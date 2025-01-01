Menu
Kinoafisha Films Suite Française Suite Française Movie Quotes

Lucile Angellier Be careful... with your life.
Lieutenant Bruno von Falk Is it precious to you?
Lucile Angellier Yes. It is precious to me.
Lucile Angellier Hardly a word of our true feelings had ever been spoken. Not a single word about love.
Madeleine Labarie My father always said, if you want to see what people are truly made of, start a war.
[last lines]
Lucile Angellier Over time, I tried to forget the people I lost, but the music always carries me back... To him.
