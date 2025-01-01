Menu
Films
Mystery Road
Mystery Road Movie Quotes
Quotes
[first lines]
Detective Jay Swan
[waking to answer the phone]
Yeah? Alright. OK...
[rolls out of bed]
Robbo
[greeting his arrival on scene]
Jay...
Detective Jay Swan
G'day, Robbo. What's the story?
Robbo
The truckie pulled up to check his trailers, heard a wild dog growling from under the bridge, smelt something rotten.
Detective Jay Swan
How did he know it was a wild dog?
Robbo
Guess he just knows the difference, I suppose. You know, between a wild dog and a wild kind of normal dog.
[last lines]
Johnno
[answering the phone]
Jay boy...
Detective Jay Swan
I've got it.
Johnno
What have you got?
Detective Jay Swan
What's missing.
Johnno
Good boy, Jay, good boy. Good boy.
Detective Jay Swan
There's a place called Slaughter Hill. It's off Mystery Road...
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Aaron Pedersen
Roy Billing
Hugo Weaving
