Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Other Woman The Other Woman Movie Quotes

The Other Woman Movie Quotes

Lydia Selfish people live longer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate King [referring to Amber] Can we keep her?
Carly Whitten No, we can't keep her. We already have a dog at home.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten I can't talk to you until you stop crying.
Kate King [muffled crying] I want to. Let me just... I'm sorry. I just am sad.
Carly Whitten Then cry on the inside like a winner.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten You screw me , I screw you back. I'm a lady like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten You wrecked two marriages!
Lydia One of them was mine, so that doesn't count.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten If we find anymore mistresses I'm going to have to send her to rehab.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten He's married, OK. He has a wife.
Lydia And you don't think you can take her?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten We got played by the same guy... do you want vodka or tequila?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten Between the two of us he has the perfect woman, what else would he need?
Kate King The one thing we're not giving him: sex.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten Sorry. I'm usually a fun date. I am.
Phil I'm having fun.
Carly Whitten Yeah?
Phil Not a lot of it, but some.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate King Don't come at me with all your weird little man logic.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mark King I wouldn't even be me without you. I might not always get it right, but I'm right where I want to be.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Frank Put on something sexy, get your ass to Connecticut, and fix that young man's pipes.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Carly Whitten You slept with him, didn't you? One night and you went right back to being a Stepford.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate King They should have that for your brain. Like a brain camp. Oh, really, you can go, and you lay on the beach and get tan and drink ginkgo balboa all day and then you come back and you're super smart.
Mark King It's ginkgo biloba. Balboa was Rocky.
Kate King Right. See? See? That's why I need to go to brain camp.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate King [after Amber suggests getting a friend to sleep with Mark] We are not hiring a hooker to sleep with my husband!
Amber She's not a hooker, she's just a slut.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Weapons
Weapons
2025, USA, Drama, Horror, Detective
The Bad Guys 2
The Bad Guys 2
2025, Japan / USA, Adventure, Animation, Comedy
Relay
Relay
2024, USA, Action, Thriller
Deti-shpiony
Deti-shpiony
2025, Russia, Family
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Gelya
Gelya
2025, Russia, Comedy
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
North Star
North Star
2023, USA, Comedy, Drama
Grand Prix of Europe
Grand Prix of Europe
2025, Germany, Animation, Comedy, Family
Ritmy mechty
Ritmy mechty
2025, Russia, Drama, Comedy
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more