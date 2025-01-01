Layton Angela Ashworth says AIDS are bad and I probably have them.

Well! Next time, you just tell Angela Ashworth, just because she feels insecure about being a little girl in a society that puts an inordinate amount of pressure on women to live up to some physical standard, it doesn't mean that she has to take out her misplaced self-loathing on a nice little boy like you. You may be an inherent part of the problem, but it certainly doesn't mean you have AIDS.