The Expendables 3 Movie Quotes

The Expendables 3 Movie Quotes

Barney Ross Better get out of that seat and move to the back, Christmas is coming.
Galgo But it's only June...
Barney Ross Galgo, get out of the seat!
Toll Road Heard you killed more people than the plague!
Doc How 'bout that.
Gunnar Jensen Why do they call you 'Doctor Death'?
Doc Used to be a medic. But that was a long time ago.
Toll Road So why'd you get locked away?
Doc Tax evasion.
Trench Good morning! Let's get to the CHOPPA!
Lee Christmas You were stupid enough to get yourself into this mess! And we're the only ones crazy enough to get you out of it!
Barney Ross [watching Luna fight] I could do that.
Bonaparte You wanna slip on a dress and give it a shot?
Lee Christmas So you like knives, huh?
Doc I'm the knife before Christmas.
Stonebanks How hard can it be to kill ten men?
Drummer This is it? This is your evac team?
Trench Short notice.
Drummer [looks at Yin Yang] Yeah, very short.
[from trailer]
Barney Ross [after Smilee performs an outrageous stunt] Couldn't take the stairs?
Galgo [shouting] I need a job! All I know what to do is kill people! And I do that very well, Goddammit!
[from trailer]
Galgo Insane! Courageous, but insane!
Yin Yang [regarding Drummer] And I thought Church was an asshole...
[from trailer]
Trench What are you gonna do?
Barney Ross [furious] Reload.
Galgo Who the hell are you?
Trench I'm the guy that just saved your ass.
Galgo Ay!
Galgo [starts cursing in Spanish] "¡Aquí no dicen nada y me confundo, después le voy a pegar un tiro a quien no se lo tengo que pegar!" 'Nobody tells me anything and I'm getting confused, next I'm going to shoot someone who I'm not supposed to!'
[last lines]
Lee Christmas You look like a proud, demented father.
Barney Ross You could've skipped the demented part.
Lee Christmas That was a compliment.
[Barney and Lee laugh and fist-bump each other]
[repeated line]
Doc Jing-a-lang, jang-a-lang...
Trench If your guys wanted to fight, why didn't they just get married?
Stonebanks [after Barney punches him] Woah, ha ha! Good morning. Are these your students? Hey, what happened to the old crew? Oh, that's right. They stuck their noses into other people's worlds and got fatally injured. Now they're The Deleteables. Hey, you hear that kids? Take note - that's what you are right now.
Smilee [to Barney] You want me to shut his mouth?
Stonebanks You're talking pretty tough for a guy that incapacitated, which is good for you.
Smilee Is it?
Stonebanks Why don't you cut me loose, I'll open your meat shirt and show you your own heart. Hey Barn, why don't the two of us just end this. What do you say? Mix it up, you snapping my spine or me snapping yours. You know, make it snappy.
Stonebanks [Barney keeps staring] He thinks I'm joking. I'm not joking. You should see me when I'm angry. You'd be very impressed. And very dead. So come on pal. Anything you want to get off your chest? Come on, lay it out. I'm a good listener. You're going to take me back to the Has-been-crew, carve me up around a fire. Very tribal.
Barney Ross [snarls] When we stop, I'm gonna break every bone in your body and drop what's left at The Hague.
Stonebanks [laughing] The Hague! Well, I fucking made the big time! I'm a war criminal!
Barney Ross Keep laughing.
Stonebanks [stops laughing] Do you think that you can just deliver me, like a package? We were close once. See, we started this whole Expendables thing together. See, I got the markers.
Stonebanks [shows his 'Expendable' tattoos] A bit faded but, we had a falling out.
Barney Ross You went dark.
Stonebanks It's a dark business, Barney, don't pretend you're not in it! The baddest survive, those are the rules. I didn't make them up! You see, Barney here was content to work for the small-end money, as an employee. But being a boss is more lucrative, but that is a concept that somehow eluded you. Plus, you had that pesky moral conscience. God, that stuff gets in the way! He thinks he's the good guy!
Barney Ross Keep talking while you can.
Stonebanks Sure, you got a conscience that makes you weak. Success, real success, is being willing to do the things that other people are not.
Barney Ross Not everyone is as sick as you.
Stonebanks Oh, but you are! You kill anyone today, Barn? Blow any shit up? How about you kids, kill anyone? Before you all start grabbing bricks and stoning me at The Hague. You might want to check your own hands for blood. Ah, but I digress, where was I? Yes, business is booming right? A chopper here, a missile there, guns, whatever. When suddenly a competitor - if you can call Uncle Sam a competitor - hires my own team, Barney and the whole gang to whack me. Things got ugly real fast, and a lot of people got real dead. Three former brothers in arms.
Barney Ross [angry] You shut your mouth!
Stonebanks [furious] Three expendables, our brothers, men we ate with, fought with, bled with, DEAD! He puts three slugs into my chest. Thank God for body armor, even I thought I was dead. Then he boogies out with the casualties, all dead because you couldn't stay out of my business!
Barney Ross [attacks Stonebanks and aims a gun at his head while Smilee and Thorn restrain him] Shut your mouth!
Stonebanks Go on, do it! Go on!
Smilee That's what he wants.
Stonebanks [Barney begrudgingly released him] It's hard to fathom, I can't believe you forgot.
Barney Ross What?
Stonebanks That it's hard to be an enemy when you're living inside your own head. So you tie me up like an animal, leave me to the slaughter, you humiliate me, disgrace me. Now, when the time comes to kill you - and it will - I will not use a weapon, I will use my hands, because I want you to feel the way I feel right now. Since we were brothers.
Toll Road [looks at Gunnar's new gadget which is similar to Thorn's] What the hell is that?
Gunnar Jensen What?
Toll Road That computer strapped to your wrist.
Gunnar Jensen [poker faced] Nothing.
Toll Road That same thing you were busting that kid's balls about?
Gunnar Jensen [embarrased] No, I had it for a while now.
Toll Road Hah!
Barney Ross [Barney prepares to rescue the young team when Galgo suddenly appears] How in the hell did you find me?
Galgo I... peop... people talk, I hear things. You got a mission, I can help. My name is Galgo. Let me fill you in. I am good - very good. At warfare, you know, with memory. Afraid of nothing. I want to be your friend.
Barney Ross I don't need a friend.
Galgo Yes, you do. Everybody does. You know, I don't have any friends. That is why I know. But besides by friendship issues, what I really need now is something to do. Well... not just anything, but... what I was BORN to do.
Barney Ross Best bet, this is a one-way trip.
Galgo Excuse me, sir, but one-way trip is better than no-way. Which is the way I live now.
Barney Ross [pauses briefly] Help me with the crate.
Galgo [Barney turns away; Galgo does excited happy dance. Barney turns back; Galgo calms down quick] Sir.
Barney Ross [Bonaparte is flying a plane to the next recruit] Hey, did you turn off the auto-pilot?
Bonaparte I didn't touch the auto-pilot.
Barney Ross [sees Bonaparte drinking] Give me the booze. Are we off course?
Bonaparte Where in the hell are we? Here, hang on a second.
Bonaparte [looks outside] Is that... is that the big dipper? Yeah, we gotta turn around.
Barney Ross [deadpan] Wow...
Barney Ross What happened to Church?
Drummer You don't have to worry about Church any more. He's out of the picture.
Doc You know, I'd love to party with you boys, but I don't have my shit.
Doc [Barney hands Doc his set of knives] That's my shit!
[from trailer]
Hale Caesar Time to mow the lawn!
Hale Caesar [wreaks havoc with a mini-gun]
Hale Caesar 'Bout time you boys showed up!
Stonebanks [after being shot by Barney] You motherfucker... What about the Hague?
Barney Ross [shoots and kills Stonebanks] I am the Hague.
Stonebanks Hey Barney! You should have killed me when you had the chance. If you want the kids, come get 'em!
[features a video showing the younger Expendables captured]
Doc [sees Ceasar's gun] What the hell is that?
Stonebanks [Holding the young Expendables hostage] Well, lookin' a little strung out there, kids! This is what you get for being pawns in Barney's moral chess game.
Stonebanks [looks at Thorn] That one looks a little slack.
Stonebanks [soldiers straighten Thorn out while Stonebanks turns to Luna] You know, I feel most bad for you.
Luna I don't give a shit how you feel.
Stonebanks I do, I have a daughter. I have feelings. Anyway, when the CIA, I presume that is who you're working for. The CIA, am I right? I bet you don't know who you're working for. What, for Barney? Do you know who he's working for? Does HE know who he's working...? It gets very confusing. Anyway when the CIA wanted guys doing the dangerous work in the dangerous places, they called us, they didn't want to get their hands dirty. They called us. Yep, we cleared every hotspot they had, we bumped the bad guys so the good guys could roll in looking like heroes. We killed a lot. But we saved more lives than you could possibly imagine. Then, the boys on the Hill wanting no loose ends tried to bury me. I was an American! Working for America! Was. They'd eat their own children. The lesson here is... Never do business with the government. I'm going to save you that heartache. He never will.
Galgo [rescues Luna from a fight, serenades her] Your name is Luna, right? Luna means uh, moon. Hypnotic, mysterious, much like yourself. Would you like to hold... my gun?
Galgo [Luna bemusedly takes the gun] Vamonos, chica.
Barney Ross Great to have you back.
Doc No better place to be.
[repeated line]
Luna Men.
Barney Ross So, you're with Trench now?
Yin Yang Yeah, he pay me more money!
Barney Ross I missed you, Christmas.
Lee Christmas I missed you too, you demented bastard.
Barney Ross You could've left out the demented part.
Mars [regarding the old Expendables] Bunch of has-beens still trying to be hard.
Lee Christmas You're young and you're dumb!
Toll Road They got valet parking here?
Gunnar Jensen [blasts a hole in the building with the tank gun] Yeah, there's some right here!
Galgo [after seeing Luna fight] You're not going to believe this?
Luna [exasperated] Oh, God!
Galgo I've been thinking about you the whole time! Do you know that?
Luna Can we just go?
[from trailer]
Trench Happy hunting!
[first lines]
Barney Ross Lucky ring on!
Lee Christmas Feel so much safer.
Stonebanks [after shooting Barney] Come on, stand up. You'll feel better.
Barney Ross [sees Stonebanks]
Barney Ross It can't be...
Barney Ross [at a nightclub] Where is the candidate?
Bonaparte [points at Luna] Right there in the red dress, about to chop those guys in half.
Barney Ross [Luna approaches drunk patrons fighting] The hostess?
Bonaparte Not the hostess, she's the bouncer.
Doc [looks at the young Expendables] Ama-teur.
Toll Road Amateur assholes...
Mars [pissed] Who're you calling asshole, grandpa?
Toll Road [confronts him] Grandpa's about to crush your windpipe.
Drummer This happened on my watch. You fucked up, and now I'm wearing it.
[from trailer]
Bonaparte [from trailer] Welcome to the 21st century.
Lee Christmas [Christmas and Doc throw knives at a dartboard, both hitting the bullseye] Not bad...
Doc [Doc's knife falls off] Oooooh... Best two out of three?
Thorn [after disabling security] Ladies first.
Luna Go ahead, Thorn.
Drummer [piloting a helicopter in the battlefield] Drummer's in the house!
Stonebanks Oh, we don't need this, do we?
[throws away gun]
[from trailer]
Toll Road Damn, that's cool!
Trench Hurry up. It's boring.
Luna You know, if you were 30 years younger...
Barney Ross I'd be afraid of you.
Trench Look out for the CHOPPA!
[from trailer]
Doc Lots to digest.
Thorn [climbing a cliff, looking at the adjacent ledge] You know what, I'm gonna come out and say it. I belong ON you. One, two, thr...
[jumps but misses the ledge, parachutes down]
Goran Vata Can you access
[making a mushroom motion]
Goran Vata nuclear weapons?
Stonebanks I might.
[getting in close]
Stonebanks But generally I find that people are little too emotional of ownership. And I'd hate you killing all my other customers by accident. Or on purpose.
Trench I'm getting out of this business, and so should you.
Barney Ross You know, it's very hard for me to say this, but at one time, you guys were the best. Maybe still are. But nothing lasts forever. Hard as it is to hear, we aren't the future any more. Unfortunately for us, we're part of the past.
Lee Christmas You, uh, you done swingin' with us?
Barney Ross As I see it, if we keep this life up, the only way this thing ends, for all of us, is in a hole in the ground, and no one giving a shit. Now if that's the way I'm supposed to go out, I can live with that. For me. But what I can't live with - and won't live with - is taking you with me.
Gunnar Jensen [looks at Thorn's gadget] What's this? Your toy, boy?
Thorn You want to dance, big guy?
Barney Ross [breaking up an argument between the younger and older Expendables] This is not an accident that we're trapped in here! This is exactly what he knew would happen, us tearing at each other! This stops now! We can do this, but only if we do this together. If we work as a team. We just may get out of this alive. Now do you want to make this work? That simple.
Barney Ross If you're looking to go the family route, this is the wrong job for you.
Luna There are different kinds of family. When my life is on the line, that's my family fighting with me.
Trench Then I guess our favors are done.
[Trench smokes a cigar]
Trench But you're still an idiot!
[the last word echoes through the hangar]
Barney Ross And you, I thought you retired.
Trench I lied.
Doc You finished here?
Lee Christmas Jesus God, you're OK?
Galgo Do not worry. I love this.
Stonebanks Useless bunch... You want something done right...
Smilee You got any weapons?
