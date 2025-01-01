Ira LevinsonRuth had an incredible eye for talent, while I only had eyes for her.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young RuthI don't know what the future holds but I know there is no future without you.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Young RuthYou know sometimes I think what right do I have to be happy when there's so much suffering in the world.
Young IraI guess you could say what right do you have to be unhappy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kate CollinsIt's eight seconds. That's all it is. That girl could be the rest of your life.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ira LevinsonFor me, the great joy of collecting wasn't in the art itself, but in the person I collected it with: my beloved Ruth. The happiness these paintings brought her was immeasurable. And sharing that happiness was the great privilege of my life. We celebrated, we achieved, we endured, we compromised. And above all... we loved. The true work of art was the longest ride Ruth and I shared, this thing called Life. There's not a painting here I wouldn't trade in a heartbeat, to hear her voice, or see her smile, just one more time.
[Signed, Ira Levinson]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sophia Danko[Marcia opens Sophia's door]Hi Marcia. Thanks for not disturb-ing.