Kinoafisha Films The Longest Ride The Longest Ride Movie Quotes

The Longest Ride Movie Quotes

Young Ira You see, I love you so much I just want you to be happy... even if that happiness no longer includes me.
Ira Levinson Love requires sacrifice... always.
Ira Levinson Ruth had an incredible eye for talent, while I only had eyes for her.
Young Ruth I don't know what the future holds but I know there is no future without you.
Young Ruth You know sometimes I think what right do I have to be happy when there's so much suffering in the world.
Young Ira I guess you could say what right do you have to be unhappy.
Kate Collins It's eight seconds. That's all it is. That girl could be the rest of your life.
Ira Levinson For me, the great joy of collecting wasn't in the art itself, but in the person I collected it with: my beloved Ruth. The happiness these paintings brought her was immeasurable. And sharing that happiness was the great privilege of my life. We celebrated, we achieved, we endured, we compromised. And above all... we loved. The true work of art was the longest ride Ruth and I shared, this thing called Life. There's not a painting here I wouldn't trade in a heartbeat, to hear her voice, or see her smile, just one more time.
[Signed, Ira Levinson]
Sophia Danko [Marcia opens Sophia's door] Hi Marcia. Thanks for not disturb-ing.
Marcia I have a present for you.
Marcia I have a present for you.
[holds up cowboy boots]
Sophia Danko Wait, you were serious?
Marcia Do I look serious?
Marcia Do I look serious?
Sophia Danko No, you look ridiculous.
[chuckles]
