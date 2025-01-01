Menu
The Devil's Violinist Movie Quotes

Urbani How quickly they have turned on you...
Niccolò Paganini Urbani...
Urbani I'm willing to forgive your disloyalty...
Niccolò Paganini I've taken several beatings. I'll never take you back.
Urbani You did not really love her. You loved the idea of what you thought she was. An innocent. Someone whose purity could redeem you of your many sins. But she's human! She has the same carnality and ambition as you. All that would have happened, is that you would have destroyed her... you would've have corrupted her... with the same seeding and infection that burns within your blood... I am not the Devil. I serve the Devil and you are my master.
Niccolò Paganini I'll tell you something about God's grace. God's grace. Your God. He has left me. He has given me a gift. And then left me in a world alone, has not understood this gift.
