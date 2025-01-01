Rosalyn Rosenfeld[mocking]Oh, Carmine! I want the one that Carmine gave me! Carmine! Carmine!
[serious]
Rosalyn RosenfeldWhy don't you just marry Carmine? Get a little gold microwave and put it on a chain around your neck! You wanna be more like Carmine? Why don't you build something, like he does? Instead of all your empty deals; they're just like your fuckin' science oven. You know, I read that it takes all of the nutrition out of our food! It's empty, just like your deals. Empty! Empty!
Irving RosenfeldI felt like we had a secret, just the two of us. Like that thing where you just wanna be with one person all the time. You feel like the two of you get something no one else gets.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[from trailer]
Irving RosenfeldDid you ever have to find a way to survive and you knew your choices were bad, *but* you had to survive?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosalyn RosenfeldI knew that Pete was going to go over there and knock some sense into your head. I've been reading this book Irving. It's by Wayne Dyer. The Power of Intention. And my intention in sending Pete over to you was that so you could come up with this plan. So, you're welcome.
Rosalyn RosenfeldWhat do I think I'm doing? What the fuck do you think you're doing? You're going to come in here and judge me for flirting with someone else when you've been fucking my husband for how many years?
Sydney ProsserYou scare him, and you manipulate him, and you use your son!
Rosalyn RosenfeldWell, he must like it on some level. He must want it, because he keeps coming back for it. It's like that perfume that you love, that you can't stop smelling even when there's something sour in it. Can't get enough of it. Well guess what? He's never gonna leave me. He's always going to want me, and I will make you so sorry, Edith. I will make you so sorry for what you've done to my family. Mark my words!
Sydney ProsserThat is fucked up! I would never say anything that fucked up to anybody, but you do because you're gross inside. You're so fucked up and gross.
Rosalyn RosenfeldMaybe you're gross inside. What, robbing people and all that shit that you do? Maybe we're both gross inside. That's what Irving loves about us. At least he's consistent. You know, sometimes in life, all you have are fucked up, poisonous choices.
[She kisses Sydney and laughs]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richie DiMasoIf I really wanted to fucking bother you, this is what I would do.
[messes with Irving's hairpiece]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irving RosenfeldAlways take a favor over money. I think Jesus said that as well.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosalyn RosenfeldThe car's a little dinged up, I'm a little stiff. But whatever I don't want to talk about it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Irving RosenfeldWe took down some very big guys. Some of whom, they were just doing business as usual, helping their communities or their states, but some of them knew they had larceny in their blood, and they even admitted it. But in all, it was six congressmen, one United States senator, and my friend Carmine Polito. We gave the two million back, so that Carmine got a reduced sentence, 18 months. The loss of his friendship would haunt me the rest of my life. When the story was written, Richie DiMaso's name was never mentioned. Syd and I, we moved in together. Rosalyn? She would always be interesting. Our conning days were behind us. You can fool yourself for just so long, that your next reinvention you better have your damn feet on the ground. We got a loan from a bank and were able to go gallery-legitimate. The art of survival, is a story that never ends.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Irving RosenfeldYou're young. You're beautiful. You gotta go out and find somebody else. Get some friends. Alright?
Rosalyn RosenfeldI don't like going out. I get anxiety when I have to meet people. You know how hard that is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richie DiMasoI know you think - look at me, hey, Edith - I know you think Irv loves you. I know you think you know him. You think that he sees the world as this cold, dark place. He cares about nobody but a very few people on a short list: His son, his father, Rosalyn, and you. You think you're on the top of the list? What if you're not? What if you're not on that list? What if you're not even on that list at all? He'd be in here right now if he took the cheque, but no, you did. God, it's so clear to me, it's crazy, it's clear to me, but it's not clear to you. He uses you, Edith, to protect himself, to protect his son, and his wife in Long Island. No? Yes. He put a ring on her finger, he adopted her son. They have a huge house and they have two huge cars, what does she do all day? I'll tell you what she does: She plays with her nails, she watches TV, and she spends your money; the money that you make.
[sighs]
Richie DiMasoI don't like that you're in jail while he's going free, I don't like any of that, I want to help you. All the razzle-dazzle that he does? It's not good, it's not real, it's fake, it's not real. Who you are is who you are, between you and God. You and your soul, that's what matters, that's what counts, that's what I'm about. That's what I see in you. Tell me you didn't feel it the first time we saw each other? Am I crazy? I don't think so.
[beat]
Richie DiMasoI'm not supposed to be talking like this, but I don't care, I break the rules.
Irving RosenfeldI'm like the fucking Vietcong, man, all right? I'm in and I'm out. I was there the whole time. You don't know it, all right? That's the fuckin' art of becoming somebody who people can pin their beliefs and their dreams on.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosalyn Rosenfeld[Muttering]Don't put metal in that science oven, Rosalyn. Don't put metal in that science... He always treats me like a fucking child, I'll do whatever I want.
[Puts a metal TV dinner container in the microwave, turns it on. The microwave bursts into flames]
Rosalyn Rosenfeld[Discussing her nail polish with Dolly Polito]There's something, the topcoat. It's like, perfumey, but there's also something, rotten. And I know that sounds crazy, but I can't get enough of it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rosalyn Rosenfeld[interrupting]Hey, Irving, I'm gonna be having fun. Maybe it'll be contagious, huh?
Irving RosenfeldHe doesn't like you, what do you want from me? I got him to take the money, you got him on tape, I mean, I can't make him like you. I did my job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victor TellegioDon't get your balls in an uproar. Everything's fine. Everything's good. It's all good. It's all good... It's all good; I just hope the other part of this is all good. And real. Because we're real. You *know* that. You deal with us, you're dealing with a *real* organization. We're dealing with you, we don't know what we're dealing with.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Cosmo Interview GirlOur cover story right now is about cunnilingus. What do you think about that?
Richie DiMaso[while seducing Sydney]You know, we're taking down a very... important... politician.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Richie DiMaso[as Richie puts the phone down from talking to Sydney he turns to his mother and puts his hands on her face]That's what the phone call's about. Everybody thought, "Oh, Richie DiMaso is gonna stay in the office pushing papers." That's not gonna happen, mom. I'm outside on the field, I got peoples working for me. My ideas, I'm running the show, I'm the quarterback and I'm not gonna settle for no one, mom.
[he looks at his mother for a moment before kissing her on the cheek and getting up to leave]