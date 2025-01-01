Ron ParfittSo some big boys gave you a shooing. You're a male dancer. You think I never took any shit? What you're gonna do about it, hey? What, you're gonna hide away, or maybe crawl under your duvet, and watch Bridget Jones Part 2, with some white Maltesers?
BruceYeah, what... it's just another salsa night. So what?
Bejan"So what"? Look at it, squashy chumps! It's a competition!
[tones down his voice]
BejanSorry... Don't you see, this is your time, Bruce. This is the Goonie time. Do you know about the Goonie time?
BruceYeah, of course I know about the Goonie time. My watch runs on Goonie time.
BejanSo then you know, that it's *their* time up there, but it is *our* time down here. You can do this, Bruce. You can win this mother-funkie, and you can show the world what you're really made of. Think about it, what do you've got to lose?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Before going out to dance club Boteco, Bejan is preparing Bruce with a makeover]
BejanTwo more things: your hairy chest, and a tan.
Bruce[narrating]Salsa... It was like something from another planet. The music, the passion, the rhythm.
BruceOnce I put those shoes on, I never wanted to take them off. It was like I had fire in my heels. I was an unstoppable salsa machine, trophy after trophy after trophy, all overseen by my mentor, Ron Parfitt. Great coach, hard bastard.
Ron Parfitt[in film clip]Most people think you dance with your feet. Bollocks! You dance with your heart. You dance with el corazon. And Bruce, Bruce has got a heart like a bison, and balls like an elephant.