¡Aquí no dicen nada y me confundo, después le voy a pegar un tiro a quien no se lo tengo que pegar!" 'Nobody tells me anything and I'm getting confused, next I'm going to shoot someone who I'm not supposed to!'
TrenchIf your guys wanted to fight, why didn't they just get married?
Stonebanks[after Barney punches him]Woah, ha ha! Good morning. Are these your students? Hey, what happened to the old crew? Oh, that's right. They stuck their noses into other people's worlds and got fatally injured. Now they're The Deleteables. Hey, you hear that kids? Take note - that's what you are right now.
StonebanksWhy don't you cut me loose, I'll open your meat shirt and show you your own heart. Hey Barn, why don't the two of us just end this. What do you say? Mix it up, you snapping my spine or me snapping yours. You know, make it snappy.
Stonebanks[Barney keeps staring]He thinks I'm joking. I'm not joking. You should see me when I'm angry. You'd be very impressed. And very dead. So come on pal. Anything you want to get off your chest? Come on, lay it out. I'm a good listener. You're going to take me back to the Has-been-crew, carve me up around a fire. Very tribal.
Barney Ross[snarls]When we stop, I'm gonna break every bone in your body and drop what's left at The Hague.
Stonebanks[laughing]The Hague! Well, I fucking made the big time! I'm a war criminal!
StonebanksIt's a dark business, Barney, don't pretend you're not in it! The baddest survive, those are the rules. I didn't make them up! You see, Barney here was content to work for the small-end money, as an employee. But being a boss is more lucrative, but that is a concept that somehow eluded you. Plus, you had that pesky moral conscience. God, that stuff gets in the way! He thinks he's the good guy!
StonebanksOh, but you are! You kill anyone today, Barn? Blow any shit up? How about you kids, kill anyone? Before you all start grabbing bricks and stoning me at The Hague. You might want to check your own hands for blood. Ah, but I digress, where was I? Yes, business is booming right? A chopper here, a missile there, guns, whatever. When suddenly a competitor - if you can call Uncle Sam a competitor - hires my own team, Barney and the whole gang to whack me. Things got ugly real fast, and a lot of people got real dead. Three former brothers in arms.
Stonebanks[furious]Three expendables, our brothers, men we ate with, fought with, bled with, DEAD! He puts three slugs into my chest. Thank God for body armor, even I thought I was dead. Then he boogies out with the casualties, all dead because you couldn't stay out of my business!
Barney Ross[attacks Stonebanks and aims a gun at his head while Smilee and Thorn restrain him]Shut your mouth!
StonebanksThat it's hard to be an enemy when you're living inside your own head. So you tie me up like an animal, leave me to the slaughter, you humiliate me, disgrace me. Now, when the time comes to kill you - and it will - I will not use a weapon, I will use my hands, because I want you to feel the way I feel right now. Since we were brothers.
Toll Road[looks at Gunnar's new gadget which is similar to Thorn's]What the hell is that?
Barney Ross[Barney prepares to rescue the young team when Galgo suddenly appears]How in the hell did you find me?
GalgoI... peop... people talk, I hear things. You got a mission, I can help. My name is Galgo. Let me fill you in. I am good - very good. At warfare, you know, with memory. Afraid of nothing. I want to be your friend.
GalgoYes, you do. Everybody does. You know, I don't have any friends. That is why I know. But besides by friendship issues, what I really need now is something to do. Well... not just anything, but... what I was BORN to do.
StonebanksI do, I have a daughter. I have feelings. Anyway, when the CIA, I presume that is who you're working for. The CIA, am I right? I bet you don't know who you're working for. What, for Barney? Do you know who he's working for? Does HE know who he's working...? It gets very confusing. Anyway when the CIA wanted guys doing the dangerous work in the dangerous places, they called us, they didn't want to get their hands dirty. They called us. Yep, we cleared every hotspot they had, we bumped the bad guys so the good guys could roll in looking like heroes. We killed a lot. But we saved more lives than you could possibly imagine. Then, the boys on the Hill wanting no loose ends tried to bury me. I was an American! Working for America! Was. They'd eat their own children. The lesson here is... Never do business with the government. I'm going to save you that heartache. He never will.
Galgo[rescues Luna from a fight, serenades her]Your name is Luna, right? Luna means uh, moon. Hypnotic, mysterious, much like yourself. Would you like to hold... my gun?
Galgo[Luna bemusedly takes the gun]Vamonos, chica.
StonebanksBut generally I find that people are little too emotional of ownership. And I'd hate you killing all my other customers by accident. Or on purpose.
TrenchI'm getting out of this business, and so should you.
Barney RossYou know, it's very hard for me to say this, but at one time, you guys were the best. Maybe still are. But nothing lasts forever. Hard as it is to hear, we aren't the future any more. Unfortunately for us, we're part of the past.
Barney RossAs I see it, if we keep this life up, the only way this thing ends, for all of us, is in a hole in the ground, and no one giving a shit. Now if that's the way I'm supposed to go out, I can live with that. For me. But what I can't live with - and won't live with - is taking you with me.
Gunnar Jensen[looks at Thorn's gadget]What's this? Your toy, boy?
Barney RossIf you're looking to go the family route, this is the wrong job for you.
LunaThere are different kinds of family. When my life is on the line, that's my family fighting with me.
StonebanksUseless bunch... You want something done right...
Barney Ross[breaking up an argument between the older and younger Expendables]It's not an accident that we're trapped in here! This is exactly what he knew would happen, us tearing at each other! This stops now! We can do this, but only if we do this together. If we work as a team, we just may get out of this alive. Now, do you wanna make it work? That simple.