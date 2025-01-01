Elizabeth Taylor [in a car after her nervous breakdown] What did he say? Did he ask if I was alright?

Chen Sam He didn't say much. But I told him, I think it's disgusting the way he treats you.

Elizabeth Taylor [stunned] You said what?

[pause]

Elizabeth Taylor Get out.

[the car stops]

Elizabeth Taylor Get out... I said GET OUT. GET OUT! Get the fuck outta here!

[ushers her out of the car, then buries her head in her hands, sobbing]