Kate KingDon't come at me with all your weird little man logic.
Mark KingI wouldn't even be me without you. I might not always get it right, but I'm right where I want to be.
FrankPut on something sexy, get your ass to Connecticut, and fix that young man's pipes.
Carly WhittenYou slept with him, didn't you? One night and you went right back to being a Stepford.
Kate KingThey should have that for your brain. Like a brain camp. Oh, really, you can go, and you lay on the beach and get tan and drink ginkgo balboa all day and then you come back and you're super smart.