Films
In the Blood
In the Blood Movie Quotes
Ava
I have to finish this.
Ava
"When all the bastards are gone and dead, only then rest your head."
Manny
That's cheery. Where's that from?
Ava
I heard it every night before I went to sleep.
Manny
That's a pretty shitty lullaby.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Timo
What are you doing?
Ava
I'm texting your brother.
Timo
He'll fucking kill you!
Ava
You tried. How'd that work out for you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
