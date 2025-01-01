Menu
Wish I Was Here Movie Quotes

Sarah Bloom You know, I don't think I ever told you this but, when I lost my sister you were the most helpful person to me.
Gabe Really? I mean, I'm glad if I was. i don't even remember what I said.
Sarah Bloom You said, "Nothing in life will call upon us to be more courageous than facing the fact that it ends. But on the other side of heartbreak is wisdom."
Gabe I said that?
Sarah Bloom Yeah.
Gabe That was good advice.
Sarah Bloom I'm glad to see you've kept your sense of humor.
Gabe What else am I going to do? Eventually things get tragic enough and then they circle around to comedy.
Aidan Bloom [From opening] "When I was a kid my brother and I used to pretend we were heroes with swords. We were the only ones who could save the day. but perhaps we set the bar a little bit high. Maybe we were just regular people, the ones who get saved."
Gabe If there's a next time, I'll do better. So fast... Try to remember how fast it goes.
Noah Bloom Fuck apps; it's a saturated market. I'm going to start blogging.
Sarah Bloom Well the wisdom that came up for me was that, the things left unsaid, stay with us forever. I wish nothing more than if I could tell my sister how much I loved her and that I always idolized her, but we never said those things. We just weren't like that. Then suddenly one day she's gone. And I have all these things to say, but no one to say them to.
Gabe Both my boys know how I feel.
Sarah Bloom Are you sure...
Rabbi Rosenberg God can be whatever you want him to be. You're getting tangled in semantics. Try not to get caught up in the God who wants you to be kosher, or the guy that wants you to study the Torah. Start with God as the infinite universe, and imagine that force may be trying desperately to guide you through the most challenging part of your life. Even if it has to appear to you in the form of a
[questioning pause]
Rabbi Rosenberg spaceman, to get you to listen.
Tucker Bloom [Asking for the password to Aidan's iPad] Dad!
Aidan Bloom I have no fucking idea!
Tucker Bloom Swear jar!
Aidan Bloom Fuck the swear jar.
Sarah Bloom Aidan!
Aidan Bloom I'm sorry but fuck the swear jar.
Tucker Bloom That word means sex. You're gonna have sex with the swear jar?
Grace Bloom Uncle Noah? Hi It- it's grace. Did Janine like the costume? Did she give you some 'poontang'?
Noah Bloom Uh... Yeah, she sure did!
Grace Bloom Uncle Noah, I've never asked you for anything have I?
Noah Bloom No.
Grace Bloom I didn't get mad when you forgot my birthday, or Hanukkah. Or that time you got drunk and peed in my closet?
Noah Bloom Uh... Well grace, I-I got... I got locked in there. Somebody locked me in there...
Grace Bloom I want you to come see grandpa.
Noah Bloom Grace... Um, can I tell you a secret?
Grace Bloom Yeah.
Noah Bloom I'm scared. Losing my mum was the hardest thing I've ever been through. I don't know if I can take it again.
Grace Bloom I know that you're sad. But we're sad too, and we should all be together. Listen, I know that you don't believe in God but maybe you can believe in family. Uncle Noah? He hung up.
Aidan Bloom What?
Grace Bloom Maybe we got disconnected... It kinda felt like he hung up.
Aidan Bloom Oh! There's so much bad news all at once. What do we do?
Gabe What do you mean, "What do we do?" We move forward. It's the only direction God gave us.
Grace Bloom If I die, I'm going to be so pissed at you.
Aidan Bloom We have a deal.
Aidan Bloom How are you feeling?
Gabe I'm not afraid. Isn't that funny? I thought I'd be afraid.
Aidan Bloom I think that's the bravest thing I've ever heard.
Gabe Really?
Aidan Bloom Yeah. I really do.
Gabe You promise?
Aidan Bloom I promise you.
[last lines]
Aidan Bloom Do it. Go for it.
[first lines]
Aidan Bloom [narrating] When I was a kid, my brother and I used to pretend we were heroes with swords. We were the only ones who could save the day. But perhaps we set the bar a little bit high. Maybe we're just regular people. The ones who get saved.
