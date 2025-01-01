[she kisses him]

I wanna be very clear on two points. The first point: I said I was going to change as quickly as possible, and I am doing that. I've had a chance to do a lot of thinking. A lot. And I've come to the conclusion that it's not anyone *but me* who can decide if I am a father or not. Not a judge, not my family, not Dr. Phil... And in the end, not you. In other words, no one but the father can decide if he is the father or not. And I, David Wozniak, am the father of this child. Now, the other reality that can't be changed, is the fact that I am Starbuck. Now, this obviously can be something frightening, since it's something totally new and no one on this planet has ever experienced it before. It's, uh, you know, it's it's... it is like the first steps on the moon. But despite a few drawbacks, I think that we can actually take away from this a tremendous amount of joy. Not to mention *vast amounts* of free babysitting. I don't know how this is gonna work out. Right now, me coming out and revealing who I am, I'm risking everything. I'm risking *all* for the well-being of my 533 kids. And I would think that you seeing me risk all should convince you that whatever happens, that no matter what turmoil this kid right here gets into, I will be there. Now, you asked me to have a life. Well, here it is. This is my life. Maybe a little bit strange. And a bit oversized. But it's my life. The second point...