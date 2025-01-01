[the Beast Catches The Merchant Taking a Rose]

The Beast My gifts were not enough for you? Do you also have to steal what I treasure most?

The Merchant I won't be treated as a thief or a coward. I am a just and honorable man!

The Beast Who did you pick this rose for?

The Merchant My youngest daughter. She is worth more than anything in the world, to me.

The Beast Then I will give you one day to say goodbye to your loved ones. You only need to whisper the words: "More than anything in the world," to your horse, and he will bring you here.

The Merchant I will not return!