Kinoafisha Films In the Blood In the Blood Movie Quotes

In the Blood Movie Quotes

Ava I have to finish this.
Ava "When all the bastards are gone and dead, only then rest your head."
Manny That's cheery. Where's that from?
Ava I heard it every night before I went to sleep.
Manny That's a pretty shitty lullaby.
Timo What are you doing?
Ava I'm texting your brother.
Timo He'll fucking kill you!
Ava You tried. How'd that work out for you?
