Hellraiser: Hellworld Movie Quotes

[the Host opens the Lament Configuration and faces Pinhead, Bound, and Chatterer]
Pinhead Welcome. Welcome to Hell.
The Host [chuckling] This is not happening.
Pinhead Seeing is believing. I should have come for you a long time ago.
The Host Hellworld. There's no Hellworld. It doesn't exist.
Pinhead Your son was quite the prodigy. He opened the gateway to Hell. But you never believed yourself, did you?
The Host Like a bad horror movie, isn't it?
The Host You know what makes my revenge so sweet?... It's because I beat you guys at your own game!
Pinhead You still don't understand, do you? There is no way out for you, Chelsea. Oh, what wonders we have to show you.
The Host You and your friends have been six feet under since this party began!
The Host You dream is over! Your nightmare is about to begin!
The Host I Love To Party.
The Host If you need anything, scream!
The Host Thirsting for more? How about some pain!
Pinhead How's that for a wake-up call?
