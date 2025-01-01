Günther Bachmann[Puts a pen in Brue's pocket]It's just an ordinary pen. Looks like a pen, writes like a pen, and listens like a pen.
Dieter MohrAfter 24 hours of questioning, Karpov confessed to taking part in attacks on gas pipelines, transport, infrastructure, police stations.
Irna FreyAfter 24 hours of Russian questioning, any one of us would admit to anything.
Günther BachmannYou're looking at me, at us, but we don't exist, not legally, not officially, because German intelligence needs a job to be done that German law won't let it do, so me and my people, we stay small. We stay on the streets. We make the weather. Our sources don't come to us. We find them. We become their friends, their brothers, their fathers, their lovers if we have to. When they're ours, and only then, we direct them at bigger targets. It takes a minnow to catch a barracuda, a barracuda to catch a shark.
Martha SullivanMaybe, if you could define for us, what you think the long term objective would be? What are we trying to achieve?
Günther BachmannYou're too old for her, Tommy. We both are. See her. Love her. But, you'll never get her. Not even with all that black money you've got tucked away in your bank vaults.
Günther BachmannHamburg is one of the great ports of the world, Tommy. For centuries, it opened its arms to every foreigner who washed up on its shores. Now, since 9/11, the eyes of every dark skinned man - we see someone that wants to kill us. The problem is, some of them do. The question is whether Issa Karpov is one of them.
Martha SullivanDr. Faisal Abdullah's everything we want him to be and a little bit more. He's tolerant, enlightened, engaged with the West. But, every good man has a little bit bad, doesn't he? And in Abdullah's case, that little bit just might kill you.
AbdullahPlease tell me why you have decided to make this generous gift. Are you under duress?
Günther BachmannMy name is Bachmann. I head an anti-terror unit. Not many people know about and even less like.
JamalI-I can't do this anymore. Someone's going to find out. I can feel it. I'm freightened. They are looking at me. All of them. I'm done. It's over. I'm not your spy. I am student. You cannot make me do this.
Günther BachmannI never made you do anything, Jamal. And I never will. You know that. When we first met, you remember what we talked about? You remember that? Family. The future. Most of us don't get to choose. But, you did. You made the right choice. It's not easy. But, there's no going back - for any of us. We can't undo what's done.