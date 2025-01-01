For me, the great joy of collecting wasn't in the art itself, but in the person I collected it with: my beloved Ruth. The happiness these paintings brought her was immeasurable. And sharing that happiness was the great privilege of my life. We celebrated, we achieved, we endured, we compromised. And above all... we loved. The true work of art was the longest ride Ruth and I shared, this thing called Life. There's not a painting here I wouldn't trade in a heartbeat, to hear her voice, or see her smile, just one more time.