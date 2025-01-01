Menu
Warner Dax It's too late. I've lived this selfish life, Daniel.
Daniel You said I might be like you, but I'm not. I need my family.
Warner Dax Good, because there's something worse than loosing them. Not being able to remember them.
Warner Dax Well, Daniel, do you have the footage I asked for?
Warner Dax I don't have any choice. I'm gonna die alone. I'm perfectly willing to pay this price.
Warner Dax You know, I don't feel like I exist if I'm not painting.
[first lines]
Warner Dax There's a part of me that feels a man has gotta just do the thing that wakes him up in the middle of the night - thinks he can't live without - he can't survive without.
Warner Dax Life is alot less complicated when you can't hear women.
Daniel What do you do for a living?
Warner Dax That's a very American way to qualify a person's value.
