Kinoafisha Films Closed Circuit Closed Circuit Movie Quotes

Closed Circuit Movie Quotes

Joanna Reece And that's where it all went wrong. That's why the secret is lethal.
Martin Rose Is that your headline?
Joanna Reece [scoffs] Huh, no headline without proof.
Martin Rose You've obviously never read a British newspaper.
Devlin [viewing site of the bombing] I told you, nothing to see.
Martin Rose Nothing to look at, which is different.
Devlin This room's bugged.
Martin Rose Not like you to be suspicious.
Devlin No, I'm just saying. It's routine around here. Confidential conversations are transcribed and filed away.
Martin Rose Better be careful what I say, then.
Devlin Yeah, or at least speak clearly. For the sake of the typist.
Attorney General Look, Martin, I can imagine what you're thinking. How this looks to you.
Martin Rose I've made no allegation.
Attorney General But if we accept that they - that someone... Then we have to accept all sort of things which are simply unacceptable. And I will not accept that.
Martin Rose You really know how to clarify a situation, don't you?
Attorney General I'm not even here.
[first lines]
Mother [walking in a busy market square] You really will have to rethink your lifestyle, you know?
Pregnant Daughter What lifestyle are you taking about, mum?
Mother Wine only on Fridays. And try to think about dark green vegetables.
Young Man on Cellphone [appearing another video monitor] So really, that's the same as saying we'll never see each other again. Well it is. It just is.
Woman on Cellphone [on another monitor] How can I do anything if I don't know what you want?
Teenage Girl [in the background] She was so upset about it, and I said to her, "Look," I said, "you've got boobs. They're there, look." Staying in is pathetic when she could be out having a good time.
Joanna Reece But defense barristers who ask the wrong sorts of questions in this situation, well, they're sort of expendable, aren't they? Stay off the rooftops, Martin.
Martin Rose There is doubt.
Melissa You lawyers, you like your fucking doubt, don't you? Well, I can't use doubt. I can only use certainty. I need certain knowledge in order to do my job.
Nazrul Sharma They want you, in court. To give evidence. Are you okay with that, Emir?
Emir Erdogan [belligerently] I saw you. With my father.
Nazrul Sharma There's a lot of blokes look like me.
Nazrul Sharma [strangling Claudia Simmons-Howe with a wire] You have every advantage our society can offer, but will you defend it, huh? No, you leave that to someone else. So I fight a war against men who'd see you wrapped up in a mask the moment you look like a woman.
Claudia Simmons-Howe [referring to Martin Rose's son] How old is he now?
Martin Rose Old enough to know how much I fucked up his life. In so many ways, you were the worst thing that ever happened to me.
Claudia Simmons-Howe [smiling] Oh? You are undoubtedly the worst thing that ever happened to me.
Attorney General [to Martin Rose, insinuatingly] A calamity for justice, of course. Now, we can fret about it, become indignant, write an angry letter to the newspapers or our Members of Parliament. Won't make any difference.
[Silent scenes showing Farroukh Erdogan in jail cell being strangled with a wire by MI5 agent]
Attorney General Emir's evidence is being heard in closed session, and that is where it will remain. It will be presented in accordance with the law, then the evidence will be placed in a box. The box will then be closed, and it will never be opened again.
Martin Rose [at dinner party] Can I sit between two people who hate each other? I like to come as a relief.
Devlin Martin, be careful.
Martin Rose It's a bit bloody late for that.
Claudia Simmons-Howe What if they get us before he gets to court?
Martin Rose Well at least we bloody well tried.
Woman on Cellphone [at Bourough Market] That's bullying. Just tell the teacher. Yes, being too friendly is the same as bullying.
Devlin [to Martin Rose] I needed a cigarette. Patches don't work for me, my skin's too thick. Comes from working with bastards like you.
Devlin [referring to Farroukh Erdogan] Well, he's born in a three-goat town on the Turkey-Iraq border.
Claudia Simmons-Howe You broke into my chambers.
Nazrul Sharma It was open.
Claudia Simmons-Howe After you unlocked it, I'm sure it was.
Nazrul Sharma There are people who really want a conviction here. So if you're ever feeling, uh, bullied or intimidated...
Claudia Simmons-Howe [interrupting] Oh, I can cope with that, thank you.
Nazrul Sharma Or threatened.
Claudia Simmons-Howe Threatened? And what do you mean by that exactly?
Nazrul Sharma You can give me a call.
Claudia Simmons-Howe And what will you do?
Nazrul Sharma Whatever needs to be done, Claudia.
Joanna Reece [at dinner party] Then they sent me back and said, "No, now you have to take off your shoes." And I mean, I'm wearing stilettos, right? What, do I have tiny, little explosives?
Iqbal You should try being Asian. I get stopped and searched every couple of weeks.
Piccola [opening house door] Martin! You never come. Are you drunk?
Martin Rose [handing over bottle of wine for dinner party] Not yet.
Piccola Martin, may I introduce Joanna?
Martin Rose Hello, Joanna.
[sardonically]
Martin Rose I'm going through a vicious divorce at the moment and will soon be penniless, so from your point of view, what would be the point?
Piccola Joanna, he's famously awful.
Martin Rose [to Chinese Chef] I just have some simple questions for you with one-word answers. 20 pounds a word.
Claudia Simmons-Howe I used to do that.
Emir Erdogan What? Play Medal of Honor?
Claudia Simmons-Howe No, I used to get angry. Rather than help people who were trying to help me, I'd just say nothing as a way of getting my own back, even though the only person I was really hurting was myself.
Attorney General [subtly threatening Martin Rose] And perhaps that weakness is the very reason you were chosen for this job.
Claudia Simmons-Howe [dejectedly] We're not strong enough to fight them, are we?
Martin Rose No.
Claudia Simmons-Howe There's no good way out of this, is there? There's no... There is no right way out of this.
Martin Rose No. Sorry, Claudia.
Claudia Simmons-Howe So how do we do it?
Martin Rose I'll call them, and tell them that we'll do as we're told.
Claudia Simmons-Howe [chuckles incredulously] It's that simple?
Martin Rose Yes, that simple.
Claudia Simmons-Howe You blame yourself.
Martin Rose Mostly.
Claudia Simmons-Howe Well, that's good. The old Martin Rose would never have accepted the blame for anything.
Martin Rose I only said "Mostly."
Claudia Simmons-Howe Well, that's even better 'cause that means the old Martin Rose has not entirely gone.
Martin Rose And for the next bit, you tell me that uhm... the law needs men of integrity.
Claudia Simmons-Howe Yeah, it does. But that doesn't mean that there's also a place for someone like you.
