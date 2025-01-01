Edward Albert, I know everything seems hopeless right now, but I promise you, there's so much to live for.

Albert Really? Is there? What is there to live for on the frontier in 1882? Huh? Look, let me tell you something. We live in a terrible place and time. The American West is a disgusting, awful, dirty, dangerous place. Look around you. Everything out here that's not you wants to kill you. Outlaws, angry drunk people, scorned hookers, hungry animals, diseases, major and minor injuries, Indians, the weather. You can get killed just going to the bathroom. I take my life in my hands every time I walk out to my outhouse. There's fucking rattlesnakes all in the grass out there. And even if I make it, you know what can kill me? Cholera. You know cholera?

Edward [fearfully] The Black Shit.

Albert The Black Shit. The latest offering in the frontier's disease-of-the-month club. And even if you survive all those things, you know what else can kill you? The fucking doctor. The doctor can kill you. I had a cold a couple of years ago. I went in there. You know what he said to me? He goes, "Oh, you need an ear nail." A nail in my fucking ear! That is modern medicine for you. "Yeah, Doc, I have a fever of 102." "Oh, you need a donkey kickin'." You know our pastor has shot two people? Our pastor. Honest to God. Shot a guy in a duel and then went back and killed the guy's teenage son because he was afraid he would kill him out of revenge.

Edward Wait, how do you know that?

Albert Because he did a whole fucking sermon about it! A lesson about seeing things through.

[Albert gestures to a group of old miners at a table nearby]

Albert By the way, look at this. See those guys over there? The guys who work in the silver mines? See what they're eating? Ribs doused in hot sauce! They eat hot, spicy foods every meal of the day. Do you know why? Because their palates are so completely fucking dulled from inhaling poison gas 12 hours a day down in the mines. That's all they can taste. You know what that kind of diet does to your guts? Constipation, cramps, dyspepsia, liver disease, kidney disease, hemorrhoids, bowel inflammation. They literally die from their own farts.

[One of the miners gets up from the table, farts loudly, and then collapses dead on the floor]

Albert And, oh, oh, you wanna see more death? All we gotta do is get up and walk out the front door.

[Albert leads Edward and Ruth outside the saloon. Out in an alley, there is a dead body lying on the ground]

Albert *That* is our mayor. He is *dead*. He has been lying there, dead, for three days. No one has done a thing. Not moved him, not looked into his death, not even replaced him with a temporary appointee. For the last three days, the highest-ranking official in our town has been a dead guy. Oh! Look at that! Look at that!

[as Albert has been talking...]

Albert Wolves are dragging the body away as if to illustrate my point! Bye! Bye, Mr. Mayor! Have fun becoming wolf shit! Bye! God!

[Albert, Edward and Ruth return inside in the saloon to their table]