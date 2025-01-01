Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Most Wanted Man A Most Wanted Man Movie Quotes

Günther Bachmann [Puts a pen in Brue's pocket] It's just an ordinary pen. Looks like a pen, writes like a pen, and listens like a pen.
Dieter Mohr After 24 hours of questioning, Karpov confessed to taking part in attacks on gas pipelines, transport, infrastructure, police stations.
Irna Frey After 24 hours of Russian questioning, any one of us would admit to anything.
Günther Bachmann You're looking at me, at us, but we don't exist, not legally, not officially, because German intelligence needs a job to be done that German law won't let it do, so me and my people, we stay small. We stay on the streets. We make the weather. Our sources don't come to us. We find them. We become their friends, their brothers, their fathers, their lovers if we have to. When they're ours, and only then, we direct them at bigger targets. It takes a minnow to catch a barracuda, a barracuda to catch a shark.
Martha Sullivan Maybe, if you could define for us, what you think the long term objective would be? What are we trying to achieve?
Günther Bachmann To make the world safer place. Isn't that enough?
[last lines]
Günther Bachmann Fuuuuck! Fuuuuuck!
Günther Bachmann Have you ever seen blood on the street?
Martha Sullivan Men who trusted you died. And that stays with you always.
Günther Bachmann And all that damage we leave behind. All those lives. All those empty rooms. What were they in vain for? You have asked yourself that question? Why we do what we do?
Martha Sullivan Mm-hmm, sometimes. But I always come up to same answer.
Günther Bachmann And what is it?
Martha Sullivan To make the world safer place. Isn't that enough?
Günther Bachmann You're too old for her, Tommy. We both are. See her. Love her. But, you'll never get her. Not even with all that black money you've got tucked away in your bank vaults.
Günther Bachmann Hamburg is one of the great ports of the world, Tommy. For centuries, it opened its arms to every foreigner who washed up on its shores. Now, since 9/11, the eyes of every dark skinned man - we see someone that wants to kill us. The problem is, some of them do. The question is whether Issa Karpov is one of them.
Martha Sullivan Dr. Faisal Abdullah's everything we want him to be and a little bit more. He's tolerant, enlightened, engaged with the West. But, every good man has a little bit bad, doesn't he? And in Abdullah's case, that little bit just might kill you.
Abdullah Please tell me why you have decided to make this generous gift. Are you under duress?
Issa Karpov No.
Abdullah Look at me.
Issa Karpov It is unclean money, sir. It belongs to a man who has done great evil. My father. I wish to be free of him.
Abdullah Whose sins do you renounce by making this gift?
Issa Karpov The sins of my father.
Abdullah And your own sins? I believe you feel lost, without God or love. You must choose the path of Allah. Only then will you be truly free of this burden.
Günther Bachmann Go where? Go where?
Martha Sullivan What happened in Beirut?
Günther Bachmann You know what happened in Beirut. My networks were blown.
Martha Sullivan So, Hamburg's a punishment?
Günther Bachmann It depends on whether you like Hamburg.
Irna Frey There is a difference between them and us. They want to hurt him. We want to help him. You see, Annabel, we're not your enemy. We're your solution.
Martha Sullivan Please work with us on this one, Gunther.
Günther Bachmann I don't trust you.
Martha Sullivan Old habits die hard.
Günther Bachmann That's what I'm worried about.
Martha Sullivan I was talking about yours.
Günther Bachmann Have a nice day.
Martha Sullivan [Icily] You too.
Martha Sullivan Old habits die hard.
Jamal You are forcing me to betray my own father?
Günther Bachmann You are not betraying him. You are saving him. That is an act of love.
Günther Bachmann Hello Tommy.
Tommy Brue And you are?
Günther Bachmann My name is Bachmann. I head an anti-terror unit. Not many people know about and even less like.
Jamal I-I can't do this anymore. Someone's going to find out. I can feel it. I'm freightened. They are looking at me. All of them. I'm done. It's over. I'm not your spy. I am student. You cannot make me do this.
Günther Bachmann I never made you do anything, Jamal. And I never will. You know that. When we first met, you remember what we talked about? You remember that? Family. The future. Most of us don't get to choose. But, you did. You made the right choice. It's not easy. But, there's no going back - for any of us. We can't undo what's done.
Tommy Brue I am not doing this for you!
Günther Bachmann Whatever it takes, Tommy.
Martha Sullivan Gnther Bachmann? Martha Sullivan. US Embassy, Berlin. I know you by reputation, of course.
Günther Bachmann That can't be good.
Martha Sullivan Men with good reputations usually aren't much use to me.
Günther Bachmann What about women? This is my colleague Irna Frey.
Annabel Richter Your goat is tethered.
Title Card Today Hamburg remains a city on high alert, the focus of both German and international intelligence services, determined never to repeat the mistakes of 2001.
