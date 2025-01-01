Menu
Kinoafisha Films Burton and Taylor Burton and Taylor Movie Quotes

[Elizabeth is being escorted out of her room, sobbing hysterically]
Richard Burton What's going on? Elizabeth!
Chen Sam Leave her. She's poorly. We're getting her straight back to the apartment.
Richard Burton There's nothing wrong with her.
Chen Sam She's sick.
Richard Burton Really? Well if she is, take it from one who knows: she's got it from a bloody bottle!
Chen Sam Can you blame her? You treat her like shit! She finds out you're married from a newspaper article; you criticize her as an actress...
Richard Burton What?
Chen Sam You!
Richard Burton I have NEVER criticized her as an actress, she is PEERLESS as an actress. Jesus!
[pause]
Richard Burton You call that acting, out there? It's like a bloody pantomime dame tripping over all her lines - I know she can act, I know better than anyone! Which is why I'm not gonna TOLERATE that any more!
Chen Sam In which case, maybe you'll leave her alone once and for all. Because Miss Taylor was fine until you took this job; she was well until you decided to come back into her life again. Now why you did that, only you can know for sure, but from here, it looks like it was for one reason only: to break her heart.
[Richard is left broken and reeling from these words]





Elizabeth Taylor Where did my Antony go? Remember? The man who would've risked everything for me - who did! He tossed it all against the rocks so he could be with me. Where did he go, Richard? Tell me where my FUCKING Antony went!





Elizabeth Taylor [in a car after her nervous breakdown] What did he say? Did he ask if I was alright?
Chen Sam He didn't say much. But I told him, I think it's disgusting the way he treats you.
Elizabeth Taylor [stunned] You said what?
[pause]
Elizabeth Taylor Get out.
[the car stops]
Elizabeth Taylor Get out... I said GET OUT. GET OUT! Get the fuck outta here!
[ushers her out of the car, then buries her head in her hands, sobbing]
Elizabeth Taylor Chen... Chen!
[Chen re-enters the car, and Elizabeth cries into her lap]





[last lines]
Elizabeth Taylor See, I know you, better than you know yourself.
Richard Burton Yeah.
[they laugh]
Elizabeth Taylor Wanna say the lines?
Richard Burton No, not at the same time, no!
[they laugh giddly]
Richard Burton I'll never do it!
Elizabeth Taylor You'll be fine!





[Richard buys several bottles of vodka, only to pour them down the sink]
Richard Burton Never... never.
[he throws the bottles against the wall, destroying them. He slumps into his chair]
Richard Burton [quoting King Lear] Thou art the thing itself: unaccommodated man... is no more but such a poor, bare... forked animal... as thou art.





