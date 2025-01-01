Richard BurtonI have NEVER criticized her as an actress, she is PEERLESS as an actress. Jesus!
[pause]
Richard BurtonYou call that acting, out there? It's like a bloody pantomime dame tripping over all her lines - I know she can act, I know better than anyone! Which is why I'm not gonna TOLERATE that any more!
Chen SamIn which case, maybe you'll leave her alone once and for all. Because Miss Taylor was fine until you took this job; she was well until you decided to come back into her life again. Now why you did that, only you can know for sure, but from here, it looks like it was for one reason only: to break her heart.
[Richard is left broken and reeling from these words]
Elizabeth TaylorWhere did my Antony go? Remember? The man who would've risked everything for me - who did! He tossed it all against the rocks so he could be with me. Where did he go, Richard? Tell me where my FUCKING Antony went!
Elizabeth Taylor[in a car after her nervous breakdown]What did he say? Did he ask if I was alright?
Chen SamHe didn't say much. But I told him, I think it's disgusting the way he treats you.