[first lines]

Mother [walking in a busy market square] You really will have to rethink your lifestyle, you know?

Pregnant Daughter What lifestyle are you taking about, mum?

Mother Wine only on Fridays. And try to think about dark green vegetables.

Young Man on Cellphone [appearing another video monitor] So really, that's the same as saying we'll never see each other again. Well it is. It just is.

Woman on Cellphone [on another monitor] How can I do anything if I don't know what you want?