Beauty and the Beast
Beauty and the Beast Movie Quotes
Beauty and the Beast Movie Quotes
[Translated From Trailer]
Belle
Who does this castle belong to?
The Beast
Everything here belongs to me.
Belle
You talk like any other man. It's a little disappointing.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Belle
God of the forest. Let me go back to him. It is my only wish. My only desire.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[On Her First Night in La Bête's Castle]
Belle
My name is Belle. I have come to offer my life in exchange for my father's.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Beast
Do you think, with patience and force of habit, you will end up loving me?
Belle
I love you already.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[the Beast Catches The Merchant Taking a Rose]
The Beast
My gifts were not enough for you? Do you also have to steal what I treasure most?
The Merchant
I won't be treated as a thief or a coward. I am a just and honorable man!
The Beast
Who did you pick this rose for?
The Merchant
My youngest daughter. She is worth more than anything in the world, to me.
The Beast
Then I will give you one day to say goodbye to your loved ones. You only need to whisper the words: "More than anything in the world," to your horse, and he will bring you here.
The Merchant
I will not return!
The Beast
Oh, yes you will. Otherwise, I will kill your entire family, one by one. I will kill your youngest daughter last, since she's your favorite. Remember... A life for a rose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Translated From Trailer]
The Beast
Belle, if you don't come back... I'll die.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Belle
You dress in the finery of a prince, you claim you're a man, but you're just a cruel and lonely beast. Try whatever you want to enchant me, to bribe me. You'll always disgust me!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
