Kinoafisha
Films
Suite Française
Suite Française Movie Quotes
Suite Française Movie Quotes
Lucile Angellier
Be careful... with your life.
Lieutenant Bruno von Falk
Is it precious to you?
Lucile Angellier
Yes. It is precious to me.
Lucile Angellier
Hardly a word of our true feelings had ever been spoken. Not a single word about love.
Madeleine Labarie
My father always said, if you want to see what people are truly made of, start a war.
[last lines]
Lucile Angellier
Over time, I tried to forget the people I lost, but the music always carries me back... To him.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Michelle Williams
Matthias Schoenaerts
Ruth Wilson
