Kinoafisha Films Mystery Road Mystery Road Movie Quotes

Mystery Road Movie Quotes

[first lines]
Detective Jay Swan [waking to answer the phone] Yeah? Alright. OK...
[rolls out of bed]
Robbo [greeting his arrival on scene] Jay...
Detective Jay Swan G'day, Robbo. What's the story?
Robbo The truckie pulled up to check his trailers, heard a wild dog growling from under the bridge, smelt something rotten.
Detective Jay Swan How did he know it was a wild dog?
Robbo Guess he just knows the difference, I suppose. You know, between a wild dog and a wild kind of normal dog.
[last lines]
Johnno [answering the phone] Jay boy...
Detective Jay Swan I've got it.
Johnno What have you got?
Detective Jay Swan What's missing.
Johnno Good boy, Jay, good boy. Good boy.
Detective Jay Swan There's a place called Slaughter Hill. It's off Mystery Road...
