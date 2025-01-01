Menu
Kinoafisha Films All Is Lost All Is Lost Movie Quotes

Our Man 13th of July, 4:50 pm. I'm sorry. I know that means little at this point, but I am. I tried, I think you would all agree that I tried. To be true, to be strong, to be kind, to love, to be right. But I wasn't. And I know you knew this. In each of your ways. And I am sorry. All is lost here, except for soul and body, that is, what's left of them, and a half day's ration. It's inexcusable really, I know that now. How it could have taken this long to admit that I'm not sure, but it did. I fought till the end. I'm not sure what that is worth, but know that I did. I have always hoped for more for you all. I will miss you. I'm sorry.
[finding his drinking water contaminated with salt water]
Our Man FUUUUUUCK!
[first lines]
Title Card 1700 nautical miles from the Sumatra Straits.
Our Man This is The Virginia Jean with an SOS call, over.
