Sarah BloomI'm glad to see you've kept your sense of humor.
GabeWhat else am I going to do? Eventually things get tragic enough and then they circle around to comedy.
GabeIf there's a next time, I'll do better. So fast... Try to remember how fast it goes.
Noah BloomFuck apps; it's a saturated market. I'm going to start blogging.
Sarah BloomWell the wisdom that came up for me was that, the things left unsaid, stay with us forever. I wish nothing more than if I could tell my sister how much I loved her and that I always idolized her, but we never said those things. We just weren't like that. Then suddenly one day she's gone. And I have all these things to say, but no one to say them to.
Rabbi RosenbergGod can be whatever you want him to be. You're getting tangled in semantics. Try not to get caught up in the God who wants you to be kosher, or the guy that wants you to study the Torah. Start with God as the infinite universe, and imagine that force may be trying desperately to guide you through the most challenging part of your life. Even if it has to appear to you in the form of a
[questioning pause]
Rabbi Rosenbergspaceman, to get you to listen.
Tucker Bloom[Asking for the password to Aidan's iPad]Dad!
Aidan Bloom[narrating]When I was a kid, my brother and I used to pretend we were heroes with swords. We were the only ones who could save the day. But perhaps we set the bar a little bit high. Maybe we're just regular people. The ones who get saved.