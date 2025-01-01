[first lines]

Detective Jay Swan [waking to answer the phone] Yeah? Alright. OK...

[rolls out of bed]

Robbo [greeting his arrival on scene] Jay...

Detective Jay Swan G'day, Robbo. What's the story?

Robbo The truckie pulled up to check his trailers, heard a wild dog growling from under the bridge, smelt something rotten.

Detective Jay Swan How did he know it was a wild dog?