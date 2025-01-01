[after Bruce has given an intensive performance during the half-final round of the dance competition]

Bejan You can win this, Bruce.

Bruce [panting] I haven't got much more left in me.

Bejan Have a...?

Bejan [holds up a soft drink bottle with a straw in front of Bruce's face] Drinkie?

Bruce Nah, I don't wanna...

[Bruce obediently takes some sips from the bottle]