I would throw my mother under a bus, under four buses to complete a mission. You see, that's the difference between you and me. I'm not saying I'm proud of it, because I'm not. But when I'm focused on something, everything around me dies. I try bring her back to life later on, but it stays dead until I complete the mission. Whereas you, trying to keep everything alive, that's why you're a loser. You're the third man through the door, you got a fart catcher.