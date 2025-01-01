Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Million Ways to Die in the West A Million Ways to Die in the West Movie Quotes

George Stark You're late!
Albert For what?
George Stark Fair enough.
Edward Hey, dude, you really shouldn't drink and horse.
Anna You're a good sheep farmer!
Albert Oh my god, please! I suck at sheep. Louise was right, I can't keep track of them. There was a sheep in the whorehouse the last week.
Anna Really?
Albert Yeah. Wandered in there, and then when I went to pick it up, somehow it had made 20 dollars.
Clinch Where did you learn to shoot?
Albert Your wife.
Edward Oh, snap!
[from trailer]
Edward This is my first vagina.
Ruth You've never seen one?
Edward No. I feel like I should have a piece of cake or something.
[pause while character lifts up skirt]
Edward It's, uhh, it's, it's that, right?
Ruth Oh yeah, it's this, it's like from here to here.
Edward Oh.
Ruth But this is just the outside, there's these folds.
Edward Okay, I'm gonna close the bible now.
Millie You're okay with your girlfriend screwing, like, 15 different guys every day and getting paid to do it?
Edward Oh, my job sucks too.
Foy Challenge accepted!
Louise You're not even a good sheep farmer, Albert. Your sheep are everywhere. The one thing a sheep farmer has to do is keep all of the sheep in one place, all right? I went to your farm the other day, and I saw one in the back yard, three way up on the ridge, two in the pond and one on the roof.
Albert Okay, that's Bridget, all right? She has a problem with retardation, but she's full of love.
Albert ...and all I had to do was distract you while the poison entered your bloodstream.
Edward Albert, he's dead. He's been dead for a few minutes.
Albert Oh. Well, did he at least hear all the smart things I said?
Albert I'm not the hero. I'm the guy in the crowd making fun of the hero's shirt; that's who I am.
Anna I don't think you should leave tomorrow. At least stay through the weekend. Isn't the fair on Saturday?
Albert Oh, fuck that. I'm not going to the stupid fair. Louise is gonna be there, and she's gonna be with Foy. I don't wanna put myself through that kind of fucking aggravation.
Anna Yeah, well, I'll go with you. No better way to make your ex-girlfriend want you back more than to let her see you with another girl.
Albert I don't know...
Anna Especially a smoking hot girl. When she sees me, she'll be intimidated as fuck.
Albert Oh, you're very modest, I see.
Anna I'm a little cocky. But I got great tits.
Albert [Being offered a pot cookie by Anna] The last time somebody gave me one of these, I became convinced that prairie dogs could read my mind.
Gunman at Fair in Final Scene [after shooting someone] People die at the fair.
Prairie Dog Squeak!
Albert [Cowering] It knows!
[Albert notices a glow from inside a building and peeks inside]
Albert Hello?
[It is Doc Brown from "Back to the Future" working on the DeLorean, which is under a tarp; Doc notices Albert and covers up the car]
Albert What, uh... what's that?
Doc Brown Nothing.
[stammers]
Doc Brown It's a weather experiment.
Albert Oh.
[closes the door]
Doc Brown Great Scott!
Albert [Before drinking from the bowl with the indian tribe] "Mila Kunis" - subtitled as "Fine"
Anna There is something about connecting over mutual hatred that is just so much deeper than mutual love.
Albert You know what else can kill you? Doctors!
Albert [At target practice] I fired a gun at the shooting gallery.
Anna Yeah, but those are quarter loads. These are full loads.
Albert Okay, all right, get ready. I'm about to shoot a full load at your cans.
Albert You know, there are a million ways to die in the west, Clinch. There's, uh, famine, disease, gunfights... And, uh, wild animals. You know, like snakes. And, you know, the funny thing is, you don't even have to get bitten. All you need is a little bit of the venom introduced into your bloodstream and you're pretty much screwed. For example, if you drain a certain amount of venom from the fangs of a diamondback rattler into a hollow-tip bullet, you really only need one shot. Now, I knew my aim wasn't good enough to hit you anywhere important. But if I caught you by surprise... Well, Anna taught me just enough to get me in the ballpark. And just a small amount of venom in an open wound is enough to kill a man if he's...
Ruth Albert! He's dead. You did it.
Albert Oh.
Ruth Yeah.
Albert Did he hear all that smart stuff I did?
Edward Uh... No. No, I don't think so.
Albert Oh. Well, it was still good though.
Edward Yeah, it was great!
Ruth I thought it was really good.
Albert My worst fear is to OD on a recreational drug.
Anna God, why are the Indians always so mad?
Albert I don't know.
Anna I mean we're basically splitting this country 50/50 with them.
Albert They're just selfish.
Anna Come on, let's go.
Albert No, no, no, no! I suck at dancing.
Anna No one will notice.
Albert How will they not notice?
Anna 'Cause you suck at everything.
Anna So how did you guys meet?
Albert She moved to town a couple of years ago to take over the schoolmarm job. Our old schoolmarm got her throat slit by a fast moving tumbleweed.
Cochise There is an ancient proverb among my people: Sometimes the only way for a man to find true happiness is to take drugs in a group.
Chinese Date My father is a railroad worker, like every other Chinaman.
Albert Oh. Does he like his job?
Chinese Date How should I know? I never see him. Do you know what kind of hours he has to work?
Albert All the live long day?
[last lines]
Gunman at Fair in Final Scene Somebody bring me one of them white women.
Edward Please don't shoot us on sex night.
George Stark [Farts] Ow! That came out of my penis!
Albert Hey, sorry I killed your husband.
Anna Oh God, that was never gonna work out anyway. He was Methodist, I'm half Jewish.
Albert Yeah... Are you? You are?
Anna No.
Albert Oh, thank God.
Anna You're not really Arabic, are you?
Albert No, no, no, no.
Anna Oh, thank God, 'cause I was like,
[mimics gun to her head]
Anna Ah, kill me.
Albert I know, right?
Albert The guy is one of the best shots around. I look like I have Parkinson's next to him.
Louise What is that?
Albert It's just another way God mysteriously shows that He loves us.
Albert That is our Mayor, he is dead. He has been lying there dead for three days, no one has done a thing. Not moved him, not looked into his death, not even replaced him with a temporary appointee. For the last three days, the highest ranking official in our town, has been a dead guy.
[Two wolves drag dead body away]
Albert Oh, look at that, look at that. Wolves are dragging the body away, as to illustrate my point. Bye! Bye, Mr. Mayor. Bye, have fun becoming wolve's shit, Bye. God!
Edward Man, I see kids everywhere with those stick hoops lately.
Albert I know. Me too. It's got to be bad for their brains, right?
Edward Yeah. It stunts their attention span. I read an article in the paper.
Albert Yeah, I saw that. It's like they lose the power to innovate because they're staring at the stick hoop all day.
Edward Yep.
[first lines]
Narrator Some people are born into the wrong time and place. This was the American frontier in 1882, a hard land for hard folk. Food was scarce, disease was rampant, and life was a daily struggle for survival. Hell, this was Miss America in 1880.
[picture of a leathery middle-aged woman]
Narrator Holy shit. To build a home and a life in this harsh, unforgiving country required that a man be bold, fearless, and tough as iron. The men who were courageous and resilient were the men who prospered. But some men were just big giant pussies.
[Stark comes running around the corner and falls and his face]
Anna Your dick is out!
Albert You're going home every night to your girlfriend who loves you, you're having sex with her...
Edward Uh, no. Ruth and I have... we've never done that.
Albert What do you mean you never... you never had sex with Ruth?
Edward Yeah, n-no. Yeah.
Albert Wait, doesn't she have sex with like ten guys every day at the whorehouse?
Edward On a slow day, yeah.
Albert But you guys have never had sex?
Edward No. No, Ruth wants to wait till we get married. You know, she's a Christian and so am I and we wanna save ourselves for our wedding night.
Albert Edward, have you... have you ever had sex with anyone?
Edward Well, there was some stuff with my uncle but that was, you know, it's really hard to remember all that stuff.
Albert Why are you laughing?
Cowboy at Fair I don't know. Because he was laughing.
Barn Dance Comedian I tell you, folks, this telegraph machine, that thing is nuts. I mean, sure it's faster than the Pony Express, but what good is it if you can't send a picture of your dick?
Albert Right, let's go and get fucked up.
Dan Take your hat off boy, that's a dollar bill!
[Albert meets Anna at the dance; she is wearing a pretty blue dress with an enormous bustle in back]
Anna Hey.
Albert Wow. You look amazing. And a little uncomfortable.
Anna Oh, shit. I'm totally overdressed, aren't I?
Albert No.
Anna I've never done formal before. And the lady at the boutique told me to buy this and no one else is wearing this.
Albert Who cares what... These are all fuckers. You look fantastic.
Anna I look like Jane Austen threw up on me.
Albert You do not look like Jane Austen threw... No, you look absolutely beautiful. You can breathe in that thing, right?
Anna There's nothing I like more than putting on some loose, baggy clothes and just being able to relax.
Albert Yeah, this is an end-of-the-workday outfit you have on. I'm very glad I remembered the six items I somehow require to hold up my pants.
Anna Oh, yeah.
Albert I like your bustle, by the way.
Anna Oh, yeah. I really love that the most alluring fashion statement a woman can make today is to simulate a fat ass.
[She lifts up part of her dress to show Albert the iron cage underneath]
Albert That is a simulation of a fat ass, right there. Thank you. If I were a black guy, this is the meanest trick you could ever play on me. Because I'd be like, "Oh, my God! Look! There's a fat ass. My favorite." And I'd lift it up and I'd be like, "Oh, shit, it's a big joke."
Edward Albert, I know everything seems hopeless right now, but I promise you, there's so much to live for.
Albert Really? Is there? What is there to live for on the frontier in 1882? Huh? Look, let me tell you something. We live in a terrible place and time. The American West is a disgusting, awful, dirty, dangerous place. Look around you. Everything out here that's not you wants to kill you. Outlaws, angry drunk people, scorned hookers, hungry animals, diseases, major and minor injuries, Indians, the weather. You can get killed just going to the bathroom. I take my life in my hands every time I walk out to my outhouse. There's fucking rattlesnakes all in the grass out there. And even if I make it, you know what can kill me? Cholera. You know cholera?
Edward [fearfully] The Black Shit.
Albert The Black Shit. The latest offering in the frontier's disease-of-the-month club. And even if you survive all those things, you know what else can kill you? The fucking doctor. The doctor can kill you. I had a cold a couple of years ago. I went in there. You know what he said to me? He goes, "Oh, you need an ear nail." A nail in my fucking ear! That is modern medicine for you. "Yeah, Doc, I have a fever of 102." "Oh, you need a donkey kickin'." You know our pastor has shot two people? Our pastor. Honest to God. Shot a guy in a duel and then went back and killed the guy's teenage son because he was afraid he would kill him out of revenge.
Edward Wait, how do you know that?
Albert Because he did a whole fucking sermon about it! A lesson about seeing things through.
[Albert gestures to a group of old miners at a table nearby]
Albert By the way, look at this. See those guys over there? The guys who work in the silver mines? See what they're eating? Ribs doused in hot sauce! They eat hot, spicy foods every meal of the day. Do you know why? Because their palates are so completely fucking dulled from inhaling poison gas 12 hours a day down in the mines. That's all they can taste. You know what that kind of diet does to your guts? Constipation, cramps, dyspepsia, liver disease, kidney disease, hemorrhoids, bowel inflammation. They literally die from their own farts.
[One of the miners gets up from the table, farts loudly, and then collapses dead on the floor]
Albert And, oh, oh, you wanna see more death? All we gotta do is get up and walk out the front door.
[Albert leads Edward and Ruth outside the saloon. Out in an alley, there is a dead body lying on the ground]
Albert *That* is our mayor. He is *dead*. He has been lying there, dead, for three days. No one has done a thing. Not moved him, not looked into his death, not even replaced him with a temporary appointee. For the last three days, the highest-ranking official in our town has been a dead guy. Oh! Look at that! Look at that!
[as Albert has been talking...]
Albert Wolves are dragging the body away as if to illustrate my point! Bye! Bye, Mr. Mayor! Have fun becoming wolf shit! Bye! God!
[Albert, Edward and Ruth return inside in the saloon to their table]
Albert That, my friends, is the American West. A disgusting, awful, dirty cesspool of despair and fuck all of it.
[Albert has a flashback to his high school graduation]
Teacher Class, please welcome our graduation speaker, President Abraham Lincoln.
[the class applauds as a very strange-looking Abraham Lincoln appears on stage]
Abraham Lincoln HIYA, SCHMUCKS! Four score and seven years ago, I was poor just like you! But now I'm the President and I'm so fucking rich! I can have all the licorice I want!
Albert [to Edward] I don't think that's the real President Lincoln.
