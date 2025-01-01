Menu
Russian
Cuban Fury Movie Quotes

Cuban Fury Movie Quotes

Bruce Synthetic, less friction means less blisters. Unless you like blisters. Who likes blisters?
Bruce Pilgrims.
Bejan Exactly!
Bruce I have something you don't have. Do you know what that is?
Drew Type 2 diabetes.
Bruce Heart. Corazón... You know.
Bejan This is The Goonie Time. Do you know about The Goonie Time?
Drew Women like that use guys like you to get advise about guys like me.
Bruce Hey. I just wanted to say sorry for being rude to you.
Bejan Yes you were. You were very rude to me. You were kind of a pig to me actually. A rude pig.
[pauses]
Bejan I'm kidding with you god! My name is Bejan nice to meet you!
[after Bruce has given an intensive performance during the half-final round of the dance competition]
Bejan You can win this, Bruce.
Bruce [panting] I haven't got much more left in me.
Bejan Have a...?
Bruce Huh?
Bejan [holds up a soft drink bottle with a straw in front of Bruce's face] Drinkie?
Bruce Nah, I don't wanna...
Bejan [insisting] Drinkie!
[Bruce obediently takes some sips from the bottle]
Bejan Eye of the tiger, Bruce. Eye of the tiger!
Ron Parfitt So some big boys gave you a shooing. You're a male dancer. You think I never took any shit? What you're gonna do about it, hey? What, you're gonna hide away, or maybe crawl under your duvet, and watch Bridget Jones Part 2, with some white Maltesers?
Bruce What are you hiding?
Bejan Nothing.
Bruce [curious] What are you hiding?
Bejan Behold...
[removes his hands from the salsa competition flyer on the bulletin board]
Bejan Santo Vito!
Bruce Yeah, what... it's just another salsa night. So what?
Bejan "So what"? Look at it, squashy chumps! It's a competition!
[tones down his voice]
Bejan Sorry... Don't you see, this is your time, Bruce. This is the Goonie time. Do you know about the Goonie time?
Bruce Yeah, of course I know about the Goonie time. My watch runs on Goonie time.
Bejan So then you know, that it's *their* time up there, but it is *our* time down here. You can do this, Bruce. You can win this mother-funkie, and you can show the world what you're really made of. Think about it, what do you've got to lose?
[Before going out to dance club Boteco, Bejan is preparing Bruce with a makeover]
Bejan Two more things: your hairy chest, and a tan.
Bruce No, no, no!
Bejan Yes, yes, yes, yes!
Bruce No, no.
Bejan Bruce, what year is this? Did we just go back in time? Did we step out of the DeLorean? Are we in 1985? Is this Hill Valley?
[knocks on Bruce's head]
Bejan Think, McFly! Think!
Bruce Oww!
Bejan Sorry... So take this
[hands him shaving cream and razor]
Bejan , and take this
[hands him bronzer lotion]
Bejan . You've got ten minutes.
[pause, as Bruce is still standing baffled and motionless in front of Bejan]
Bejan RUN FOR IT, MARTY!
[Bruce heads immediately for the shower room]
[first lines]
Bruce [narrating] Salsa... It was like something from another planet. The music, the passion, the rhythm.
Bruce Once I put those shoes on, I never wanted to take them off. It was like I had fire in my heels. I was an unstoppable salsa machine, trophy after trophy after trophy, all overseen by my mentor, Ron Parfitt. Great coach, hard bastard.
Ron Parfitt [in film clip] Most people think you dance with your feet. Bollocks! You dance with your heart. You dance with el corazon. And Bruce, Bruce has got a heart like a bison, and balls like an elephant.
