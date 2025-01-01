Menu
Hellraiser: Hellworld
[the Host opens the Lament Configuration and faces Pinhead, Bound, and Chatterer]
Pinhead
Welcome. Welcome to Hell.
The Host
[chuckling]
This is not happening.
Pinhead
Seeing is believing. I should have come for you a long time ago.
The Host
Hellworld. There's no Hellworld. It doesn't exist.
Pinhead
Your son was quite the prodigy. He opened the gateway to Hell. But you never believed yourself, did you?
The Host
Like a bad horror movie, isn't it?
The Host
You know what makes my revenge so sweet?... It's because I beat you guys at your own game!
Pinhead
You still don't understand, do you? There is no way out for you, Chelsea. Oh, what wonders we have to show you.
The Host
You and your friends have been six feet under since this party began!
The Host
You dream is over! Your nightmare is about to begin!
The Host
I Love To Party.
The Host
If you need anything, scream!
The Host
Thirsting for more? How about some pain!
Pinhead
How's that for a wake-up call?
